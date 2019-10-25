Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Markets, Technologies & Competition, 2018-2019 & 2024
Oct 25, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Coherence Tomography Market Report and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to grow between 10% and 12% annually. The OCT market is projected to exceed $1.2 billion in 2024.
The markets segments covered are defined below:
- Ophthalmology
- Cardiology
- Other Medical
- Microscopy
- Pharmaceutical
- Industrial
It is anticipated that medical applications other than ophthalmology will have the fastest growth rate beyond 2020.
The market for OCT light sources and photonics components will represent about 20% and 18% of the total OCT systems market respectively in 2024.
SD-OCT is the dominant technology displacing the older TD-OCT. SS-OCT is the newest commercially available technology with advantages for deep tissue penetration.
22 companies have been identified as OCT system suppliers. More than half of the companies focus on ophthalmic applications. In general, the ophthalmic focused companies are well established with worldwide distribution.
Emerging markets in other medical market segments include cardiology and dermatology as well as other areas. Other emerging markets are pharmaceuticals for drug discovery and non-destructive testing for industrial applications.
Key Topics Covered
1. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Forecast
- OCT Forecast Motivation
- Photonic Sensor Consortium Background
- OCT Forecast Methodology
- OCT Forecast Coverage
2. OCT Market
- Market Driving Force
- Market Forecast
- Optical Imaging Worldwide Market
- OCT Worldwide Market
- OCT Market by Application in 2020
- OCT Market by Application in 2024
- OCT Geographic Market Estimate Comparing 2018 and 2024
- OCT Market Share By Technology (2020)
- OCT Market Share by Technology in 2020 ($ Millions)
- OCT Market Share By Technology (2024)
- OCT Market Share by Technology in 2024 ($ Millions)
- OCT Configuration Percent by Application
- OCT Market (Configurations by Applications) 2020
- OCT Configurations Forecast in 2020 ($ millions)
- OCT Market (Configurations by Applications) 2024
- OCT Configurations Forecast in 2024 ($ millions)
- Market Trends
- Medical Imaging - All Technologies, Spectroscopy
- Hyperspectral Imaging
- Government funding
- Investment
- Market Summary
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1 OCT Companies
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Bioptigen (Leica Microsystems)
- Medtronic
- Thorlabs
- Optos
- Optovue
- NIDEK
- NovAcam
- Medlumics
- Heidelberg Engineering
- Axsun Technologies
- Michelson Diagnostics
- Optopol Technology
- Agfa Healthcare
- Imalux
- Abbott Medical Optics (Johnson & Johnson Vision)
- Topcon Medical Systems
- Bausch &Lomb
- Avinger
- Canon (Canon Medical Systems)
- Edmond Optics
- Alcon
- HAAG-Streit UK
- Miniprobes
4. OCT Component Suppliers (partial list)
5. Technology
- The key benefits of OCT
- Basic OCT Schematic
- SD-OCT Schematic
- SS-OCT Schematic
6. Summary and Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0jp07
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article