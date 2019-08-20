Global Operating Room Management Industry
Aug 20, 2019, 16:18 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Operating Room Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 11.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$222.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$100.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$396.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (USA); Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA); BrainLab AG (Germany); Cerner Corporation (USA); DXC Technology Company (USA); GE Healthcare (USA); Getinge AB (Sweden); McKesson Corporation (USA); Nexus AG (Germany); Omnicell, Inc. (USA); Optum, Inc. (USA); Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (USA); Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany); Steris (France); Surgical Information Systems LLC (USA)
OPERATING ROOM MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Operating Room Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Software (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Data Management and Communication Solutions (Solution)
Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Anesthesia Information Management Systems (Solution) Market
Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Operating Room Supply Management Solutions (Solution) Global
Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Operating Room Scheduling Solutions (Solution) Market Share
Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Performance Management Solutions (Solution) Competitor Revenue
Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Operating Room Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Operating Room Management Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Operating Room Management Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Data Management and Communication Solutions
(Solution) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:
2018 to 2025
Table 11: Data Management and Communication Solutions
(Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Data Management and Communication Solutions
(Solution) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Anesthesia Information Management Systems (Solution)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Anesthesia Information Management Systems (Solution) MARKET Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 15: Anesthesia Information Management Systems (Solution) MARKET Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Operating Room Supply Management Solutions (Solution)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Operating Room Supply Management Solutions (Solution)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 18: Operating Room Supply Management Solutions (Solution) MARKET Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Operating Room Scheduling Solutions (Solution) World MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Operating Room Scheduling Solutions (Solution) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Operating Room Scheduling Solutions (Solution) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Performance Management Solutions (Solution) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Performance Management Solutions (Solution) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Performance Management Solutions (Solution) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Solutions (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Solutions (Solution) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: On-premise (Delivery Mode) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: On-premise (Delivery Mode) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: On-premise (Delivery Mode) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Web-Based Solutions (Delivery Mode) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Web-Based Solutions (Delivery Mode) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 33: Web-Based Solutions (Delivery Mode) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Operating Room Management Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Software (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Services (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Data Management and Communication Solutions (Solution) Market
Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Anesthesia Information Management Systems (Solution) Market in
the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 &
2025
Operating Room Supply Management Solutions (Solution)
Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 &
2025
Operating Room Scheduling Solutions (Solution) Market: Revenue
Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Performance Management Solutions (Solution) Market Share
Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Operating Room Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Operating Room Management Market in the United States
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Operating Room Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Operating Room Management Market in the United States
by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Operating Room Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Operating Room Management Market in the United States
by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 51: United States Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Operating Room Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Operating Room Management Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Operating Room Management Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Operating Room Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Operating Room Management Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Operating Room Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Operating Room Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Operating Room Management Historic Market
Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Operating Room Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 61: Canadian Operating Room Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Operating Room Management Historic Market
Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Operating Room Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 64: Canadian Operating Room Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 65: Operating Room Management Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Operating Room Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the period 2018-2025
Table 68: Operating Room Management Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Operating Room Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the period 2018-2025
Table 71: Operating Room Management Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Market for Operating Room Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode
for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Operating Room Management Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating
Room Management in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Japanese Operating Room Management Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Operating Room Management Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Operating Room Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Operating Room Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 82: Chinese Operating Room Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Operating Room Management Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Chinese Operating Room Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Operating Room Management Market by Delivery
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Operating Room Management in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Operating Room Management Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Operating Room Management Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Software (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Services (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Data Management and Communication Solutions (Solution)
Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Anesthesia Information Management Systems (Solution) Market in
Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Operating Room Supply Management Solutions (Solution)
Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019
& 2025
Operating Room Scheduling Solutions (Solution) Key Player MARKET Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Performance Management Solutions (Solution) Market Share (in %)
by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 91: European Operating Room Management Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Operating Room Management Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Operating Room Management Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Operating Room Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 95: Operating Room Management Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: European Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Operating Room Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 98: Operating Room Management Market in Europe in US$
Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Operating Room Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018-2025
Table 101: Operating Room Management Market in Europe in US$
Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: European Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Operating Room Management Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Operating Room Management Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 106: Operating Room Management Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: French Operating Room Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Operating Room Management Market in France by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: French Operating Room Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Operating Room Management Market in France by
Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: French Operating Room Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Operating Room Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 116: French Operating Room Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 118: Operating Room Management Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Operating Room Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Operating Room Management Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Operating Room Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 123: German Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Operating Room Management Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Operating Room Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 126: German Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Operating Room Management Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Operating Room Management Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Operating Room Management Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Operating Room Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Operating Room Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Italian Operating Room Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Operating Room Management Market by
Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 136: Italian Operating Room Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Operating Room Management Market by Delivery
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Italian Demand for Operating Room Management in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Operating Room Management Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Operating Room Management Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 143: Operating Room Management Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Operating Room Management Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the period 2018-2025
Table 146: Operating Room Management Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Operating Room Management Market
Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Delivery Mode for the period 2018-2025
Table 149: Operating Room Management Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom Operating Room Management Market
Share Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Operating Room Management in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 152: United Kingdom Operating Room Management Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Operating Room Management Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 154: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 155: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 158: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode:
2018-2025
Table 161: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market
Share Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 164: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 166: Operating Room Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Operating Room Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Operating Room Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Operating Room Management Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 178: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Rest of World Operating Room Management Historic MARKET Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Rest of World Operating Room Management Historic MARKET Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 184: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018
to 2025
Table 185: Rest of World Operating Room Management Historic MARKET Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 187: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 188: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
BRAINLAB AG
CERNER CORPORATION
DXC TECHNOLOGY
GETINGE AB
MCKESSON CORPORATION
NEXUS AG
OMNICELL
OPTUM
PICIS CLINICAL SOLUTIONS
RICHARD WOLF GMBH
SURGICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS
STERIS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
