Global Optical Coatings Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Optical Coatings in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Coating Types and End-Use Segments Coating Types: Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings, Transparent Electrodes, Reflective Coatings, Filters, and Others; End-Use Segments: Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
OPTICAL COATINGS MCP-1400 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Optical Coatings: Market Overview
Current & Future Analysis
Optical Coatings Across Application Markets
Table 1: Global Optical Coatings Market (2015-2022): End-Use Segments Ranked by CAGR (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Semiconductors and Electronics - The Leading Application Market
Consolidation Still a Prevalent Factor
Demand on Rise for High Performance Optical Coatings
Technological Innovations Drive New Markets and Business Opportunities
Rising Interest in Solar Power Drives Market Gains
Anti-Reflection Coatings Gain Strong Adoption among PV Module Makers
BIPV: A Challenging Application Market
New AR Coatings to Drive Growth
Demand for High Performance Optical Coatings on Rise in Automotive Industry
Opportunity Indicators
Table 2: Global Automotive Market: Breakdown of Unit Sales (in million) for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Automotive Market: Breakdown of Units Produced (in Million) for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Optical Coatings Gain Demand in Ophthalmology
Optical Coatings Meet Demanding Applications in Defense and Aerospace Markets
Table 4: World Top Ten Countries by Defense Spending (2015) (in US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Energy Efficiency Regulations and Revival in Construction Sector Bode Well for Optical Coatings
Table 5: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Year 2010, 2016, 2020 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Telecommunications - Spurring Growth Opportunities
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand
Table 6: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (2012, 2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Revenue (in US$ Billion) by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Smartphone Penetration: A Key Growth Driver
Table 7: Global Smartphones Sales 2010-2020 (In Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver over the Years
Advanced Optical Coatings Improve Lightning Efficiency
Surging Adoption of Medical Devices and Products Augurs Well for the Market
Newer Coating Techniques in Demand
Ion Beam Sputtering: Prominent Optical Coating Deposition Method
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Optical Coatings: A Brief Introduction
A Peek into the Past
Optical Thin Film Coatings
Types of Optical Coatings
Anti-Reflective Coatings
Transparent Electrodes
Reflective Coatings
Filter Coatings
Other Coatings
Coating Application Techniques
Sputtering
Coating under Vacuum
Physical Vapor Deposition
Chemical Vapor Deposition
3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Rigaku Introduces a Range of Precision EUVL Optical Coatings for Wafer-Pattern Printing
VSP Optics Introduces TechShield Blue, Blue Light Reduction Coating
FSI Coating Introduces Visgard Premium Anti-Fog Coating
NEI Unveils NANOMYTE® SAF-100, an Optical Grade Anti-Fog Coating
II-VI Infrared Unveils IBS Coated Optics for High Power Laser Applications
Ducatt and 3M Team up to Launch Antireflective Coatings for Solar Panels
Zeus Introduces High-Temperature NeoTem and PEEK Fiber Optic Coatings
Royal DSM Introduces High Efficiency DeSolite® Coatings for optical fiber
Oxley Introduces Optical Filter Coatings
iCoat Develops Blue Light Filtering AR Coating
ZEISS Introduces New DuraVision® AR Coating Range
Abrisa Unveils CleanVue PRO
Brisbane Materials and EV Unveil New AR Coating Solution
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
REO Teams up with FiveNine Optics for High Quality Superpolished Substrates
LightPath Technologies to Acquire ISP Optics Corporation
Laser Zentrum Hannover and IOFTeam up to Form Center for Optical Coatings and Metrology (COMET)
Royal DSM Signs agreement Corning to Supply Fiber Solutions to Telecommunications Industry
VLOC to become Part of II-VI Optical Systems
Edmund Optics (EO) Expands its Line of Standard Anti- Reflection (AR) Coatings.
Evaporated Metal Films Takes Over DichroTec Thin Films
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abrisa Technologies (USA)
AccuCoat, Inc. (USA)
Acton Optics & Coatings (USA)
Andover Corp. (USA)
Artemis Optical Ltd. (UK)
Brewer Science, Inc. (USA)
DELTA Light & Optics (Denmark)
DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc. (USA)
Edmund Optics, Inc. (USA)
Evaporated Coatings Inc. (USA)
Helia Photonics Ltd. (UK)
Hoya Corp. USA (USA)
ISP Optics Corp. (USA)
Viavi Solutions Inc. (USA)
Newport Thin Film Laboratory, Inc. (USA)
Optical Coatings Japan (Japan)
Optics Balzers AG (Germany)
OptoSigma Corp. (USA)
Inrad Optics, Inc. (USA)
Quantum Coating, Inc. (USA)
Research Electro-Optics, Inc. (USA)
Rocky Mountain Instrument Co. (USA)
VLOC Inc. (USA)
Zygo Corp. (USA)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Product Type - Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings, Transparent Electrodes, Reflective Coatings, Filters, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Product Type - Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings, Transparent Electrodes, Reflective Coatings, Filters, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings, Transparent Electrodes, Reflective Coatings, Filters, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Optical Coatings Market: Analytics by End-Use Segment
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by End-Use Industry - Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Optical Coatings by End-Use Industry - Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Scenario
Long-term Outlook for Solar Energy Drives Demand
Product Introductions/Innovations
Recent Industry Activity
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 17: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: US Historic Review for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Scenario
PV Technology Market Opens Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Scenario
Japan Shifts its Focus to Renewable Energy
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Scenario
Rooftop Solar Market to Witness Growth in Germany
Recent Industry Activity
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Scenario
Solar Energy - Market Overview
China Thin Film Solar Industry - Driven by Government Support
Product Introductions/Innovation
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Latin American Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Latin American 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Rest of World Historic Review for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 121) The United States (85) Canada (1) Japan (6) Europe (29) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (7) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (2)
