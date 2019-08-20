Global Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Industry
Operating Room Equipment & Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Anesthesia Machines, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11 Billion by the year 2025, Anesthesia Machines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$274.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Anesthesia Machines will reach a market size of US$719.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany); GE Healthcare (USA); Getinge AB (Getinge Group) (Sweden); Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (USA); Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Medtronic, Inc. (USA); Mizuho OSI (USA); Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands); Steris Corporation (USA); Stryker Corporation (USA)
OPERATING ROOM EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Anesthesia Machines (Equipment) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Electrosurgical Units (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (Equipment) Competitor Revenue
Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Surgical Imaging Devices (Equipment) Market Share Shift by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Operating Tables (Equipment) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Operating Room Lights (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Surgical Instruments (Supplies) Competitor Revenue Share (in
%): 2019 & 2025
Disposable Materials (Supplies) Market Share Shift by Company:
2019 & 2025
Accessories (Supplies) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share Shift
Across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Outpatient Facilities (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 8: Outpatient Facilities (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Outpatient Facilities (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Anesthesia Machines (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Anesthesia Machines (Equipment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Anesthesia Machines (Equipment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 16: Electrosurgical Units (Equipment) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Electrosurgical Units (Equipment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Electrosurgical Units (Equipment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (Equipment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (Equipment) Region
Wise Breakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (Equipment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Surgical Imaging Devices (Equipment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 23: Surgical Imaging Devices (Equipment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Surgical Imaging Devices (Equipment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Operating Tables (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Operating Tables (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Operating Tables (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Operating Room Lights (Equipment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Operating Room Lights (Equipment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Operating Room Lights (Equipment) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Surgical Instruments (Supplies) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Surgical Instruments (Supplies) Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Surgical Instruments (Supplies) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Disposable Materials (Supplies) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Disposable Materials (Supplies) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Disposable Materials (Supplies) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Accessories (Supplies) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Accessories (Supplies) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Accessories (Supplies) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Other OR Supplies (Supplies) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Other OR Supplies (Supplies) Region Wise Breakdown of
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Other OR Supplies (Supplies) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Anesthesia Machines (Equipment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Electrosurgical Units (Equipment) Competitor Revenue Share (in
%) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (Equipment) Market Share
Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Surgical Imaging Devices (Equipment) Market in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Operating Tables (Equipment) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Operating Room Lights (Equipment) Market: Revenue Share
Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Surgical Instruments (Supplies) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Disposable Materials (Supplies) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Accessories (Supplies) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 45: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in the
United States by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Supplies:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in the
United States by Supplies: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 51: United States Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Canadian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Canadian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Review by Supplies in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Supplies for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating
Room Equipment & Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Japanese Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Operating Room Equipment &
Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Equipment for the period 2018-2025
Table 65: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Operating Room Equipment &
Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Supplies for the period 2018-2025
Table 68: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Supplies for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Operating Room Equipment &
Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Chinese Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Chinese Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Supplies for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market by
Supplies: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market: Competitor MARKET Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Anesthesia Machines (Equipment) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Electrosurgical Units (Equipment) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (Equipment) Competitor Market
Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Surgical Imaging Devices (Equipment) Market in Europe:
Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Operating Tables (Equipment) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Operating Room Lights (Equipment) Key Player Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Surgical Instruments (Supplies) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Disposable Materials (Supplies) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Accessories (Supplies) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 83: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 86: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018-2025
Table 89: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Supplies: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 94: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in France
by Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in France
by Supplies: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: French Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Supplies for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Demand for Operating Room Equipment &
Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Italian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
by Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 115: Italian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Supplies for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
by Supplies: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Operating Room Equipment & Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Equipment &
Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Equipment for the period 2018-2025
Table 122: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Equipment &
Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Supplies for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Supplies for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Spanish Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Spanish Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 133: Spanish Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: Spanish Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Review by Supplies in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Supplies for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 140: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Russia
by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018 to
2025
Table 143: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Russia
by Supplies: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 146: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment:
2018-2025
Table 149: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies:
2018-2025
Table 152: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Supplies: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 155: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Asia-Pacific by Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Asia-Pacific by Supplies: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Supplies for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies MARKET Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Indian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Indian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: Indian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Indian Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Historic MARKET Review by Supplies in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Supplies for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 189: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Supplies for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Operating Room Equipment & Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017
Table 192: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Operating Room Equipment & Supplies in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment &
Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Operating Room
Equipment & Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Equipment for the period 2018-2025
Table 197: Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment &
Supplies Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Operating Room
Equipment & Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections i
