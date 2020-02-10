Global Online Soft Skills Training Market is Expected to Reach US$ 22,689.4 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 14.2% Over the Forecast Period Due to the Advent of Self-paced Online Learning

PUNE, India, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for self-paced online learning is driving the online soft skills training market. Online soft skill training gives freedom of learning as users can access these courses through mobile application or web browser, from any location. Small as well medium size organizations refrain from investing in such activities owing to associated expenses. However, as these skills are becoming necessary to work in corporate world, employers are looking for cost efficient ways to such requirements. Employees are realizing that soft skills development is the first priority because personal skills, communication and problem solving skills are directly linked with performance and productivity. Online methodology is gaining popularity as organizations are adopting technology in various aspects of their businesses processes including training and development.

Recently a study concluded that weak soft skills is a major barrier in an individual's professional as well as personal growth. To adopt soft skills, self-led online learning is the first preference among employees as well as learners. This is because a single learning or training session is not enough to develop such skills. Practice and repetition of learning and training session is necessary hence, the online mode is gaining popularity over traditional offline methods. Also, online soft skill training platform provides cost effectiveness, flexibility of learning and scalability. Global Online Soft Skills Training Market was valued at US$ 6,947.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 22,689.4 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 14.12% over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online soft skills training market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global online soft skills training market is expected to reach US$ 22689.4 million by 2027, as there is an increasing demand for self-led online learning.

On the basis of end user, the corporate segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.34% over the next eight years. This primarily is due to benefits such as cost efficiency and ease of accessibility.

Some of the players operating in the online soft skills training market are Coursera Inc. D2L Corporation, edX Inc. GoSkills Ltd. KnowledgeHut, Pearson Plc, ServiceSkills, SGS SA, Soft Skills Training Group LLC, Udemy, Inc. amongst others.

Online Soft Skills Training Market :

By Service

Interpersonal Skills

Communications Skills

Teamwork and Adaptability

Others

By End User

Individuals

Government Agencies

Corporate

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium Enterprises

Non Profit Organizations

By Business Model

Freemium

Paid

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

