Global Optic Adhesives Market Report 2023: Technological Innovations and New Product Development Areas in Aerospace and Medical Industries Present Opportunities

The optic adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 342 Million in 2022 to USD 526 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2022 and 2027. The restraints related to the use of optic adhesives market is difficulty in availability and shipping of raw materials needed for optic adhesives.

Cyanoacrylate resin type is estimated to be the largest segment of the optic adhesives market

Cyanoacrylate adhesives are famously known as instant adhesives or super glue. They cure quickly without the need for special curing equipment. Instant adhesives excel at temporarily tacking down fibers, components, and boards. Cyanoacrylates achieve fixture strength in just seconds and full strength within 24 hours. For superglue, the esters of cyanoacrylic acid are used, which transform into the actual adhesive in the joint gap through a polymerization reaction. The curing reaction is initiated through the absorption of moisture from the air on the adhesive and component's surface. Cyanoacrylates are solvent-free and provide a hard, brittle, crystal-clear bond line. Recent advances in cyanoacrylate optic adhesives include the introduction of the light cure, two-part, and flexible formulations.

China to gain the maximum market share of optic adhesives in Asia Pacific during the forecast period

China is the largest market for optic adhesives in Asia Pacific, factors such as increasing government proposals to improve public infrastructure and rising cash-intensive activities are driving the optic adhesives market in the country. The major industries like manufacturing, electronics, and telecommunication services exports their goods. The spectrum of Chinese goods includes iron, steel, aluminum, textiles, cement, chemicals, toys, electronics, rail cars, ships, aircraft, and others. The industrial environment in China is favorable for the growth of optic adhesives.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Acrylic Resins Offer Properties That Drive Optic Adhesives Market

Increasing Penetration of Smart Devices and Camera or Digital Sensors Boost Demand for Optic Adhesives

Restraints

Difficulty in Raw Material Availability and Shipping

Wastage and Complications in Application Process Hamper Market Growth

Opportunities

Technological Innovations and New Product Development Areas in Aerospace and Medical Industries

Rapid Development and Deployment of Different Internet Services, Smart Sensors, Fiber Optic-Based Military Weapon Systems, and Security and Surveillance Solutions to Provide Lucrative Opportunities

Challenges

Toxicity of Adhesives Causes a Possible Threat to Manufacturers

Changes in Stress or Other Environmental Conditions May Lead to Catastrophic Failures

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Optic Adhesives Market

4.2 Optic Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

4.3 Optic Adhesives Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.4 Optic Adhesives Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application and Country

4.5 Optic Adhesives Market, by Key Country





5 Market Overview

6 Optic Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Epoxy

6.3 Cyanoacrylate

6.4 Acrylic

6.5 Silicone

6.6 Others

7 Optic Adhesives Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Optical Bonding & Assembly

7.2.1 Increased Smart Devices Penetration to Boost Consumption

7.2.1.1 Camera Lenses

7.2.1.1.1 Photography Optics

7.2.1.2 Microscopes

7.2.1.3 Camera Modules

7.2.1.3.1 AR Lenses

7.2.1.3.2 Smartphones

7.2.1.4 Others

7.3 Lens Bonding Cement

7.3.1 Superior Properties of Lens Bonding Cement to Increase Optic Adhesives Market

7.4 Fiber Optics

7.4.1 Different Technologies to Boost Optic Adhesives Market in Fiber Optics Application

7.5 Others

8 Optic Adhesives Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Chemitech, Inc.

Delo Adhesives

Denka Company Limited

Dic Corporation

Dymax Corporation

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kyoritsu Chemical & Co., Ltd.

Master Bond Inc.

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Parson Adhesives India Private Limited

Sunrise Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Threebond International, Inc.

