Global Operating Tables Industry

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Operating Tables estimated at US$880.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.General, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.7% CAGR to reach US$797.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Operating Tables market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Operating Tables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$214.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$214.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH

Alvo Spolka Z Ograniczona Odpowiedzialnoscia Sp. K. (Alvo Medical)

Denyers International Pty. Ltd.

Eschmann Equipment

Getinge Group

medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG

MERIVAARA Corporation

Mizuho Corporation

Schaerer Medical AG

Skytron, LLC

Steris Corp.

Stille AB

Stryker Corporation

TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Operating Tables - A Preview

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

Competition in Mobile Operating Tables Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Operating Tables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector

Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient

Tables

Focus on High-Tech Operating Rooms

Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market

Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand

Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth

Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand

Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities

Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Geriatric Population Propels Growth

Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Operating Tables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Operating Tables Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Operating Tables Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: General (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: General (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: General (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Specialty (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Specialty (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Specialty (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hospitals (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hospitals (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hospitals (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 14: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market AnalyticsUS Operating

Tables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Table 16: United States Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Operating Tables Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Operating Tables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Operating Tables Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 24: Operating Tables Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Operating Tables Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Operating Tables Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating

Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Operating Tables Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Operating Tables Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market AnalyticsEuropean Operating

Tables Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020

& 2025

Table 40: European Operating Tables Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Operating Tables Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Operating Tables Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Operating Tables Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Operating Tables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: Operating Tables Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Operating Tables Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: French Operating Tables Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Operating Tables Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Operating Tables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Operating Tables Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Operating Tables Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Operating Tables Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Operating Tables Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Operating Tables: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Operating Tables Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Operating Tables Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Spanish Operating Tables Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 75: Operating Tables Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Spanish Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Operating Tables Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Operating Tables Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 81: Russian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Russian Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 84: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Operating Tables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Operating Tables Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Operating Tables Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Australian Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Australian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Operating Tables Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 106: Indian Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Indian Operating Tables Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 108: Operating Tables Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Indian Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Operating Tables Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Operating Tables Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: South Korean Operating Tables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Operating Tables Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Operating Tables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Operating Tables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Operating Tables Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 125: Operating Tables Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Latin American Operating Tables Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Latin American Operating Tables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Operating Tables Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Demand for Operating Tables in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Operating Tables Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Operating Tables Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Argentinean Operating Tables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Operating Tables Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 139: Operating Tables Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Operating Tables Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Brazilian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Operating Tables Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 145: Operating Tables Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Mexican Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Operating Tables Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 152: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 156: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 159: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Operating Tables Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Operating Tables Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 168: Iranian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating

Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Iranian Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 173: Operating Tables Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Israeli Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Operating Tables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 176: Operating Tables Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Operating Tables in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Operating Tables Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Operating Tables Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: United Arab Emirates Operating Tables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Operating Tables Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Operating Tables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 196: African Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Operating Tables Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 198: African Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 201: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 53

