Global Online Video Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Online Video in US$ Million.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443616
The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Baidu, Inc.
- Brightcove, Inc.
- Hulu, LLC
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443616
ONLINE VIDEO MCP-6764 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Online Video: An Introductory Prelude
Online Video Makes Rapid Progress in the Entertainment Industry
Ubiquity of Online Video Promulgates Market Growth
Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Online Video Prospects
Table 1: Global Internet Services Market by Country/Region (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Online Video Senses Parallel Opportunities through Uptrend in Internet Consumption
Table 2: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2016 & 2020): IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global IP Traffic by End-User Segment (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Traffic for Consumer and Business Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global IP Traffic by Connection Type (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Traffic for Fixed Line Connection, Managed IP Connection and Mobile Connection (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Faster Broadband Speeds Trigger Massive Volume Growth
Positive Economic Scenario Induces Market Optimism
Global Market Outlook
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Soaring Mobile Device User Base Instigates High-Potential Opportunities
Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market Expansion
Table 5: World Smartphones Market by Region/Country (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments (In Thousand) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Video Volumes Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns
Table 7: Global Tablet PC Market by Country/Region (2016): Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments (in Million) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devicesâ€™ Role in Market Growth
Table 8: Global 4G / LTE Market by Country/Region (2016 & 2022): Breakdown of Number of Unique Users (in Thousand) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Thrust Towards 4G Across Mobile Value Chain Bodes Well
Social Networking Propagates Expansion in Viewer Base
Online Video Gathers Steam in Mobile Messaging Vertical as Well
Table 9: Global Mobile Messaging App Market by Region/Country (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Number of Users (in Thousand) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Wi-Fi Roll Outs Expand Viewership Rates of Online Video
Continued Evolution in IEEE 802.11 Standards Propagates Wi-Fi Deployments
Internet TV Set to Drive Online Video Growth
Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter
Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards
Table 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ballooning Middle Class Population
Table 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Consumer Spending on Digital Video Augments Revenue Growth
Demand for SVoD Continues to Soar
Ad-Funded Video Segment Emerges As Key Revenue Generator
Enterprises & Brand Owners Drive Growth in Ad-Funded Videos
Retailers Leverage Online Videos to Widen Audience Base
Revenues from Copyright Licensing to Improve
Growing Emphasis on Online Video among Telecom Operators to Benefit the Market
Increased Demand for Short-Form as well as Long-Form Video
Cloud Video Platforms to Proliferate Online Video Domain
News & Media Sites Incorporate Video Segment
Video Making Progress in Education Sector
Conventional Search Engines: Losing Sheen
Pre-Rolls Gain Momentum
Markets Witnesses Increased Penchant for Video Analytics
Partnerships on the Rise
3. SERVICE OVERVIEW
4. SERVICE LAUNCHES
EuclidIQ Introduces OptiiQ.ly
Audio Engineering Society Launches AES Live Video Collection
Viacom18 Digital Ventures Unveils VOOT
Piksel Launches Piksel Digital Enterpriseâ„¢ 6.0
Vessel Launches New Video Service in Beta Version
Conde Nast Introduces CNLive
Brightcove Rolls Out Brightcove Video Cloud
Endemol Beyond USA Unveils GetBeyond.US
SES Platform Services Unveils LUCID OVP
Yandex Unveils Online Video Streaming on KinoPoisk Film & TV Service
ER-Telecom Introduces Megogo Online Video Service
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Coconuts Media Selects Brightcove
Panopto Inks Strategic Partnership with Ramp
Panopto Collaborates with Yale University
Time Inks Partnership with Wochit
Netflix Signs Licensing Agreement TiVo
de Persgroep Nederland Acquires Makers Channel
AT/T to Acquire Quickplay Media
Verizon to Acquire Vessel's Online Video Subscription Service
Brightcove Signs Deal with PT Tempo Inti Media
Limelight Networks Collaborates with CuriosityStream
Panopto Inks Strategic Partnership with Kollective
NeuLion Takes Over DivX
LinkedIn Acquires lynda.com
Verizon Acquires AOL
iQIYI Collaborates with Intel
Hulu Inks Multi-Year Agreement with AMC Networks
Otter Media Establishes Ellation
NeuLion Collaborates with Broadcom
AZ Medien Selects Kaltura
Youku Tudou Collaborates with DJI
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Amazon.com, Inc. (US)
Apple, Inc. (US)
Baidu, Inc. (China)
Brightcove, Inc. (US)
Hulu, LLC (US)
JW Player (US)
Kaltura, Inc. (US)
Netflix, Inc. (US)
Ooyala, Inc. (US)
Panopto (US)
Piksel (US)
Sohu.com Inc. (China)
Tencent Holdings Limited (China)
Vimeo (US)
VOOT (India)
Wistia (US)
Youku Tudou, Inc. (China)
YouTube, LLC (US)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Online Video by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Online Video by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Ubiquity of Online Video Puts Market in Overdrive
Online Video Continues to Cannibalize Share of Conventional TVs
Table 17: Traditional TV and Online Video Viewing Patterns in the US (2012, 2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Hours Viewed for Traditional TV and Online Video (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: US Household TV Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Households with Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD), Broadband-enabled with no SVoD, and No Broadband (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: US TV Viewing Scenario by Content Type (2016): Breakdown of Time Spent (in Minutes) on Watching Live TV, Time-Shifted TV and Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD) TV (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Consumption Trends in the US Online Video Market
Table 20: Online Video Market in the US (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
SVoD Segment Shows Growth
Table 21: US Subscription Video-on-Demand Market by Display Type (2016): Penetration Rate of SVoD for HD TV, Smart TV, DVR, Game Console, Desktop and Smartphone/ Tablet (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: US Subscription Video-on-Demand Market by Ethnicity (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of TV Homes with SVoD for Asian-American, African-American, Hispanic, White and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ad-Supported Videos Drive Market Momentum
Table 23: US Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Online Video Ad Revenues for Cable/Broadcast, Facebook, Hulu, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Brand Managers Prioritize Online Video to Extend their Reach
High Popularity of Mobile Devices: Opportunities in Store
Vast Smartphone User Base Drives Mobile Video Growth
Deployment of 4G to Further Boost Adoption of Mobile Videos
Mobile Video Viewer Base: Statistical Findings
Table 24: Mobile Video Market in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Mobile Video Market in the US by Gender (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base for Male and Female (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Google Continues to Predominate the US Online Video Market
Table 26: Top Ten Online Video Properties in the US (December 2016): Ranked by Number of Unique Video Viewers (in Thousand) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Service Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: US Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Bright Prospects Ahead
Healthy Tide in Mobile Video to Drive Market Growth
Online Video: Statistical Findings
Table 29: Online Video Market in Canada (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Canadian Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Brightcove, Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Established Mobile Services Market Offers Opportunities on Platter
Table 33: Japanese Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 36: European Online Video Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Ad-Funded, Rental, Retail Purchase and Subscription (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demographic Trend in the European Online Video Market
Internet Viewer Base: Statistical Findings
Table 37: European Internet Services Market by Country (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Poland and Netherlands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European Internet Services Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Broadband Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Households in Select European Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Internet Services Market in Europe by Gender (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users for Male and Female (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Waxing Popularity of TV Sites Propagate Volume Growth
Huge Smartphone User Base Bodes Well for Online Video Market
Table 41: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ongoing Expansion in 4G Services Triggers Mobile Video Consumption
Table 42: 4G Coverage Rate as a Percentage of Population in Select European Countries as of Q3 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
YouTube Enjoys Wider Presence in Europe too
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European Historic Review for Online Video Market by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Online Video by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Table 46: French Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: French Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 49: German Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Brightcove, Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Service Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: German Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Expanding 4G Network Props Up Mobile Video Demand
Table 52: Italian Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Italian Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 55: UK Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Brightcove, Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Potential Remains Relatively Lower
Leading Players in the UK Online TV Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: UK Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 58: Spanish Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Spanish Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 61: Online Video Market in Russia (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market to Demonstrate Faster Growth
Table 62: Russian Internet-enabled Devices Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Connected Devices for Desktop PC, Smart TV, Smartphones, Tablets, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Service Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Russia Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Russia Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Expanding 4G Services Market to Augment Mobile Video Volumes
Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Steep Expansion of Internet User Base Propagates Growth in Video Domain
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Internet Services Market by Country (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Penetration of Smartphones Augments Online Video Consumption
Table 68: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Social Networking Encourages Mobile Video Adoption
YouTube and Facebook Lead the Charge
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video by Geographical Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Online Video Market by Geographical Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Online Video by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 72: Chinese Online Video Market by Revenue Source (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Advertising, Copyright Distribution, Value Add Services and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Online Video Market in China (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Viewer Base by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Telecom Majorsâ€™ Tilt Towards Video Service Augments Market Prospects
Paid Subscriptions to Witness Growth
Video Ad Revenues On Growth Trajectory
Large User Base of Smartphones & Mobile Internet Favor Market Expansion
Rapid Expansion in 4G Subscriptions Augment Mobile Video Volumes
Table 74: Chinese Mobile Communication Market by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Subscribers for 4G, 3G and 2G (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Chinese Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (2009-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Chinese Online Video Market
Table 76: Leading Players in the Chinese Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for iQiyi, Sohu, Tencent, Youku Tudou and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Content Acquisition: Order of the Day for Players
Government Regulations Favor Domestic Video Providers
Market Outlook
Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Chinese Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview of Select Regional Markets
India
Australia
South Korea
Taiwan
Service Launch
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Latin America: A High-Potential Regional Market
Table 85: Latin America Internet Services Market by Country (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Online Video Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Internet Users in Select Latin American Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Latin America Online Video Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Ad-funded, Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD) and Transactional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Latin American Internet Services Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video by Geographical Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Online Video Market by Geographical Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Online Video by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 92: Brazilian Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Brazilian Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Argentina
Mexico
Table 95: Mexican Online Video Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Websites Using Online Video Platform Technologies for Vimeo, YouTube and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Online Video Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 121) The United States (74) Canada (3) Europe (25) - France (4) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (8) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Latin America (2)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443616
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-video-industry-300671565.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article