Global Online Training Provider Launches Sales Academy

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global online business training provider, SiPM Inc. has launched its ground-breaking new e-learning program with application-based training for the next generation of sales executives. The Sales Academy follows the launch of the Procurement Academy and Supply Chain Academy, which are recognized as the industry standard for e-learning training for global procurement and supply chain teams.

The new e-learning courses, structured by education professionals based upon the latest learning practices, including cognitive load principles, are eminently practical and give business leaders a new means to nurture and retain top talent across their organisation.

Sales Academy e-learning courses directly address a crucial fear held by 6 out of 10 executives – that of the loss of sales to competitors due to capability shortfalls. The new course framework gives businesses across all industries and locations a bespoke application-based learning approach. This tool can be used not just to train staff but to help them become more versatile and the organisation as a whole more agile.

Thomas Schmitt, Vice-President of Sales explains, "Research found that the human's working memory has limited capacity and should not be overloaded. Often in corporate settings, traditional training methods are not the optimal means of developing employee capabilities. Our second-generation e-learning helps businesses introduce role-based training in which professionals are trained to what is required for their specific role. This system allows employees to experience real work situations while learning and prepares them to face any challenging situation likely to arise in the course of doing their job. The impact is powerful and immediate."

"With use of the Sales Academy platform and state-of-the-art Report Management Centre, employees can easily access their courses anytime, anywhere with just a few clicks, and both the employee and managers can monitor performance to identify where improvement is needed. Strengths are enhanced and weaknesses are removed."

Sales Academy's engaging approach to sales executive training encourage employees to complete their courses and earn valuable certifications. The course framework is rich in benefits for employers too – support is at hand to ensure the highest quality training academy is developed at the lowest cost. Role-based learning means the experience can be tailored so staff are trained to deliver against the specific challenges and strategies of the business itself.

Any corporate training academy developed using the Sales Academy e-learning framework is designed to be high impact, which mirrors the effect of classroom learning but with easier real-world applications. Moreover, as each team member gets a learning plan specific to their needs, directed courses allow for more tailored training than could be possible via classroom offerings.

In addition to customized Role Based learning plans, a robust Skills Gap Analysis ensures individual strengths and weaknesses are taken into account to provide a truly personalized learning experience to each member of the team.

Certification acts both as an incentive and reward, verifying the learner's ability to perform in their sales role and deliver against their performance targets.

For employers, the Sales Academy e-learning tool comes with pro-active and ongoing support to ensure the highest possible levels of learner participation and course completion.

Raf Verheyden, Managing Partner adds, "Evidence suggests that e-learning outperforms classroom learning in a number of areas, making it a much more valuable tool in the work environment. Whatever the size of the organisation, our academy provides for efficient upskilling to global best practise, a guaranteed learning track at a level unmatched in the market and easy ROI measurement via a real-time dashboard."

To find out more about developing sales executive competence with the new e-learning offering from Sales Academy, visit: http://sales-academy.net/

About

SiPM Inc., working under the brand names Sales Academy, Procurement Academy and Supply Chain Academy specialises in competence development for corporations and currently works with over 150 blue chip companies. It has over 1,500 course titles and currently supports over 25,000 active learners. The company is headquartered in Belgium and has sales representations across all continents.

Media contact:

Thomas Schmitt

197030@email4pr.com

+1 484 686 8599

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-training-provider-launches-sales-academy-300668366.html

SOURCE Sales Academy

Related Links

http://sales-academy.net/

