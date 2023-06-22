Global Online Travel Booking Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2,553 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.4%

22 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Travel Booking Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online travel booking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.4% to reach $2,553.82 billion in 2030 from $1,200.59 billion in 2023.
This report on global online travel booking market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global online travel booking market by segmenting the market based on service, mode of booking, platform and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the online travel booking market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbnb Inc.
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Booking Holdings Inc.
- Priceline Group Inc.
- Expedia, Inc.
- Ctrip.Com International Ltd.
- Trip Advisor LLC
- Hostelworld Group
- Hotel Urbano Travel
- Trivago GmbH
- MakeMyTrip Limited
- Thomas Cook Group Plc.
- CheapOair.Com
- eDreams ODIGEO
- Yatra Online Private Limited
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Internet and Smartphone Penetration
- Easy Accessibility and Operations
- Introduction of Advanced Versions of Online Platforms
Challenges
- Security related issues with online booking
- Commission Rates Charged
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Service
- Transportation Booking
- Accommodation Booking
- Others
by Booking
- Third Party Online Portals
- Direct/ Captive Portals
by Platform
- Mobile App
- Website
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
