Global Operational Technology Security Market to Grow by $17.7 Billion by 2027, Driven by Increasing Dependence on the Internet

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Operational Technology Security Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global operational technology security market is forecast to grow by $17,756.09 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.97% throughout the forecast period.

The report on the operational technology security market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Market Growth Drivers:

The study identifies the growing dependence on the internet as one of the prime reasons driving the operational technology security market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments by governments in implementing operational technology security in critical infrastructure and convergence of its infrastructure and operational technology systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Segmentation:

By End-user

SMEs

Large enterprises

By Application

Power generation and electrical

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Companies Mentioned:

Alphabet Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

BeyondTrust Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Darktrace Holdings Ltd.

Forcepoint LLC

Forescout Technologies Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Fortra LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Nozomi Networks Inc.

Okta Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Radiflow

Sophos Ltd.

Tenable Holdings Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66fwam

SOURCE Research and Markets