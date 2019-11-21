Global Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Operating Room Equipment and Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.6%. Anesthesia Machines, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.3 Billion by the year 2025, Anesthesia Machines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799266/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$270.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$222.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anesthesia Machines will reach a market size of US$546.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; GE Healthcare; Getinge AB (Getinge Group); Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG; Medtronic, Inc.; Mizuho OSI; Philips Healthcare; Steris Corporation; Stryker Corporation



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799266/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Outpatient Facilities (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 8: Outpatient Facilities (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Outpatient Facilities (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 10: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) (End-Use)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Anesthesia Machines (Equipment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Anesthesia Machines (Equipment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Anesthesia Machines (Equipment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 16: Electrosurgical Units (Equipment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Electrosurgical Units (Equipment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Electrosurgical Units (Equipment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (Equipment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (Equipment) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 21: Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (Equipment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Surgical Imaging Devices (Equipment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 23: Surgical Imaging Devices (Equipment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Surgical Imaging Devices (Equipment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Operating Tables (Equipment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Operating Tables (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Operating Tables (Equipment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Operating Room Lights (Equipment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Operating Room Lights (Equipment) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Operating Room Lights (Equipment) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Surgical Instruments (Supplies) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Surgical Instruments (Supplies) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Surgical Instruments (Supplies) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Disposable Materials (Supplies) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Disposable Materials (Supplies) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Disposable Materials (Supplies) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 37: Accessories (Supplies) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Accessories (Supplies) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Accessories (Supplies) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Other OR Supplies (Supplies) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Other OR Supplies (Supplies) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Other OR Supplies (Supplies) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 45: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in the

United States by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Supplies:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in the

United States by Supplies: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 51: United States Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Canadian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Canadian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Canadian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Review by Supplies in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Supplies for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating

Room Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Japanese Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Operating Room Equipment and

Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Market for Operating Room Equipment and

Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Supplies for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Supplies for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Operating Room Equipment and

Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Review

in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Chinese Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

by Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 76: Chinese Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Supplies for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

by Supplies: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 79: European Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 83: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025

Table 86: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018-2025

Table 89: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Supplies: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 94: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

France by Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

France by Supplies: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: French Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Supplies for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017

Table 108: German Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Demand for Operating Room Equipment and

Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Italian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

by Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 115: Italian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Supplies for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

by Supplies: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Operating Room Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Equipment

and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Equipment

and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Supplies for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Supplies for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: United Kingdom Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 128: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Spanish Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Spanish Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Spanish Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Spanish Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Review by Supplies in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 135: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Supplies for

2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 138: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to

2025

Table 140: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Russia by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018 to

2025

Table 143: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Russia by Supplies: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 144: Russian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 146: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment:

2018-2025

Table 149: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies:

2018-2025

Table 152: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Supplies: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Asia-Pacific by Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Asia-Pacific by Supplies: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Supplies for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017

Table 174: Australian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Indian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Indian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Indian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Indian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Indian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Review by Supplies in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Supplies for

2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 189: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Supplies for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017

Table 192: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Operating Room Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and

Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Operating Room

Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Operating Room

Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Supplies for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Supplies for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Room Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 203: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Operating Room Equipment

and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Review

in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Latin American Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Equipment:

2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market by Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Supplies for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Supplies:

2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market by Supplies: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 215: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment:

2018-2025

Table 218: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Supplies:

2018-2025

Table 221: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Supplies: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 226: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Brazil by Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Brazil by Supplies: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Supplies: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Analysis by Supplies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 234: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799266/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

