Global Online Tutoring Services Market Size Expected to Grow to US$ 55,567.3 Million by 2027, at 26.1% CAGR: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica foresees a tremendous growth in revenue of the market for global online tutoring services market from US$ 21,152.1 Million in 2021 to US$ 55,567.3 Million by 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Time, flexibility, and the low cost of courses are some of the additional factors influencing the demand for distance learning. The extent of online tutoring services demand varies between countries, cultures, and educational systems. Moreover, online tutoring offers students convenient learning in terms of choosing subjects, tutors, time, and place. Moreover, personalized learning, schedule flexibility, convenience, accessibility for all, improve competency, more options for tutors, and cost efficiency are some of the benefits of online tutoring services.

On the basis of type, the asynchronous segment held the largest share in the online tutoring services market in 2021. Moreover, based on sales channels, the educational institute segment is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Furthermore, in terms of industry, the blended segment dominated the online tutoring services market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. In addition, based on education level, the secondary education segment holds the largest market share in 2021. Also, in terms of subject/skills, the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) segment dominated the online tutoring services market in 2021. Furthermore, on the basis of duration, the short-term segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the online tutoring services market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Drivers

The increasing demand for distance-learning courses and government support for digital teaching will boost the global online tutoring services market during the forecast period. The rapid advancements in the educational platform offerings and an increasing number of market participants with their various online courses support the increasing demand for distance-learning education. Distance-learning courses are gaining more momentum due to technological advancements. People are using their smartphones, laptops, and tablets to take e-learning courses. Moreover, schools and colleges must establish their online tutoring services with the goal of designing support for all students, including those with disabilities, and should promote inclusive education in online teaching. Government support for different aspects of digital learning and financial support boost the adoption of online tutoring services in a regulated manner.

Restraints

Cybersecurity and data protection risks is a restraining factor that inhibits the growth of the online tutoring services market during the forecast period. There are federal regulations for education institutes in order to manage information security in the education environment when creating cybersecurity plans, procedures, and policies for visitors, students, and staff.

Opportunity

Increasing IT spending on cloud infrastructure in education creates a significant growth opportunity for the online tutoring services market. Education institutes and organizations are rapidly moving towards cloud-based services to save on intensive IT infrastructure costs and boost the efficiency of operations.

Global Online Tutoring Services Market Regional Insights

North America Online Tutoring Services Market -

The US holds the major share in terms of revenue in the North America online tutoring services market in 2021 due to the availability of better infrastructure and connectivity in the region. Whereas Mexico is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, based on type, the asynchronous segment held the largest share in the online tutoring services market in 2021.

Europe Online Tutoring Services Market -

The UK is the highest shareholder region and Poland is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period due to the availability of a large customer base and well-established ICT solution providers. Moreover, in terms of sales channel, the educational institute segment is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Online Tutoring Services Market -

China is the highest shareholder region, and India is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 29.4% in the Asia Pacific online tutoring services market. Moreover, in terms of industry, the blended segment dominated the online tutoring services market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Blended learning is a mix of both face-to-face teaching and online teaching. Furthermore, government-led strategic developments, such as government-funded projects for education in rural areas, are expected to promote the adoption of online tutoring services in the region.

Middle East & Africa Online Tutoring Services Market -

South Africa is the highest shareholder country in 2021 and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the MEA online tutoring services market. Moreover, by education level, the secondary education segment holds the largest market share in 2021. The online environments for completion of courses, degrees, counseling, and tutoring are becoming more prevalent in secondary education.

South America Online Tutoring Services Market -

Brazil is the highest shareholder country in the South America online tutoring services market in 2021. Whereas, Argentina is projected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, based on duration, the short-term segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the online tutoring services market over the forecast period.

Competitive Insight

Global Online Tutoring Services Market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the key players operating in the market include Wyzant, Inc., Chegg Inc., BYJU'S, Varsity Tutors, Ambow Education, Preply, Tutor.com, TakeLessons, iTutorGroup, and TutorEye Inc. among others.

Segmentation Overview

Global Online Tutoring Services Market is segmented based on type, sales channel, industry, education level, subject/skills, duration and region. The industry trends in the global online tutoring services market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market:

By Type segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Asynchronous

Synchronous

By Sales Channel segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Private Tutoring

International organization

Educational Institutes

Others

By Industry segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Online

Blended

By Education Level segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Others

Higher Education



Professional Education



Vocational Education



Others (veterans, senior citizens, specially needs)

By Subject/Skills segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Competitive Exams (Test Preparation)

STEM

Business Studies (Accounts, Statistics & Analytics, Economics)

Computer Science

Music Instruments

Languages

Arts & Hobbies

Others (Sports, special needs)

By Duration segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Long-term

Short-term

By Region segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Rest of South America

