Global Online Travel Booking Market Report 2022: Market is Recovering from the Negative Effects of the Pandemic - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Travel Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Online travel agencies will witness high growth opportunities
The global travel market is recovering from the negative effects of the pandemic, according to the recent data cited in the report.
This provides a growth momentum to the online travel booking channel, which is poised to expand substantially in 2022 compared to the past year. For instance, the USA will see a double-digit growth of the gross airline bookings coming from online channels after 2022.
For the Asia-Pacific market as well, the use of online platforms for booking travel related services is expected to rise in the coming years, with double-digit CAGR predicted for countries including Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.
Booking.com leads the online travel market sales across regions
As revealed by this report, Booking.com was the highest revenue maker globally within the online travel agencies market, reaching to a double-digit billion of dollars revenue figure in 2021.
It also had a close to hundred million mobile app downloads in the same year. In Asia-Pacific, Booking.com was the most visited travel and tourism website. Competitors such as Expedia Group and Airbnb also experience growth in various markets as highlighted in the new report.
Questions Covered in the report:
- What are the emerging trends currently and, in the future, impacting the Online travel market?
- Which are the leading Online Travel Apps and websites globally?
- What is the projected development of online travel booking in the Southeast Asian market by 2024?
- What is the expected growth of Online Travel bookings in Europe as of 2025?
- As of 2021, which are the top payment methods used by travelers in Mexico to book travel online?
- What are the most preferred travel booking channels in the Middle Eastern and African regions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global
- Travel Market Overview and Trends, July 2022 (1 of 2)
- Travel Market Overview and Trends, July 2022 (2 of 2)
- International Departures, in % of 2019 Levels, 2022e-2025f
- Online Travel Agencies Gross Bookings, in USD billion, 2018-2020 & 2025f
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic Source in Travel & Hospitality vs All Industries, by Devices, in %, 2021
- Breakdown of Online Travel Sales, by Desktop and Mobile, in %, 2020 & 2021
- Cart Abandonment Rate in Online Travel to Overall E-Commerce, in %, 2021
- Online Travel Cart Abandonment Rate, by Desktop and Mobile, in %, 2021
- Reasons Why Consumers Abandon Their Carts During Travel Booking, in % of Consumers Who Abandoned Their Carts, 2021
- Revenue of the Top 5 Travel Websites, in USD billion, 2021
- Top 10 Most Downloaded Online Travel Agency Apps, by Downloads, in millions, 2021
3. North America
3.1. USA
- Online Travel Agencies Gross Bookings, in USD billion, 2019, 2021 & 2022f
- Online Travel Agencies' Share of Online Travel Gross Bookings, by Segment, in %, 2021
- Online Hotel Gross Bookings, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Direct and OTA, in %, 2019, 2021 & 2023f
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2021
- Top 10 Most Downloaded Online Travel Agency Apps, by Downloads, in millions, 2021
- Fastest Growing Online Travel Agency Apps, in % Y-O-Y App Session Growth, Q4 2021
- Gross Direct Airline Bookings Made Via Mobile Devices, in USD million and Mobile Share of Direct Online Gross Booking in %, 2019 - 2025f
- Top 5 Features of Travel Credit Cards, in % of Respondents, August 2021
4. Asia-Pacific
4.1. Regional
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021
- Online Travel Gross Bookings, in USD billion, 2019 & 2024f
4.2. China
- Online Travel Bookings, in CNY trillion, 2020 & 2021e
- Breakdown of Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value by Direct and OTA, in %, 2021
- Online Travel Agencies Gross Merchandise Value, in CNY billion, Y-O-Y Change in %, 2019-2022f
- Factors Online Travel Bookers Pay Attention to, in % of Online Travel Bookers, 2021
- Top 5 Online Travel Websites by Monthly Active Users, in millions, 2021
- China: Top 5 OTAs by Market Share, in % of Online Travel Agencies Sales, 2021
