DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Lasers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ophthalmic Lasers estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Femtosecond Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$632 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Excimer Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $343 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Ophthalmic Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$343 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$361.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Nd:YAG Lasers Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR

In the global Nd:YAG Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$191.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$230.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured):

Alcon Management S. A.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.

Iridex Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

LIGHTMED Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Nova Eye Medical Limited

Quantel Laser

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Use of Micropulse Laser Therapy for Retinal Disorders

Micropulse Laser Vs. Conventional Laser Photocoagulation

Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Demand for SLT

Advances in Refractive Surgery Enable Vision Optimization for Broader Range of Patients

Tissue Implantation

Laser-Induced Refractive Index Change

Accurate Measurements

Integration of Augmented Reality and Navigated Laser Systems

SMILE Grows in Popularity

Retinal Laser Technology Evolves over the Years

Selective Retinal Therapy (SRT) with Microsecond Pulses: A Novel Approach

Femtosecond Lasers Garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes

Laser Vision Correction (LVC): An Expanding Market

Advancements in LASIK Widens Opportunities

Myopia Control: An Expanding Opportunity

Glaucoma Management: A Review of Recent Developments

Retinal Rejuvenation Therapy for AMD Patients

Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery Witnesses Improved Growth

Technology Advancements Augment Cataract Surgery Outcomes

Nanosecond Laser Cataract Surgery

Select Recent Innovations

Diagnostic Application of Lasers Gain Significant Attention

Demographic Shift Drive Demand for Ophthalmic Lasers

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2020E

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth

Millennials: The New Target for Laser Vision Correction

Percentage of Occurrence of Refractive Errors by Age Group

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

Alcon Management S. A.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.

Iridex Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

LIGHTMED Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Nova Eye Medical Limited

Quantel Laser

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgaply

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets