Global Online Video Platform Market Analysis Report 2023-2032: Business Models Galore, Tech Advancements, Smartphone Boom Spearheading the Multi-Billion Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Video Platform Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online video platform market is expected to grow from $8.28 billion in 2022 to $9.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The online video platform market is expected to grow to $20.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.9%.

The report provides online video platforms market statistics, including online video platforms industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an online video platforms market share, detailed online video platforms market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the online video platforms industry.

The main types of online video platforms are video processing, video management, video distribution, video analytics, and other types. Video processing refers to the process of editing the images and sounds contained in video files using hardware, software, or a combination of the two that allows users to draw storyboards, create layouts that include various types of content, and add music well as text to the video.

Business models such as the user-generated content (UGC) model, the software as a service (SaaS) model, and the do-it-yourself (DIY) model are used for live streaming and video on demand for various applications such as content creation, and brand and enterprise by several end-users such as media and entertainment, BFSI, retail, education, IT and telecom, and others.

The growing demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the online video platform market going forward. A smartphone refers to a portable electronic gadget with cellular connectivity and a multi-functional mobile phone handset with features such as a camera, web browser, and high-density display.

Smartphones can operate video streaming services such as live streaming capabilities, 24/7 support, adaptive bit-rate streaming, and other services, which act as an online video platform for video playback to provide entertainment. Furthermore, in Europe, smartphone adoption is expected to increase from 78% in 2020 to 83% in 2025.

Technological advancement is a key trend in the online video platform market. Major companies operating in the market are advancing toward video technology. For instance, in May 2020, Minute Media, a UK-based digital-first media company, launched Voltax Video, an online video platform designed to improve the online video strategies of digital publishers.

Voltax Video offers a publishing-as-a-service (PaaS) solution for other digital publishers using video technology tools to increase engagement, content, audiences, and monetization. With Voltax Video, upfront costs are eliminated, and scaling is built into the model to provide sophisticated insights and reporting for both publishers and viewers to create a more efficient and effective video experience.



In September 2022, Wowza Media Systems LLC, a US-based software company providing video platforms, acquired Flowplayer for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Wowza would enhance its product offering by integrating Flowplayer technology into Wowza Video and Wowza Streaming Engine and expand its physical presence in Europe.

Flowplayer is a Sweden-based company that provides video player solutions, including online video platforms for broadcasters, publishers, and media houses. The Flowplayer video player offers responsive playback, granular customization, and a rich plugin library.



North America was the largest region in the online video platform market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the online video platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Major players in the online video platform market are

MediaMelon Inc.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Kaltura Inc

Panopto

Brightcove Inc.

Comcast Technology Solutions

Endavo Media & Communications Inc.

Frame.io Inc.

Edgio Inc.

Longtail Ad Solutions Inc.

SpotX Inc

Wistia Inc

YouTube

Ooyala Inc

Dalet Digital Media Systems USA Inc

Inc Pixability

VideoBloom Inc

Cincopa

Dacast Inc

Ensemble Video Platform

Niche Video Media LLC

Vimeo Inc

Dailymotion SA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Online Video Platform Market Characteristics



3. Online Video Platform Market Trends And Strategies



4. Online Video Platform Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Online Video Platform Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online Video Platform Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Online Video Platform Market



5. Online Video Platform Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Online Video Platform Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Online Video Platform Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Online Video Platform Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Online Video Platform Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Video Processing

Video Management

Video Distribution

Video Analytics

Other Types

6.2. Global Online Video Platform Market, Segmentation By Business Model, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

User Generated Content (UGC) Model

Software As A Service (SaaS) Model

Do It Yourself (DIY) Model

6.3. Global Online Video Platform Market, Segmentation By Streaming Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Live Streaming Type

Video On Demand

6.4. Global Online Video Platform Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Content Creator

Brand And Enterprise

6.5. Global Online Video Platform Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Media And Entertainment

BFSI

Retail

Education

IT And Telecom

Other End-Users

7. Online Video Platform Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Online Video Platform Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Online Video Platform Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqi1if

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets