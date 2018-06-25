Global Online Video Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Online Video in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443616





The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Amazon.com, Inc.

- Apple, Inc.

- Baidu, Inc.

- Brightcove, Inc.

- Hulu, LLC



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443616



ONLINE VIDEO MCP-6764 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Online Video: An Introductory Prelude

Online Video Makes Rapid Progress in the Entertainment Industry

Ubiquity of Online Video Promulgates Market Growth

Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Online Video Prospects

Table 1: Global Internet Services Market by Country/Region (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Online Video Senses Parallel Opportunities through Uptrend in Internet Consumption

Table 2: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2016 & 2020): IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global IP Traffic by End-User Segment (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Traffic for Consumer and Business Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global IP Traffic by Connection Type (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Traffic for Fixed Line Connection, Managed IP Connection and Mobile Connection (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Faster Broadband Speeds Trigger Massive Volume Growth

Positive Economic Scenario Induces Market Optimism

Global Market Outlook



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Soaring Mobile Device User Base Instigates High-Potential Opportunities

Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market Expansion

Table 5: World Smartphones Market by Region/Country (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments (In Thousand) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Video Volumes Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns

Table 7: Global Tablet PC Market by Country/Region (2016): Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments (in Million) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devicesâ€™ Role in Market Growth

Table 8: Global 4G / LTE Market by Country/Region (2016 & 2022): Breakdown of Number of Unique Users (in Thousand) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thrust Towards 4G Across Mobile Value Chain Bodes Well

Social Networking Propagates Expansion in Viewer Base

Online Video Gathers Steam in Mobile Messaging Vertical as Well

Table 9: Global Mobile Messaging App Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Number of Users (in Thousand) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wi-Fi Roll Outs Expand Viewership Rates of Online Video

Continued Evolution in IEEE 802.11 Standards Propagates Wi-Fi Deployments

Internet TV Set to Drive Online Video Growth

Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter

Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards

Table 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ballooning Middle Class Population

Table 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Consumer Spending on Digital Video Augments Revenue Growth

Demand for SVoD Continues to Soar

Ad-Funded Video Segment Emerges As Key Revenue Generator

Enterprises & Brand Owners Drive Growth in Ad-Funded Videos

Retailers Leverage Online Videos to Widen Audience Base

Revenues from Copyright Licensing to Improve

Growing Emphasis on Online Video among Telecom Operators to Benefit the Market

Increased Demand for Short-Form as well as Long-Form Video

Cloud Video Platforms to Proliferate Online Video Domain

News & Media Sites Incorporate Video Segment

Video Making Progress in Education Sector

Conventional Search Engines: Losing Sheen

Pre-Rolls Gain Momentum

Markets Witnesses Increased Penchant for Video Analytics

Partnerships on the Rise



3. SERVICE OVERVIEW



4. SERVICE LAUNCHES

EuclidIQ Introduces OptiiQ.ly

Audio Engineering Society Launches AES Live Video Collection

Viacom18 Digital Ventures Unveils VOOT

Piksel Launches Piksel Digital Enterpriseâ„¢ 6.0

Vessel Launches New Video Service in Beta Version

Conde Nast Introduces CNLive

Brightcove Rolls Out Brightcove Video Cloud

Endemol Beyond USA Unveils GetBeyond.US

SES Platform Services Unveils LUCID OVP

Yandex Unveils Online Video Streaming on KinoPoisk Film & TV Service

ER-Telecom Introduces Megogo Online Video Service



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Coconuts Media Selects Brightcove

Panopto Inks Strategic Partnership with Ramp

Panopto Collaborates with Yale University

Time Inks Partnership with Wochit

Netflix Signs Licensing Agreement TiVo

de Persgroep Nederland Acquires Makers Channel

AT/T to Acquire Quickplay Media

Verizon to Acquire Vessel's Online Video Subscription Service

Brightcove Signs Deal with PT Tempo Inti Media

Limelight Networks Collaborates with CuriosityStream

Panopto Inks Strategic Partnership with Kollective

NeuLion Takes Over DivX

LinkedIn Acquires lynda.com

Verizon Acquires AOL

iQIYI Collaborates with Intel

Hulu Inks Multi-Year Agreement with AMC Networks

Otter Media Establishes Ellation

NeuLion Collaborates with Broadcom

AZ Medien Selects Kaltura

Youku Tudou Collaborates with DJI



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Amazon.com, Inc. (US)

Apple, Inc. (US)

Baidu, Inc. (China)

Brightcove, Inc. (US)

Hulu, LLC (US)

JW Player (US)

Kaltura, Inc. (US)

Netflix, Inc. (US)

Ooyala, Inc. (US)

Panopto (US)

Piksel (US)

Sohu.com Inc. (China)

Tencent Holdings Limited (China)

Vimeo (US)

VOOT (India)

Wistia (US)

Youku Tudou, Inc. (China)

YouTube, LLC (US)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Online Video by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Online Video by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Ubiquity of Online Video Puts Market in Overdrive

