Global Operating Room Management Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Operating Room Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.9%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799267/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$101.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$140.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$389.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; BrainLab AG; Cerner Corporation; DXC Technology Company; GE Healthcare; Getinge AB; McKesson Corporation; Nexus AG; Omnicell, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc.; Richard Wolf GmbH; Steris; Surgical Information Systems LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799267/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Operating Room Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Operating Room Management Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Operating Room Management Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Operating Room Management Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Data Management and Communication Solutions

(Solution) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:

2018 to 2025

Table 11: Data Management and Communication Solutions

(Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Data Management and Communication Solutions

(Solution) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Anesthesia Information Management Systems (Solution)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Anesthesia Information Management Systems (Solution)

Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 15: Anesthesia Information Management Systems (Solution)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Operating Room Supply Management Solutions (Solution)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Operating Room Supply Management Solutions (Solution)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 18: Operating Room Supply Management Solutions (Solution)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Operating Room Scheduling Solutions (Solution) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Operating Room Scheduling Solutions (Solution) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Operating Room Scheduling Solutions (Solution) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Performance Management Solutions (Solution) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Performance Management Solutions (Solution) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Performance Management Solutions (Solution) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Solutions (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Solutions (Solution) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: On-premise (Delivery Mode) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: On-premise (Delivery Mode) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: On-premise (Delivery Mode) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Web-Based Solutions (Delivery Mode) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Web-Based Solutions (Delivery Mode) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 33: Web-Based Solutions (Delivery Mode) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 41: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Operating Room Management Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Operating Room Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Operating Room Management Market in the United States

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Operating Room Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 47: Operating Room Management Market in the United States

by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Operating Room Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Operating Room Management Market in the United States

by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 51: United States Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Operating Room Management Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Operating Room Management Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Operating Room Management Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Operating Room Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Operating Room Management Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Operating Room Management Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Operating Room Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Operating Room Management Historic Market

Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Operating Room Management Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 61: Canadian Operating Room Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Operating Room Management Historic Market

Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Operating Room Management Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 64: Canadian Operating Room Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 65: Operating Room Management Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Operating Room Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Operating Room Management Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Market for Operating Room Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Operating Room Management Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Market for Operating Room Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Operating Room Management Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating

Room Management in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Japanese Operating Room Management Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Operating Room Management Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 79: Chinese Operating Room Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Operating Room Management Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 82: Chinese Operating Room Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Operating Room Management Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Chinese Operating Room Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Operating Room Management Market by Delivery

Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Demand for Operating Room Management in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Operating Room Management Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Operating Room Management Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 91: European Operating Room Management Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Operating Room Management Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Operating Room Management Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Operating Room Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 95: Operating Room Management Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: European Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Operating Room Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 98: Operating Room Management Market in Europe in US$

Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Operating Room Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018-2025

Table 101: Operating Room Management Market in Europe in US$

Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: European Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Operating Room Management Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Operating Room Management Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 106: Operating Room Management Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: French Operating Room Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Operating Room Management Market in France by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: French Operating Room Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Operating Room Management Market in France by

Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: French Operating Room Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Operating Room Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: French Operating Room Management Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 118: Operating Room Management Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Operating Room Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Operating Room Management Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Operating Room Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Operating Room Management Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery

Mode for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Operating Room Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 126: German Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Operating Room Management Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Operating Room Management Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Operating Room Management Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 130: Italian Operating Room Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Operating Room Management Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Italian Operating Room Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Operating Room Management Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 136: Italian Operating Room Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Operating Room Management Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Operating Room Management Market by Delivery

Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Demand for Operating Room Management in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Operating Room Management Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Operating Room Management Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Operating Room Management Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Operating Room Management Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Operating Room Management Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Operating Room Management Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Delivery Mode for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Operating Room Management Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery

Mode for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Operating Room Management Market

Share Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Operating Room Management in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 152: United Kingdom Operating Room Management Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Operating Room Management Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 154: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 155: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 158: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode:

2018-2025

Table 161: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market

Share Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 164: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Operating Room Management Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 166: Operating Room Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Operating Room Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Operating Room Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Operating Room Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF¬ WORLD

Table 178: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Rest of World Operating Room Management Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 181: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Rest of World Operating Room Management Historic

Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 184: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018

to 2025

Table 185: Rest of World Operating Room Management Historic

Market Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 187: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Operating Room Management Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of World Operating Room Management Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION



ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

BRAINLAB AG

CERNER CORPORATION

DXC TECHNOLOGY

GETINGE AB

MCKESSON CORPORATION

NEXUS AG

OMNICELL

OPTUM

PICIS CLINICAL SOLUTIONS

RICHARD WOLF GMBH

SURGICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS

STERIS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799267/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

