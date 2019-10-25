Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Markets, Technologies & Competition, 2018-2019 & 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Coherence Tomography Market Report and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow between 10% and 12% annually. The OCT market is projected to exceed $1.2 billion in 2024.

The markets segments covered are defined below:

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Other Medical

Microscopy

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

It is anticipated that medical applications other than ophthalmology will have the fastest growth rate beyond 2020.



The market for OCT light sources and photonics components will represent about 20% and 18% of the total OCT systems market respectively in 2024.



SD-OCT is the dominant technology displacing the older TD-OCT. SS-OCT is the newest commercially available technology with advantages for deep tissue penetration.



22 companies have been identified as OCT system suppliers. More than half of the companies focus on ophthalmic applications. In general, the ophthalmic focused companies are well established with worldwide distribution.

Emerging markets in other medical market segments include cardiology and dermatology as well as other areas. Other emerging markets are pharmaceuticals for drug discovery and non-destructive testing for industrial applications.

