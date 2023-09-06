Global Optical Amplifier Market Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts Report 2023-2031: Innovation and Partnerships Shaping the Future Landscape of the Industry

06 Sep, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Amplifier Market By Type, By Function, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The optical amplifier market size was valued at $916.37 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.79 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.
An optical amplifier may be defined as a device that receives light as an input signal and then generates an output signal with high optical power. Typically, laser beams are used as input and output signals, propagating either as Gaussian beams in fiber or free space. An external source is required for amplification, which takes place in a so-called gain medium that needs to be provided with energy i.e. pumped. Most optical amplifiers are either electrically or optically pumped.
The scope of the report discusses the potential opportunities for the key players to enter the optical amplifier market. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. Moreover, it features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.
The growth of the global optical amplifier market is driven by its usage in data centers and by the increase in the requirement for data centers. More data centers are required now due to the rise in the use of cloud services, e-commerce, and big data analytics. The deployment of smart cities and smart homes is also an important development for the optical amplifier market. The technologies on which smart cities are built, need to deploy optical amplifiers to ensure proper transmission of large amounts of data.
Furthermore, the higher use of bandwidth by companies also drives the optical amplifier market. However, optical amplifiers are expensive to purchase and install. Their costs are highly affected by various scenarios and circumstances. In addition, the adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is expected to generate new opportunities for the optical amplifier market.
The key players operating in the optical amplifier market are Broadcom Inc., Coherent Corporation, Furukawa Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Source Photonics, APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH, EMCOR Group Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
These key players adopt several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration and business expansion to increase their market share in the global digital multimeter market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the optical amplifier market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing optical amplifier market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the optical amplifier market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global optical amplifier market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Development of data centers to boost demand
- Increase in deployment of smart cities and smart homes
- Increase in demand for high-speed data transfer
Restraints
- High initial investment
Opportunities
- Increase in use of Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI)
Key Market Players
- IPG Photonics Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Source Photonics Inc.
- EMCOR Group Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Furukawa Co. Ltd.
- Lumentum Operations LLC
- Broadcom Inc.
- Coherent Corporation
- APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Semiconductor Optical Amplifier
- Fiber Amplifier
- Others
By Function
- Booster Amplifier
- In-line Amplifier
- Pre-Amplifier
By Industry Vertical
- Others
- IT and Telecommunication
- Industrial
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
