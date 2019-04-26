Global Optical Film Market Forecast to 2024: Emerging Use Cases - Smart Display, Smart Mirror, and Smart Home Appliances

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Optical Film Market by Film Type (Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film, ITO Film), Application (Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage/Large Format display, Automotive Display), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The optical film market is projected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024

The major drivers stimulating the optical film market are an increase in demand for large LCD and OLED display panels from the televisions and smartphones segments. However, exclusivity and IP protection of emerging and advanced display materials are hindering the growth of the market.

"The smartphones & tablets application is the fastest-growing segment, in terms of value, of the optical film market."

The smartphones & tablets application constitutes a major share of the optical film market, by value and volume. The smartphones industry has witnessed continuous advancements in the past years, which is responsible for the growing penetration of smartphones and tablets, globally. Smartphones & tablets use small display panels, which includes LCD and OLED panels. Optical film is majorly used as a polarizer film in both panels. The average screen size of the smartphone has increased since the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the future, which will have a positive impact on the optical film market.



"APAC is the fastest-growing optical film market."



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing optical film market during the next five years. The main factor that is expected to contribute to this growth is the presence of a large number of prominent optical film manufacturers such as LG Chem, Ltd., Hyosung Chemical, Toray Industries Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, and Zeon Corporation.

The growing demand from the consumer electronics industry is expected to increase the demand for optical film in the region during the forecast period. The huge number of large display manufacturers is driving the demand for optical film in the televisions application in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Similar Consumer Electronic Devices

5.2.1.2 Construction and Upgrading of New and Existing Display Panel Manufacturing Plants in APAC

5.2.1.3 Ever-Increasing Average Screen Size and Resolution of Lcd Television

5.2.1.4 Emerging Display Technologies - Micro Led and True Quantum Dot

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Exclusivity and Intellectual Property (Ip) Protection of Emerging and Advanced Display Materials

5.2.2.2 High Volatility in Prices of Indium Tin Oxide

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Use Cases: Smart Display, Smart Mirror, and Smart Home Appliances

5.2.3.2 Continuous Development of Application Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reducing Demand for Backlight Unit Films Due to Shift Towards the Oled Technology

5.2.4.2 High Prices of New and Advanced Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Optical Film Market, By Film Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polarizing Film

6.2.1 Polarizing Film is Expected to Have High Demand From Oled Smartphone Displays

6.3 Backlight Unit Film (Blu)

6.3.1 Backlight Unit Film is Expected to Have High Demand From Large Lcd Televisions

6.4 ITO Film

6.4.1 Growing Demand for Touch Panel-Based Displays is Driving the Demand for ITO Film



7 Optical Film Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Television

7.2.1 10.5 Generation Television Display Panel Production Lines is Driving the Demand for Optical Films

7.3 Desktop MonITOrs & Laptops

7.3.1 APAC is the Largest Optical Film Market in Desktop MonITOr & Laptop Application

7.4 Smartphones & Tablets

7.4.1 High Demand From China and India is Driving the Consumption of Optical Film in the Smartphone & Tablet Application

7.5 Signage/Large Format Display

7.5.1 High Demand From Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Industries is Driving the Demand for Optical Film

7.6 Automotive Display

7.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Displays in Cars is Driving the Demand of Optical Films in Automotive Displays

7.7 Others



8 Optical Film Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.4 Competitive Benchmarking



10 Company Profiles

10.1 LG Chem, Ltd.

10.2 Hyosung Chemical

10.3 Toray Industries Inc

10.4 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.5 3M

10.6 Zeon Corporation

10.7 Kolon Industries, Inc.

10.8 Sanritz Co., Ltd.

10.9 Nitto Denko Corporation

10.1 Samsung SDI

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.11.2 Dexerials Corporation

10.11.3 Benq Materials Corporation

10.11.4 SKC Inc.

10.11.5 Polatechno Co., Ltd.

10.11.6 Suntechopt Corporation

10.11.7 Cheng Mei Materials Technology Corp.

10.11.8 Shenzhen Sheng Wave Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Sapo)

10.11.9 Teijin Limited

10.11.10 Toyobo Co. Ltd.



