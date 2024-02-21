Global Open Banking Market Report 2024: A $99.67 Billion Industry by 2030 - Opportunities in Bank Channels, App Markets, Distributors, and Aggregators Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open Banking Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global open banking market is expected to reach an estimated $99.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global open banking market looks promising with opportunities in the bank channels, app markets, distributors, and aggregators markets. The major drivers for this market are collaboration between financial institutions and fintech firms and application programming interfaces (APIs) being more widely used and the shifting payment landscape.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies open banking companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Open Banking Market Insights

Banking & capital will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing need for efficient money management and a shift in public attention from conventional investing strategies to cutting-edge investment solutions.

Within this market, app market will remain the largest segment due to rapidly increasing usage of mobile applications.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to escalating need for enhancing online payment security measures within the region.

Features of the Global Open Banking Market

Market Size Estimates: Open banking market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Open banking market size by services, deployment , distribution channel , and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Open banking market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different services, deployment , distribution channel , and regions for the open banking market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the open banking market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Open Banking Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Open Banking Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Open Banking Market by Services

3.3.1: Banking & Capital Markets

3.3.2: Payments

3.3.3: Digital Currencies

3.3.4: Value Added Services

3.4: Global Open Banking Market by Deployment

3.4.1: Cloud

3.4.2: On-premise

3.5: Global Open Banking Market by Distribution Channel

3.5.1: Bank Channels

3.5.2: App Markets

3.5.3: Distributors

3.5.4: Aggregators



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Open Banking Market by Region

4.2: North American Open Banking Market

4.2.3: North American Open Banking Market by Distribution Channel : Bank Channels, App Markets, Distributors, and Aggregators

4.3: European Open Banking Market

4.3.1: European Open Banking Market by Services: Banking & Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, and Value Added Services

4.3.3: European Open Banking Market by Distribution Channel : Bank Channels, App Markets, Distributors, and Aggregators

4.4: APAC Open Banking Market

4.4.1: APAC Open Banking Market by Services: Banking & Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, and Value Added Services

4.4.3: APAC Open Banking Market by Distribution Channel : Bank Channels, App Markets, Distributors, and Aggregators

4.5: ROW Open Banking Market

4.5.1: ROW Open Banking Market by Services: Banking & Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, and Value Added Services

4.5.3: ROW Open Banking Market by Distribution Channel : Bank Channels, App Markets, Distributors, and Aggregators



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Open Banking Market by Services

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Open Banking Market by Deployment

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Open Banking Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Open Banking Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Open Banking Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Open Banking Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Open Banking Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Bannco Bilbao Vizcaya

7.2: Credit Agricole

7.3: DemystData

7.4: Finleap connect

7.5: Finastra

7.6: FormFree Holdings

7.7: Jack Henry & Associates

7.8: Mambu

7.9: MineralTree

7.10: NCR