Online Video Continues to Cannibalize Share of Conventional TVs

Table 17: Traditional TV and Online Video Viewing Patterns in the US (2012, 2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Hours Viewed for Traditional TV and Online Video (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: US Household TV Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Households with Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD), Broadband-enabled with no SVoD, and No Broadband (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: US TV Viewing Scenario by Content Type (2016): Breakdown of Time Spent (in Minutes) on Watching Live TV, Time-Shifted TV and Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD) TV (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consumption Trends in the US Online Video Market

Table 20: Online Video Market in the US (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

SVoD Segment Shows Growth

Table 21: US Subscription Video-on-Demand Market by Display Type (2016): Penetration Rate of SVoD for HD TV, Smart TV, DVR, Game Console, Desktop and Smartphone/ Tablet (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Subscription Video-on-Demand Market by Ethnicity (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of TV Homes with SVoD for Asian-American, African-American, Hispanic, White and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ad-Supported Videos Drive Market Momentum

Table 23: US Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Online Video Ad Revenues for Cable/Broadcast, Facebook, Hulu, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Brand Managers Prioritize Online Video to Extend their Reach

High Popularity of Mobile Devices: Opportunities in Store

Vast Smartphone User Base Drives Mobile Video Growth

Deployment of 4G to Further Boost Adoption of Mobile Videos

Mobile Video Viewer Base: Statistical Findings

Table 24: Mobile Video Market in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Mobile Video Market in the US by Gender (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base for Male and Female (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Google Continues to Predominate the US Online Video Market

Table 26: Top Ten Online Video Properties in the US (December 2016): Ranked by Number of Unique Video Viewers (in Thousand) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: US Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Bright Prospects Ahead

Healthy Tide in Mobile Video to Drive Market Growth

Online Video: Statistical Findings

Table 29: Online Video Market in Canada (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Canadian Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Brightcove, Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Established Mobile Services Market Offers Opportunities on Platter

Table 33: Japanese Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 36: European Online Video Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Ad-Funded, Rental, Retail Purchase and Subscription (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demographic Trend in the European Online Video Market

Internet Viewer Base: Statistical Findings

Table 37: European Internet Services Market by Country (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Poland and Netherlands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European Internet Services Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Broadband Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Households in Select European Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Internet Services Market in Europe by Gender (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users for Male and Female (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Waxing Popularity of TV Sites Propagate Volume Growth

Huge Smartphone User Base Bodes Well for Online Video Market

Table 41: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ongoing Expansion in 4G Services Triggers Mobile Video Consumption

Table 42: 4G Coverage Rate as a Percentage of Population in Select European Countries as of Q3 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

YouTube Enjoys Wider Presence in Europe too

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Historic Review for Online Video Market by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Online Video by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Table 46: French Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: French Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 49: German Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Brightcove, Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Service Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: German Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Expanding 4G Network Props Up Mobile Video Demand

Table 52: Italian Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Italian Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 55: UK Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Brightcove, Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Potential Remains Relatively Lower

Leading Players in the UK Online TV Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: UK Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 58: Spanish Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Spanish Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 61: Online Video Market in Russia (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market to Demonstrate Faster Growth

Table 62: Russian Internet-enabled Devices Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Connected Devices for Desktop PC, Smart TV, Smartphones, Tablets, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Service Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Russia Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Russia Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Expanding 4G Services Market to Augment Mobile Video Volumes

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Steep Expansion of Internet User Base Propagates Growth in Video Domain

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Internet Services Market by Country (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Penetration of Smartphones Augments Online Video Consumption

Table 68: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Social Networking Encourages Mobile Video Adoption

YouTube and Facebook Lead the Charge

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video by Geographical Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Online Video Market by Geographical Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Online Video by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 72: Chinese Online Video Market by Revenue Source (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Advertising, Copyright Distribution, Value Add Services and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Online Video Market in China (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Telecom Majorsâ€™ Tilt Towards Video Service Augments Market Prospects

Paid Subscriptions to Witness Growth

Video Ad Revenues On Growth Trajectory

Large User Base of Smartphones & Mobile Internet Favor Market Expansion

Rapid Expansion in 4G Subscriptions Augment Mobile Video Volumes

Table 74: Chinese Mobile Communication Market by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Subscribers for 4G, 3G and 2G (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Chinese Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (2009-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Chinese Online Video Market

Table 76: Leading Players in the Chinese Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for iQiyi, Sohu, Tencent, Youku Tudou and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Content Acquisition: Order of the Day for Players

Government Regulations Favor Domestic Video Providers

Market Outlook

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview of Select Regional Markets

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Service Launch

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Latin America: A High-Potential Regional Market

Table 85: Latin America Internet Services Market by Country (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Online Video Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Internet Users in Select Latin American Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin America Online Video Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Ad-funded, Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD) and Transactional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Latin American Internet Services Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video by Geographical Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Online Video Market by Geographical Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Online Video by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 92: Brazilian Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Brazilian Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Argentina

Mexico

Table 95: Mexican Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 121) The United States (74) Canada (3) Europe (25) - France (4) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (8) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Latin America (2)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443616



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-video-industry-300671565.html