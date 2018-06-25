Global Optical Coatings Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Optical Coatings in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Coating Types and End-Use Segments Coating Types: Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings, Transparent Electrodes, Reflective Coatings, Filters, and Others; End-Use Segments: Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abrisa Technologies

- AccuCoat, Inc.

- Acton Optics & Coatings

- Andover Corp.

- Artemis Optical Ltd.



OPTICAL COATINGS MCP-1400 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Optical Coatings: Market Overview

Current & Future Analysis

Optical Coatings Across Application Markets

Table 1: Global Optical Coatings Market (2015-2022): End-Use Segments Ranked by CAGR (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Semiconductors and Electronics - The Leading Application Market

Consolidation Still a Prevalent Factor

Demand on Rise for High Performance Optical Coatings

Technological Innovations Drive New Markets and Business Opportunities

Rising Interest in Solar Power Drives Market Gains

Anti-Reflection Coatings Gain Strong Adoption among PV Module Makers

BIPV: A Challenging Application Market

New AR Coatings to Drive Growth

Demand for High Performance Optical Coatings on Rise in Automotive Industry

Opportunity Indicators

Table 2: Global Automotive Market: Breakdown of Unit Sales (in million) for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Automotive Market: Breakdown of Units Produced (in Million) for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Optical Coatings Gain Demand in Ophthalmology

Optical Coatings Meet Demanding Applications in Defense and Aerospace Markets

Table 4: World Top Ten Countries by Defense Spending (2015) (in US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Energy Efficiency Regulations and Revival in Construction Sector Bode Well for Optical Coatings

Table 5: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Year 2010, 2016, 2020 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Telecommunications - Spurring Growth Opportunities

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand

Table 6: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (2012, 2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Revenue (in US$ Billion) by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Smartphone Penetration: A Key Growth Driver

Table 7: Global Smartphones Sales 2010-2020 (In Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver over the Years

Advanced Optical Coatings Improve Lightning Efficiency

Surging Adoption of Medical Devices and Products Augurs Well for the Market

Newer Coating Techniques in Demand

Ion Beam Sputtering: Prominent Optical Coating Deposition Method



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Optical Coatings: A Brief Introduction

A Peek into the Past

Optical Thin Film Coatings

Types of Optical Coatings

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Transparent Electrodes

Reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Other Coatings

Coating Application Techniques

Sputtering

Coating under Vacuum

Physical Vapor Deposition

Chemical Vapor Deposition



3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Rigaku Introduces a Range of Precision EUVL Optical Coatings for Wafer-Pattern Printing

VSP Optics Introduces TechShield Blue, Blue Light Reduction Coating

FSI Coating Introduces Visgard Premium Anti-Fog Coating

NEI Unveils NANOMYTE® SAF-100, an Optical Grade Anti-Fog Coating

II-VI Infrared Unveils IBS Coated Optics for High Power Laser Applications

Ducatt and 3M Team up to Launch Antireflective Coatings for Solar Panels

Zeus Introduces High-Temperature NeoTem and PEEK Fiber Optic Coatings

Royal DSM Introduces High Efficiency DeSolite® Coatings for optical fiber

Oxley Introduces Optical Filter Coatings

iCoat Develops Blue Light Filtering AR Coating

ZEISS Introduces New DuraVision® AR Coating Range

Abrisa Unveils CleanVue PRO

Brisbane Materials and EV Unveil New AR Coating Solution



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

REO Teams up with FiveNine Optics for High Quality Superpolished Substrates

LightPath Technologies to Acquire ISP Optics Corporation

Laser Zentrum Hannover and IOFTeam up to Form Center for Optical Coatings and Metrology (COMET)

Royal DSM Signs agreement Corning to Supply Fiber Solutions to Telecommunications Industry

VLOC to become Part of II-VI Optical Systems

Edmund Optics (EO) Expands its Line of Standard Anti- Reflection (AR) Coatings.

Evaporated Metal Films Takes Over DichroTec Thin Films



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abrisa Technologies (USA)

AccuCoat, Inc. (USA)

Acton Optics & Coatings (USA)

Andover Corp. (USA)

Artemis Optical Ltd. (UK)

Brewer Science, Inc. (USA)

DELTA Light & Optics (Denmark)

DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc. (USA)

Edmund Optics, Inc. (USA)

Evaporated Coatings Inc. (USA)

Helia Photonics Ltd. (UK)

Hoya Corp. USA (USA)

ISP Optics Corp. (USA)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (USA)

Newport Thin Film Laboratory, Inc. (USA)

Optical Coatings Japan (Japan)

Optics Balzers AG (Germany)

OptoSigma Corp. (USA)

Inrad Optics, Inc. (USA)

Quantum Coating, Inc. (USA)

Research Electro-Optics, Inc. (USA)

Rocky Mountain Instrument Co. (USA)

VLOC Inc. (USA)

Zygo Corp. (USA)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Product Type - Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings, Transparent Electrodes, Reflective Coatings, Filters, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Product Type - Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings, Transparent Electrodes, Reflective Coatings, Filters, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Transmissive or Anti-Reflective Coatings, Transparent Electrodes, Reflective Coatings, Filters, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Optical Coatings Market: Analytics by End-Use Segment

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by End-Use Industry - Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Optical Coatings by End-Use Industry - Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Healthcare, Military, Electronics, Transportation, Construction and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Scenario

Long-term Outlook for Solar Energy Drives Demand

Product Introductions/Innovations

Recent Industry Activity

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: US Historic Review for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Scenario

PV Technology Market Opens Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Scenario

Japan Shifts its Focus to Renewable Energy

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Scenario

Rooftop Solar Market to Witness Growth in Germany

Recent Industry Activity

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Scenario

Solar Energy - Market Overview

China Thin Film Solar Industry - Driven by Government Support

Product Introductions/Innovation

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Latin American Historic Review for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Latin American 15-Year Perspective for Optical Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Rest of World Historic Review for Optical Coatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 121) The United States (85) Canada (1) Japan (6) Europe (29) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (7) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (2)

