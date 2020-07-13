Global Operating Tables Industry
Global Operating Tables Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 13, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Operating Tables estimated at US$880.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.General, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.7% CAGR to reach US$797.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Operating Tables market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Operating Tables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$214.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$214.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH
- Alvo Spolka Z Ograniczona Odpowiedzialnoscia Sp. K. (Alvo Medical)
- Denyers International Pty. Ltd.
- Eschmann Equipment
- Getinge Group
- medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG
- MERIVAARA Corporation
- Mizuho Corporation
- Schaerer Medical AG
- Skytron, LLC
- Steris Corp.
- Stille AB
- Stryker Corporation
- TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Operating Tables - A Preview
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects
A Peek into the Competitive Landscape
Competition in Mobile Operating Tables Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Operating Tables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector
Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient
Tables
Focus on High-Tech Operating Rooms
Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market
Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand
Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth
Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand
Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities
Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand
Expanding Population Fuels Demand
Geriatric Population Propels Growth
Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
