Global Operating Tables Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 14:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Operating Tables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$274.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. General, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$842.4 Million by the year 2025, General will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, General will reach a market size of US$49.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$77.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH
- ALVO Medical sp. z o.o.
- Denyers International Pty. Ltd.
- Eschmann Equipment
- Getinge Group
- MAQUET
- medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG
- Merivaara Oy
- Mizuho Corporation
- Schaerer Medical AG
- Skytron, LLC
- Steris Corp.
- Stille AB
- Stryker Corporation
- TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Operating Tables - A Preview
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects
A Peek into the Competitive Landscape
Competition in Mobile Operating Tables Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Operating Tables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH (Germany)
ALVO Medical sp. z o.o. (Poland)
Denyers International Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
Eschmann Equipment (UK)
Getinge Group (Sweden)
medifa GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Merivaara Oy (Finland)
Mizuho Corporation (Japan)
Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland)
Skytron, LLC (USA)
Steris Corp. (USA)
Stille AB (Sweden)
Stryker Corporation (USA)
TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector
Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient
Tables
Focus on High-Tech Operating Rooms
Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market
Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand
Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth
Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand
Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities
Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand
Expanding Population Fuels Demand
Geriatric Population Propels Growth
Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Operating Tables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Operating Tables Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Operating Tables Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: General (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: General (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: General (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Specialty (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Specialty (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Specialty (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hospitals (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Hospitals (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Hospitals (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Operating Tables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Operating Tables Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Operating Tables Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Operating Tables Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Operating Tables Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Operating Tables Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Operating Tables Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating
Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Operating Tables Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Operating Tables Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Operating Tables Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Operating Tables Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Operating Tables Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: European Operating Tables Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 44: Operating Tables Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Operating Tables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Operating Tables Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Operating Tables Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Operating Tables Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Operating Tables Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Operating Tables Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Operating Tables Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Operating Tables Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Operating Tables Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Operating Tables Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Operating Tables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Operating Tables Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Operating Tables Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Operating Tables Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Operating Tables Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 75: Operating Tables Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Spanish Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Operating Tables Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Operating Tables Market in Russia by Product Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Operating Tables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Operating Tables Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Operating Tables Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Operating Tables Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Operating Tables Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 108: Operating Tables Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Indian Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Operating Tables Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Operating Tables Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Operating Tables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Operating Tables Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Operating Tables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Operating Tables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Operating Tables Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 125: Operating Tables Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Operating Tables Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Operating Tables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Operating Tables Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Operating Tables in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Operating Tables Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Operating Tables Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Operating Tables Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Operating Tables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Operating Tables Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Operating Tables Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Operating Tables Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Operating Tables Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Operating Tables Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Operating Tables Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 152: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 156: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 158: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: The Middle East Operating Tables Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Operating Tables Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating
Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 173: Operating Tables Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Operating Tables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 176: Operating Tables Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Operating Tables in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Operating Tables Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Operating Tables Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Operating Tables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Operating Tables Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Operating Tables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Operating Tables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Operating Tables Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 198: African Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 201: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
