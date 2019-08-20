Global Operational Analytics Industry
Aug 20, 2019, 16:19 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Operational Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 18.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799269/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$955.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$998.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alteryx, Inc. (USA); Bentley Systems, Inc. (USA); Cloudera, Inc. (USA); ContinuitySoftware (USA); Evolven Software (Slovenia); GAVS Technologies N.A., Inc (USA); Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (USA); IBM Corporation (USA); Microsoft Corporation (USA); Oracle Corporation (USA); SAP SE (Germany); SAS Institute, Inc. (USA); Splunk, Inc. (USA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799269/?utm_source=PRN
OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Operational Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Software (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
Services (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Operational Analytics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Operational Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Telecommunication (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Telecommunication (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Manufacturing (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Government & Defense (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: IT (Business Function) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: IT (Business Function) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Marketing (Business Function) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Marketing (Business Function) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Sales (Business Function) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Sales (Business Function) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Finance (Business Function) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Finance (Business Function) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: HR (Business Function) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: HR (Business Function) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Business Functions (Business Function) World MARKET by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Other Business Functions (Business Function) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Operational Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Software (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players
in the US for 2019 & 2025
Services (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Table 33: United States Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: United States Operational Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: United States Operational Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: United States Operational Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 39: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Operational Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Operational Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 45: Japanese Market for Operational Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 46: Japanese Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Operational Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Operational Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Operational Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business
Function for the period 2018-2025
Table 50: Japanese Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 51: Chinese Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Chinese Operational Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Chinese Demand for Operational Analytics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Chinese Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Chinese Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Chinese Operational Analytics Market by Business
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Operational Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Software (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019
& 2025
Services (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Table 57: European Operational Analytics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 58: European Operational Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Operational Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Operational Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: European Operational Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018-2025
Table 64: European Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 65: Operational Analytics Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 66: French Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Operational Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Operational Analytics Market in France by Business
Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: French Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 71: Operational Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 72: German Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Operational Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Operational Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Operational Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business Function
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: German Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 77: Italian Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Italian Operational Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Operational Analytics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Italian Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Italian Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Italian Operational Analytics Market by Business
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Operational Analytics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 84: United Kingdom Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Operational Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Operational Analytics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: United Kingdom Market for Operational Analytics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Business Function for the period 2018-2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018-2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Operational Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Operational Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Operational Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Business Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 102: Operational Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 103: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Operational Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for
2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALTERYX, INC.
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
CLOUDERA
CONTINUITYSOFTWARE
EVOLVEN SOFTWARE
GAVS TECHNOLOGIES N.A.
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
IBM CORPORATION
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE
SPLUNK
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799269/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article