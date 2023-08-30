Global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Report 2023: Electric Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Lead Market with 28.11% Share in 2022, Offering Patient Comfort and Versatility - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Electric, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic), By Section (2-section, 3-section, 4-section), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic examination chairs market size is expected to reach USD 139.67 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.91% with growth attributed to the increasing prevalence of eye-related diseases.

Growing cases of pediatric eye diseases lead to a surge in eye exams performed in hospitals, which is expected to increase demand for ophthalmic examination chairs. Pediatric eye disorders are more likely to affect children who have certain medical diseases, such as Down syndrome, preterm, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, neurofibromatosis, or who have a family record of amblyopia, retinoblastoma, strabismus, congenital cataracts, or glaucoma.

In addition, many government and non-government organizations are investing in and implementing programs to raise awareness about adopting eye screening practices. In developing nations like India, the government sponsors schools to enroll students in eye screening programs and offers free ocular surgery if necessary to raise awareness among people.

For instance, the chief minister of Goa, India, claimed in January 2023 that the state had offered free ophthalmic examinations to more than 2 lakh students in Goa. The government is also taking steps to offer essential medical services, such as free eye procedures. As a result, more eye screenings will be conducted around the country, increasing the demand for ophthalmic examination chairs.

Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Report Highlights

  • Based on technology, the electric segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.11% in 2022, as such chairs develop a comfortable environment for the patient, are simple to convert to the supine position, and give a single platform for use before and after surgery
  • Based on section, the 3-section segment dominated the market with a share of 41.34% in 2022, due to the availability of various features and adjustments in 3-section chairs
  • Based on end-use, the hospital's segment dominated the market with a share of 33.5% in 2022, owing to the increase in eye infections, which has led to increased hospital visits
  • North America dominated the global ophthalmic examination chairs industry with a share of 44.49% in 2022, owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of vision-related disorders

Companies Mentioned

  • Topcon Corporation
  • Coburn Technologies, Inc. (SDC Technologies, Inc.)
  • Haag-Streit USA
  • Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Limited
  • Mid Central Medical
  • AKRUS GmbH & Co. K.G.
  • Lemi MD (Brusaferri & C. srl.)
  • Bon Optic Vertriebsges.mbH
  • BTC SRL
  • Vermund Larsen A/S

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Technology outlook
2.2.2. Section outlook
2.2.3. End-use outlook
2.2.4. Regional outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Growing prevalence of eye disorders
3.4.1.2. Technological advancements
3.4.1.3. Rising geriatric population with vision-related diseases
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Lack of awareness about eye infections in developing countries
3.4.2.2. Lack of adoption of advanced ophthalmic examination chairs
3.5. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Electric
4.1.2. Mechanical
4.1.3. Hydraulic
4.1.4. Pneumatic
4.1.5. Others
4.2. Technology Market Share, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market by Technology Outlook

Chapter 5. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market: Section Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. 2-section
5.1.2. 3-section
5.1.3. 4-section
5.2. Section Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market by Section Outlook

Chapter 6. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions and Scope
6.1.1. Hospitals
6.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
6.1.3. Specialty Clinics
6.1.4. Others
6.2. End-use Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market by End-use Outlook

Chapter 7. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2022

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2.1. Innovators
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.3.2. Key customers
8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2022

