Global Opaque Polymer Market Report 2020-2024: Growing Demand in the Construction Industry for Architectural Paints

The global opaque polymer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the opaque polymer market looks promising with opportunities in the paints & coatings, personal care, and detergents market. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing prices of TIO2 and the growing demand for opaque polymers in the construction industry for architectural paints.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global opaque polymers market by product type (solid content 30% and solid content 40%), application (paint and coating, personal care, and detergents), and region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World)?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the opaque polymers market?

What are the business risks and threats to the opaque polymers market?

What are emerging trends in this opaque polymers market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the opaque polymers market?

What are the new developments in the opaque polymers market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this opaque polymers market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this opaque polymers area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, opaque polymers market?

Some of the features of 'Global Opaque Polymers Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global opaque polymers market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by application, product type, and region

Regional analysis: Global opaque polymers market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, opaque polymers in the global opaque polymers market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Opaque Polymers Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Opaque Polymers Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Solid content 30%

3.3.2: Solid content 40%

3.4: Global Opaque Polymers Market by Application:

3.4.1: Paint and coating

3.4.2: Personal care

3.4.3: Detergents



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Opaque Polymers Market by Region

4.2: North American Opaque Polymers Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Solid content 30% and Solid content 40%

4.2.2: Market by Application: Paint and coating, Personal care, and Detergents

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Opaque Polymers Market

4.4: APAC Opaque Polymers Market

4.5: ROW Opaque Polymers Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Opaque Polymers Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Opaque Polymers Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Opaque Polymers Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Opaque Polymers Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Opaque Polymers Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: DOW Chemical Company

7.2: Arkema

7.3: Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

7.4: Interpolymer Corporation

7.5: Organik Kimya A.S.

7.6: Croda International PLC

7.7: En-Tech Polymer Co., Ltd

7.8: Hankuck Latices Co., Ltd.

7.9: Indulor Chemie GmbH

7.10: Junneng Chemical

7.11: Paras Enterprises

7.12: Visen Industries Limited



