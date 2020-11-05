Global Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips Industry
Nov 05, 2020, 11:10 ET
Global Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips Market to Reach US$3.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.One Dimensional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$980.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Two Dimensional segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.5% share of the global Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$548.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$566.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$566.2 Million by the year 2027.
Multi-Axial Segment Corners a 40.8% Share in 2020
In the global Multi-Axial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$606.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$376 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Balluff GmbH
- First Sensor AG
- Hamamatsu Photonics KK
- Melexis NV
- Micro-Epsilon America
- Opto Diode Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sensata Technologies Holding NV
- Sharp Corporation
- Siemens AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for One Dimensional by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for One Dimensional by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for One Dimensional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Two Dimensional by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Two Dimensional by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Two Dimensional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Axial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Multi-Axial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Axial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips
Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One Dimensional, Two
Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One Dimensional,
Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One Dimensional, Two
Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One Dimensional, Two
Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and
Chips Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018
& 2027
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Geographic Region
- France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One Dimensional,
Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One Dimensional,
Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type -
One Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One Dimensional,
Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One Dimensional, Two
Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One Dimensional, Two
Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Optical Position Sensors in
Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position Sensors
in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type -
One Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two
Dimensional and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type -
One Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two Dimensional
and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type -
One Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type - One
Dimensional, Two Dimensional and Multi-Axial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One Dimensional, Two
Dimensional and Multi-Axial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Optical Position
Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Position Sensors in Semiconductor Modules and Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
