Global Open RAN Market 2023: New L1 Accelerator Cards Set To Boost Open RAN Market - Or Create More Lock-In

This report provides an overview of the emerging open RAN PCIe-based accelerator card market based on new merchant silicon and highlights the opportunities and technical challenges facing the open RAN chip community as they strive to develop alternative chip solutions capable of efficiently processing real-time, latency-sensitive Layer-1 workloads.

The transition of the Radio Access Network (RAN) from a standalone, integrated network into a disaggregated, virtualized infrastructure is well underway. However, all open RAN deployments to date rely on Intel's x86-based COTS servers, with most deployments also using Intel's proprietary FlexRAN software architecture.

Recently, various silicon vendors have announced that they are developing alternatives to Intel's x86 platform based on ASICs, GPUs as well RISC-V architectures. Several of these vendors are currently testing their new PCIe-based L1 accelerator card products with CSPs and commercial versions of these products are expected to become widely available during the next three years.

Key Takeaway No. 1: Too much diversity?

The launch of new L1 accelerator cards from various vendors, large and small, should be welcomed by CSPs calling for diversity and will go some way to quell criticism that the open RAN market is too Intel-based.

However, CSPs may now be faced with another dilemma - too much choice! They must now face the difficult challenge of testing and comparing multiple accelerator cards, inevitably involving complicated technical and commercial trade-offs.

Key Takeaway No. 2: Look-Aside or In-Line Accelerators?

At present, the choice of accelerator architecture is binary: either look-aside or inline. Both types have their advantages and drawbacks. Depending on use cases and applications, the publisher believes that operators may need to use both types of accelerators. However, only one vendor currently offers a software/silicon platform with the capability to do this.

Key Takeaway No. 3: Interoperability and Vendor Lock-In

Developing commercial-grade Layer 1 software suitable for massive MIMO networks is an expensive process requiring very specific skills and a lot of experience - but with no guarantee of commercial success.

Although open RAN is designed to promote interoperability and vendor diversity, all L1 stacks are currently tied to the underlying silicon architectures and hence are not portable between hardware platforms. This introduces a new form of vendor lock-in for CSPs. Clearly, there is an urgent need for an universal software abstraction layer between the L1 stack and the various hardware platforms to enable stack portability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Introduction

3. PCIe-based Hardware Acceleration

Lookaside vs In-line Acceleration

Technical Trade-offs

4. Processor Architectures

Types of Processors

Comparison of Hardware Options

Intel's Xeon with vRAN Boost

5. Layer-1 Stack

Reference of Commercial Grade Stack?

Open or Closed Stacks?

6. Layers 2 and 3

7. Interoperability and Standardization

FAPI Interface

Proprietary L1 Software Stacks

Accelerator Abstraction Layer (AAL)

Saankya Labs RANwiser

8. Key Players

AMD Xilinx

Dell

EdgeQ

Intel

Leapfrog Semiconductor

Marvell

Nvidia

Picocom

Qualcomm

9. Viewpoint

