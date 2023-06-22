Global Online Travel Booking Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2,553 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.4%

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Travel Booking Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online travel booking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.4% to reach $2,553.82 billion in 2030 from $1,200.59 billion in 2023.

This report on global online travel booking market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global online travel booking market by segmenting the market based on service, mode of booking, platform and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the online travel booking market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Airbnb Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Priceline Group Inc.

Expedia, Inc.

Ctrip.Com International Ltd.

Trip Advisor LLC

Hostelworld Group

Hotel Urbano Travel

Trivago GmbH

MakeMyTrip Limited

Thomas Cook Group Plc.

CheapOair.Com

eDreams ODIGEO

Yatra Online Private Limited

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Internet and Smartphone Penetration

Easy Accessibility and Operations

Introduction of Advanced Versions of Online Platforms

Challenges

Security related issues with online booking

Commission Rates Charged

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Service

Transportation Booking

Accommodation Booking

Others

by Booking

Third Party Online Portals

Direct/ Captive Portals

by Platform

Mobile App

Website

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2t87