- Breakdown of Online Travel Ticket GMV by Segment, in %, and Online Share of GMV in Each Ticket Segment, in %, 2021
- Gross Merchandise Value of Online Accommodation Market, in CNY billion, in % Y-O-Y Change, 2019-2022f
4.3. Japan
- Virtual Tour Sales, in JPY billion, 2020 & 2021e
- Reasons for Choosing Virtual Tours, in % of Respondents, 2021
4.4. India
- Total Travel Sales, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Channel, in %, 2020 & 2027f
- Top 10 Online Travel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021
4.5. Australia
- Online Travel Bookings, in AUD million, And Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f
4.6. Indonesia
- Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f
4.7. Thailand
- Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2021 & 2025f
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021
4.8. Singapore
- Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f
4.9. Malaysia
- Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f
4.10. Vietnam
- Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f
4.11. Philippines
- Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f
5. Europe
5.1. Regional
Online Share of Total Travel Bookings, in %, 2021 & 2025f
- Number of Guests in Short-Stay Accommodation Booked via Online Platforms, in millions, 2019-2021
5.2. UK
- Number of Visits to Travel Websites, by Category, in thousands, and in % Change, January 2022 & April 2022
- Travel Website Reach, by Category, in %, and Top Player in Each Category, Q1 2022
5.3. Germany
- Online Travel Agency Sales Growth Compared to Levels in the Same Period in 2019, in %, May - October 2022e
- Share of Adults Using the Internet to Search for Information Before Purchasing Goods and Services, by Category, incl. "Travel", in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
- Travel Information Researched Online, by Category, in million Trips, 2020 & 2021
- Use of Digital and Analog Channels to Book Travel, by Age Group, in % of Travelers, 2021
- Channels Used by Travelers to Book a Holiday, by Duration of Trips, in % of Travelers, 2021
- Top Reasons for Booking a Holiday Online, in % of Travelers, 2021
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021
5.4. France
- Breakdown of Preferred Booking Channels Used When Booking a Holiday Accommodation, in % of Travelers, 2021
- Breakdown of Preferred Booking Channels, by Category, in % Travelers, 2021
- Top 10 Travel Sites, by Number of Visitors, in thousands, January 2022
- Online Channels Used to Book Flight Tickets, by Age Group, in % of Travelers, by Age Group, 2021
5.5. Italy
- Share of Online Bookings Concluded Directly on the Website of the Hotel/ Private Accommodation, in % of All Accommodation Bookings, 2019 - 2021
- Mobile Share of Supplier-Direct Online Gross Travel Bookings, in %, 2021 & 2025f
5.6. Spain
- Goods and Services Bought Online, incl. "Travel", in % of Online Shoppers, 2020 & 2021
- Top 5 Booking Channels, in % of Travel Reservations, 2021
5.7. Netherlands
- Top 5 Travel and Tourism Websites, by Visits*, May 2022
5.8. Russia
- Travel Revenue Generated from Online Channels, in %, 2024f
- Top 5 Travel and Tourism Websites, by Visits, May 2022
5.9. Poland
- Share of Travelers Booking Their Trips via OTAs, in %, Q4 2021
6. Latin America
6.1. Regional
- Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2019-2020 & 2024f
6.2. Brazil
- Online Travel Penetration Rate, in %, 2023f
- Top 5 Travel and Tourism Websites Ranked by Visits*, May 2022
6.3. Mexico
- Breakdown of the Channels Used to Purchase Travel Related Products and Services, in % of Travelers, 2021
- Payment Methods Used By Travelers Book Travel Online, in % of Digital Travelers, 2021
7. Middle East & Africa
7.1. Regional
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021
7.2. UAE
- Breakdown of Channels Used to Make Hotel Reservations, in %, 2021
- Top 5 Most Visited Travel and Tourism Websites Ranked by Visits*, June 2022
7.3. Saudi Arabia
- Top 5 Most Visited Travel and Tourism Websites, by Total Visits in millions, June 2022
7.4. South Africa
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
- Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites Ranked by Visits, June 2022
Companies Mentioned
- Agoda
- Airbnb
- Booking.com
- Ctrip
- Expedia
- Hoper
- Hotwire
- Leboncoin.fr
- Orbitz
- OYO
- Skyscanner
- Travel.Yandex.ru
- Traveloka
- Trip.com
- Tripadvisor
- Trivago
- Tutu.ru
- Webbeds
