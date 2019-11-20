Global Operational Analytics Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Operational Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.1%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.7 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$581.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$727.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alteryx, Inc.; Bentley Systems, Inc.; Cloudera, Inc.; ContinuitySoftware; Evolven Software ; GAVS Technologies N.A., Inc; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Splunk, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Operational Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Operational Analytics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Operational Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Telecommunication (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Telecommunication (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Manufacturing (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Government & Defense (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: IT (Business Function) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: IT (Business Function) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Marketing (Business Function) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Marketing (Business Function) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Sales (Business Function) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Sales (Business Function) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Finance (Business Function) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Finance (Business Function) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: HR (Business Function) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: HR (Business Function) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Business Functions (Business Function) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Other Business Functions (Business Function) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Operational Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 33: United States Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: United States Operational Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: United States Operational Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: United States Operational Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 39: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Operational Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Operational Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 45: Japanese Market for Operational Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Japanese Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Operational Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Operational Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Operational Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business
Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Japanese Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 51: Chinese Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Chinese Operational Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Chinese Demand for Operational Analytics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Chinese Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Chinese Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Chinese Operational Analytics Market by Business
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Operational Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 57: European Operational Analytics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 58: European Operational Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Operational Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Operational Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: European Operational Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018-2025
Table 64: European Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 65: Operational Analytics Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 66: French Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Operational Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Operational Analytics Market in France by Business
Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: French Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 71: Operational Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 72: German Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Operational Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Operational Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Operational Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business Function
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: German Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 77: Italian Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Italian Operational Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Operational Analytics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Italian Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Italian Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Italian Operational Analytics Market by Business
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Operational Analytics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: United Kingdom Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Operational Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Operational Analytics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: United Kingdom Market for Operational Analytics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Business Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018-2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Operational Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Operational Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Operational Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Business Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 102: Operational Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 103: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Operational Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for
2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALTERYX, INC.
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
CLOUDERA
CONTINUITYSOFTWARE
EVOLVEN SOFTWARE
GAVS TECHNOLOGIES N.A.
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
IBM CORPORATION
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE
SPLUNK
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799269/?utm_source=PRN
