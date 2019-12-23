Global Optical Imaging Industry
Optical Imaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11%. Optical Coherence Tomography, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Optical Coherence Tomography will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$51.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$53.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Optical Coherence Tomography will reach a market size of US$114.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories; Agfa-Gevaert Group; ASE Optics Europe; Canon U.S.A., Inc.; Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG; ChemImage Corporation; Cytoviva Inc.; Headwall Photonics, Inc.; Heidelberg Engineering GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Leica Microsystems GmbH; Optical Imaging Ltd.; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Topcon Corporation
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Optical Imaging
Optical Imaging: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions: Dominant Consumers of Optical Imaging Technologies
World Optical Imaging Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
World Optical Imaging Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Key Factors Driving Demand for Medical Imaging Services in Developing Regions
Growing Healthcare Awareness
Increased Access to Healthcare and Surge in Number of Hospitals & Clinics
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Optical Coherence Tomography: Major Optical Imaging Technique
Robust Opportunities for Hyperspectral Imaging
Near-infrared Spectroscopy Gains Traction
Photoacoustic Tomography Set to Make Gains
Global Competitor Market Shares
Optical Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Hospitals & Clinics: Dominant Consumers of Optical Imaging Solutions
Optical Imaging Remains Highly Relevant in Research Laboratories
Rising Prominence of Optical Imaging Technologies for Pharmaceutical & Biotech Firms
Growing Investments in Healthcare & Lifescience Sectors Create Conducive Environment for Growth of Optical Imaging Market
World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018
High Growth Opportunities in Oncology Care
Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2018 & 2040): Number of New Cases Diagnosed
Growing Adoption in Cardiology Applications Bodes Well
Demographic Factors Favor Growth
Market Stands to Gain from Expanding Geriatric Population
Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050
Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050)
Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES
2. AGFA-GEVAERT NV
3. ASE OPTICS EUROPE
4. BAYSPEC INC.
5. BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC.
6. BRUKER CORPORATION
7. CANON, INC.
CANON U.S.A., INC.
CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE BV
8. CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
9. CHANNEL SYSTEMS INC.
10. CHEMIMAGE CORPORATION
11. CUBERT GMBH
12. CYTOVIVA INC.
13. EDMUND OPTICS, INC.
14. FUJIFILM VISUALSONICS INC.
15. HEADWALL PHOTONICS, INC.
16. HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING, INC.
17. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
18. LEICA MICROSYSTEMS GMBH
19. LUMEDICA
20. MICHELSON DIAGNOSTICS LTD.
21. MILABS BV
22. MR SOLUTIONS LTD.
23. NIDEK CO., LTD.
NIDEK INC.
24. NINEPOINT MEDICAL
25. NORTHRIDGE TRI-MODALITY IMAGING INC.
26. NOVACAM TECHNOLOGIES INC.
27. OPTICAL IMAGING LTD.
28. OPTOVUE INC.
29. PERKINELMER, INC.
30. PHOENIX TECHNOLOGY GROUP, LLC
31. QUANTUM DESIGN GMBH
32. RECENDT GMBH
33. SANTEC CORPORATION
34. SHIMADZU CORPORATION
35. SPECTRAL INSTRUMENTS IMAGING
36. THORLABS, INC.
37. TOPCON CORPORATION
TOPCON MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
38. WASATCH PHOTONICS
