Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report 2024-2034: Profiles of Leading Players Including AbbVie, Aimera Sciences, Bausch & Lomb, EyeBio, Novartis, SpliceBio and More

Overall world revenue for the ophthalmic drugs market is set to surpass US$32 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

The global ophthalmic drugs market is experiencing substantial growth, and this can be attributed to several key factors. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, including conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and dry eye syndrome, is driving the demand for more effective pharmaceutical treatments. As the world's population ages and lifestyles evolve, the incidence of these eye-related disorders continues to rise, creating a sustained need for innovative drugs to address them.

The presence of a robust emerging pipeline of drugs is contributing significantly to market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research and development efforts to develop new and improved ophthalmic medications. These pipeline drugs hold the promise of enhanced therapeutic options and more targeted treatments, further fueling the market's expansion. Together, these factors underscore the dynamic and evolving nature of the global ophthalmic drugs market, which is poised for continued growth in the foreseeable future.

Side Effects of Drugs Likely to Challenge Industry Growth

The utilization of topical drugs can result in various side effects, encompassing temporary vision cloudiness, allergic responses, visual disruptions, and sensations of stinging, burning, or itching. Additionally, more infrequent side effects encompass sudden alterations in vision, severe headaches, tunnel vision, eye discomfort, pain behind the eyes, and indications of potential new eye infections, such as swelling and drainage. Consequently, the presence of these side effects linked to topical steroidal drugs has the potential to impede market growth.

The challenge posed to the ophthalmic drugs market in developing nations by drug side effects is a complex issue. Resolving this concern demands a holistic approach that encompasses various measures, such as enhancing healthcare accessibility, improving medical infrastructure, fostering patient education, countering counterfeit drug proliferation, and establishing stringent regulatory frameworks to uphold the safety and effectiveness of ophthalmic medications.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Frequency and Occurrence of Eye-related Conditions

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Presence of Strong Emerging Pipeline Drugs

Market Restraining Factors

Lack of Health Insurance in the Developing Countries

Lack of Awareness Regarding the Available Treatment Options

Side Effects of Drugs

Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs

Market Opportunities

Rise in Investment in Research and Development

Rise in Geriatric Population

Segments Covered in the Report

Type

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Indication

Retinal Disorders

Infection/Inflammation/Allergy

Glaucoma

Dry Eye

Route of Administration

Topical

Parenteral

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 26 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Ophthalmic Drugs Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AbbVie

Alimera Sciences

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Bayer

Breye Therapeutics

EyeBio

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novaliq GmbH

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Santen Pharmaceutical

SpliceBio

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising ophthalmic drugs prices and recent developments.

