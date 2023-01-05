Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size Growth Expected to Surpass USD 92.4 Billion by 2030, at 4.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Ophthalmic Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use (Consumers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global Ophthalmic Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 61.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 92.4 Billion by 2030. The global Ophthalmic Equipment Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030".

How Big is Ophthalmic Equipment Market? What is Expected Size & Share of Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

Report Overview

Ophthalmic equipment is a medical component used in surgery, diagnostics, and vision therapy. It prevents accidents or illness, and eye damage. Retinal detachment is of the common eye diseases that can be detected and evaluated using ophthalmic instruments. The disease is associated with vision loss and glaucoma, which can damage the optic nerve. Ophthalmic equipment is usually used for diagnostic purposes and is non-invasive.

Forceps, hooks & probes, micro scissors, needle holders, micro blades, spatulas, depressors & retractors, speculums, and scissors are the equipment designed for ophthalmology. The growing prevalence of ocular disorders like cataracts and glaucoma is driving market growth. The rising adoption of contact lenses and spectacles is expected to support ophthalmic equipment market size growth in the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Equipment Market Report Highlights

Vision care products accounted for the most considerable market share in 2021 due to increasing demand for spectacles and contact lenses such as soft contact lenses, RGP lenses, and hybrid contact lenses.

The consumer segment accounted for the most significant market share in 2021 due to increasing ocular disorders with the rising adoption of contact lenses and spectacles.

North America dominated the regional market during the forecast period due to the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and awareness about eye care and ocular diseases in emerging economies such as the US and Canada .

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Alcon Vision LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A

Haag-Streit Group

Ivantis Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Nidek Co. Ltd

TOPCON Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ltd

Ophthalmic Equipment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 92.4 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 63.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 4.8% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Alcon Vision LLC, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A, Haag-Streit Group, Ivantis Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Nidek Co. Ltd, TOPCON Corporation, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ltd. Segments Covered By Product, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Growth Driving Factors

Growing cases of eye diseases are pushing the market growth

Increasing cases of eye disorders such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy are expected to increase demand for ophthalmic devices. A surge in the adoption of digital devices, including smartphones, laptops, and computers, e-readers, and rising technological developments are boosting the industry's growth. The increasing health concern, such as vision loss due to rising cases of major eye diseases among the population, is propelling the market expansion.

Moreover, ophthalmic equipment market trends such as rising healthcare spending, increasing governmental investments, and increasing medical tourism are anticipated to create growth opportunities in the ophthalmic equipment market for leading players. Growing emphasis on customer training and education among eye care professionals regarding eye disorders is further anticipated to support the market growth. Increasing focus by market players on launching new micro-invasive glaucoma surgical implants is likely to flourish the industry demand.

Recent developments

In January 2022 , Alcon announced the acquisition of Ivantis Inc. to help ensure the continuity of the business and relationships with existing customers and allow Alcon to begin its future growth plants to bring Hydrus Microstent to more international markets.

Segmental Analysis

Vision care products held the largest market share in 2021

Based on products, the vision care products category accounted for the highest ophthalmic equipment market share in 2021, owing to the rising demand for spectacles and contact lenses. Further, the spectacles sub-segment of vision care products recorded a considerable market share owing to the rising advantages, such as easier reading and cost-effectiveness. Factors like emerging lifestyles and a rising population are fueling segment growth.

Further, the rising demand for spectacles in young people to shield their eyes from the sun, as well as the growing trend of looking smarter and more fashionable among the young population, is enhancing the demand for spectacles. The segment is also gaining growth due to the growing demand for contact lenses which provides a wider field of view with less distortion and viewer obstruction than eyeglasses.

Consumers segment witnessed a significant market share in 2021

By end use, consumers captured a considerable market share owing to the factors such as increasing use of contact lenses to treat a wide range of vision problems such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, and hyperopia. The growing focus on aesthetics, along with the rising adoption of colored contact lenses in the fashion industry. Moreover, the hospital segment is anticipated to generate the fastest growth in the ophthalmic equipment market the upcoming years. This growth can be attributed to the integration of ophthalmic technology in hospitals and the availability of affordable and efficient treatment in clinics.

Geographic Overview

North America held the highest market share

On the basis of geography, ophthalmic equipment market in North America accounted for the major revenue share with regard to the growing elderly population. The toxic lifestyles and high-stress levels have led to an increase in the cases of chronic eye disorders, fueling the market growth in the region. In North America, the growing demand for ophthalmic devices is being driven by the increased adoption of new repayment models for ophthalmologic therapy as well as an introduction of a stringent regulatory environment to ensure patient safety.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR throughout the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the enhanced healthcare system and the increased cases of eye conditions like glaucoma. In addition, the presence of significant market players like Alcon, Inc. is driving regional market growth.

By Product Outlook

Vision Care Products

Spectacles



Contact Lenses



Soft Contact Lenses





Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses





Hybrid Contact Lenses

Surgical Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices



Intraocular Lenses





Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices





Phacoemulsification Devices





Cataract Surgical Lasers





IOL Injectors



Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices



Vitrectomy Machines





Vitreoretinal Packs





Photocoagulation Lasers





Illumination Devices





Vitrectomy Probes



Refractive Surgical Devices



Femtosecond Lasers





Excimer Lasers





Other Refractive Surgical Lasers



Glaucoma Surgical Devices



Glaucoma Drainage Devices





Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices





Glaucoma Laser Systems



Ophthalmic Microscopes



Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories



Surgical Instruments & Kits





Ophthalmic Forceps





Ophthalmic Spatulas





Ophthalmic Tips & Handles





Ophthalmic Scissors





Macular Lenses





Ophthalmic Cannulas





Other Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners



Fundus Cameras



Perimeters/Visual Field Analysers



Autorefractors & Keratometers



Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems



A-Scan





B-Scan





Ultrasound Microscopes





Pachymeters



Tonometer



Slit Lamps



Phoropters



Wavefront Aberrometers



Optical Biometry Systems



Ophthalmoscopes



Lens meters



Corneal Topography Systems



Chart Projectors



Specular Microscopes



Retinoscopes

By End-Use Outlook

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

