Global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Report 2023: Electric Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Lead Market with 28.11% Share in 2022, Offering Patient Comfort and Versatility - Forecasts to 2030

The global ophthalmic examination chairs market size is expected to reach USD 139.67 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.91% with growth attributed to the increasing prevalence of eye-related diseases.



Growing cases of pediatric eye diseases lead to a surge in eye exams performed in hospitals, which is expected to increase demand for ophthalmic examination chairs. Pediatric eye disorders are more likely to affect children who have certain medical diseases, such as Down syndrome, preterm, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, neurofibromatosis, or who have a family record of amblyopia, retinoblastoma, strabismus, congenital cataracts, or glaucoma.



In addition, many government and non-government organizations are investing in and implementing programs to raise awareness about adopting eye screening practices. In developing nations like India, the government sponsors schools to enroll students in eye screening programs and offers free ocular surgery if necessary to raise awareness among people.



For instance, the chief minister of Goa, India, claimed in January 2023 that the state had offered free ophthalmic examinations to more than 2 lakh students in Goa. The government is also taking steps to offer essential medical services, such as free eye procedures. As a result, more eye screenings will be conducted around the country, increasing the demand for ophthalmic examination chairs.



Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the electric segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.11% in 2022, as such chairs develop a comfortable environment for the patient, are simple to convert to the supine position, and give a single platform for use before and after surgery

Based on section, the 3-section segment dominated the market with a share of 41.34% in 2022, due to the availability of various features and adjustments in 3-section chairs

Based on end-use, the hospital's segment dominated the market with a share of 33.5% in 2022, owing to the increase in eye infections, which has led to increased hospital visits

North America dominated the global ophthalmic examination chairs industry with a share of 44.49% in 2022, owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of vision-related disorders

