Global Open Innovation Program SmartCityX Selects 95 Startups from 20 Countries Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Ventures today revealed it has chosen 95 stage-agnostic startups to participate in SmartCityX , its global open innovation program focused on bringing a diverse mix of startups together along with some of the most iconic Japanese corporations and industry thought-leaders to better restore the vibrancy, appeal, and hope in cities across the globe.

"With the help of our program partners, we have chosen an incredible mix of innovative startups, including many that have already made an impact on cities around the globe," said Michael Proman, Managing Director, Scrum Ventures. "We are excited to begin collaborating with the participants, alongside our incredible corporate and municipal leaders to redefine the smart city category and place a particular emphasis on technologies that make cities more equitable and inclusive."

The program has chosen best-in-class, stage-agnostic startups from around the world with the aim of putting technology, data, and resources to work to make better decisions and enhance the quality of life for our diverse communities. SmartCityX startups fall into six pillars: Consumer Products & Services, Mobility, Smart Buildings, Connectivity & Infrastructure, Social Innovation, and Energy, Resources & Sustainability.

95 companies were selected to participate in the inaugural program, including:

Aurora Labs ( Israel ) – Provider of remote software management, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air (OTA) updates for the automotive and IoT industries.

( ) – Provider of remote software management, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air (OTA) updates for the automotive and IoT industries. BlocPower ( USA ) – Energy technology provider rapidly greening American cities.

( ) – Energy technology provider rapidly greening American cities. ClimaCell ( USA ) – Delivering actionable weather insights around the world.

( ) – Delivering actionable weather insights around the world. ExaWizards ( Japan ) – Solving social issues through Artificial Intelligence for future generations.

( ) – Solving social issues through Artificial Intelligence for future generations. Everledger (UK) – Helping businesses surface and converge asset information, using a symphony of secure technologies, including blockchain, AI and IoT.

(UK) – Helping businesses surface and converge asset information, using a symphony of secure technologies, including blockchain, AI and IoT. Innoviz Technologies ( Israel ) – Provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles.

( ) – Provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Kiwibot ( USA ) – Provider of affordable delivery services for local commerce around the world.

( ) – Provider of affordable delivery services for local commerce around the world. Lazy Co. ( India ) – Redefining the way consumers use smartphones

( ) – Redefining the way consumers use smartphones May Mobility ( USA ) – Transforming cities through autonomous technology to create a safer, greener, more accessible world.

( ) – Transforming cities through autonomous technology to create a safer, greener, more accessible world. Misapplied Sciences ( USA ) – Technology that allows a hundred or more viewers to simultaneously share a digital display, sign, or light and each see something different.

( ) – Technology that allows a hundred or more viewers to simultaneously share a digital display, sign, or light and each see something different. Scanwell Health ( USA ) – Making healthcare more accessible through smartphone-enabled, at-home diagnostics.

( ) – Making healthcare more accessible through smartphone-enabled, at-home diagnostics. Sensible 4 ( Finland ) – Developer of software for all-weather autonomous vehicles.

( ) – Developer of software for all-weather autonomous vehicles. Shelf Engine ( USA ) – Reducing food waste by transforming how grocery stores buy highly perishables.

( ) – Reducing food waste by transforming how grocery stores buy highly perishables. Zensors ( USA ) – Pioneering active deep learning platform that dynamically adapts to optimize your environment.

The program, which will kick-off on February 12th, will conclude with Demo Day later this Spring.

For more information on Scrum Ventures and SmartCityX, please visit: https://en.smartcity-x.com/

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is an early-stage venture firm investing across a range of industries in the U.S. and Japan. Based in San Francisco with extensive experience and networks in both Silicon Valley and Japan, Scrum Ventures accelerates portfolio companies with global opportunities and helps corporations innovate. Scrum Studios is a platform that connects startups and Japanese global corporations. Learn more at https://scrum.vc/

