Global Operating Room Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report 2021-2030 with Case Studies to Assess the Key Strategies Adopted by Some of the Highly Funded Players

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User, Unmet Demand, Cost-Benefit Analysis, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global AI in Operating Room Market to Reach $2,951.5 Million by 2030

The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global AI in the operating room market by each of the aforementioned segments.

The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global AI in the operating room market, including a thorough analysis of the applications. The study also provides market and business-related information on various products, applications, technologies, and end users. The report considers software solutions and hardware solutions integrated with AI.

Expert Quote

"I think these are exciting times. Not considering the buzz around AI, ultimately, it is an enabler to do things at scale and quickly. It needs to serve a higher purpose that provides surgeons or other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem with value. The real value that a company provides with AI is the key component. This technology can be leveraged to tackle the disparity in the world of surgery".

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of AI in the operating room? What are the key regulations governing the AI in the operating room market in key regions? What are the technological developments expected to have the maximum influence on the global AI in the operating room market? Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global AI in the operating room market currently? How do end users of artificial intelligence in operating rooms perceive the technology? What are the key business models being followed by the key players in the market? What are some of the major factors expected to influence the growth of the adoption of AI in the operating room across the globe? What are the key strategies incorporated by leading players in the global AI in the operating room market landscape? What is the current revenue contribution for the different product types in the global AI in the operating room market, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?

In addition, the report provides:

A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different market segments

Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth

Case studies to assess the key strategies adopted by some of the highly funded players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global AI in Operating Room Market

4.1 Impact on Facilities

4.2 Impact on AI Adoption in Operating Rooms

4.3 Impact on Market Size

4.4 COVID-19 Recovery Timeline

4.5 Entry Barriers and Opportunities

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Technology Landscape

5.1.1 Key Trends

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Cost-Benefit Analysis

5.4 End-User Perceptions

5.5 Funding Scenario

5.6 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

5.6.1 Regulations in North America

5.6.1.1 U.S.

5.6.1.1.1 Connected Devices

5.6.1.1.2 Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaMD)

5.6.1.1.2.1 General Considerations for SaMDs

5.6.2 Regulations in Europe

5.6.3 Regulations in Japan

5.6.4 Regulations in China

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Awaited Technological Developments

5.7.2 Patent Filing Trend

5.8 Product Benchmarking

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Key Strategies and Developments

6.3 Business Model Analysis

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.5 Competitive Benchmarking

7 Global AI in Operating Room Market Scenario

7.1 Assumptions and Limitations

7.2 Global AI in Operating Room Market Assessment

7.3 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

7.4 Global AI in Operating Room Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Market Dynamics

7.5.1 Impact Analysis

7.5.2 Market Growth Promoting Factors

7.5.2.1 Growth in Funding for AI

7.5.2.2 Growing Adoption of AI-Enabled Technologies in Healthcare Settings

7.5.2.3 Advancement in Robotics and Medical Visualization Technologies

7.5.2.4 Benefits of Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Surgeries Over Conventional Surgeries

7.5.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors

7.5.3.1 Lack of a Well-Defined Regulatory Framework in Regions

7.5.3.2 Limited Studies and Data on the Efficiency of AI in Operating Rooms

7.5.4 Market Growth Opportunities

7.5.4.1 Leverage AI to Enhance Remote Surgical Capabilities

7.5.4.2 Leveraging Business Synergies for Capability and Portfolio Enhancement

7.5.5 Current Surgical Challenges

7.5.6 Capitalizing on Unmet Demand

8 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Offering)

8.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

9 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Technology)

9.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

9.2 Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

9.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

10 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Indication)

10.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

10.2 Cardiology

10.3 Orthopedics

10.4 Urology

10.5 Gastroenterology

10.6 Neurology

11 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Application)

11.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

11.2 Training

11.3 Diagnosis

11.4 Surgical Planning and Rehabilitation

11.4.1 Pre-Operative

11.4.2 Intra-Operative

11.4.3 Post-Operative

11.5 Outcomes and Risk Analysis

11.6 Integration and Connectivity

11.7 Others (Instrument Tracking and Traceability, Scheduling, Anesthesia Management)

12 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by End User)

12.1 Opportunity Assessment

12.2 Hospitals

12.3 Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private, Standalone, and Specialized Facilities)

13 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Region)

14 Case Studies

14.1 Enabling the Future Operating Room with AI

14.2 Role of M&As in the Future of AI in Operating Room

14.3 Role of AI in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

15 Company Profiles

Activ Surgical Inc.

Brainomix Limited

Caresyntax Corp

DeepOR S.A.S

ExplORer Surgical Corp.

Holo Surgical Inc.

LeanTaaS Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Proximie

Scalpel Limited

Theator Inc.

