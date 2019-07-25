GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC LASERS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

Global ophthalmic lasers market is projected to advance at an approximate growth rate of 4.44% CAGR during the year 2019-2027 and is expected to gain $1,861 million till the year 2027. The combination of safety, accuracy, and relatively low cost make lasers very useful ophthalmic tools.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797283/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

The rise in the incidences of eye disorders, increasing cases of diabetes and the rising awareness and initiatives for controlling visual impairment are mainly providing the growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market.Growth in the frequency of eye-related diseases occurring, namely cataract, glaucoma and others will propel the global ophthalmic lasers market.



Treatments which can substitute the ophthalmic lasers and availability of less numbers of skilled professionals will limit the market expansion tremendously.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global ophthalmic lasers market is segmented geographically into several regions, like the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of World regional segment.The North America market had been the major revenue contributor to the global ophthalmic lasers market in 2018.



The market has been positively influenced by factors such as rise in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and the increase in the size of the geriatric population in North America.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Lightmed, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Quantel Medical Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Meridian, Iridex Corporation, Schwind Eye-Tech-Solutions GmbH & Co. Kg, Nidek Co., Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Topcon Corporation, and Optotek Medical are the major companies operating in the market.



Companies mentioned

1. ABBOTT MEDICAL OPTICS INC. (JOHNSON & JOHNSON SURGICAL VISION INC.)

2. ALCON LABORATORIES, INC.

3. BAUSCH & LOMB INCORPORATED

4. CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

5. ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS LIMITED

6. IRIDEX CORPORATION

7. LIGHTMED

8. LUMENIS LTD.

9. NIDEK CO., LTD.

10. OPTOTEK MEDICAL

11. QUANTEL MEDICAL INC.

12. SCHWIND EYE-TECH-SOLUTIONS GMBH & CO. KG

13. TOPCON CORPORATION

14. MERIDIAN

15. ZIEMER OPHTHALMIC SYSTEMS AG



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797283/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

