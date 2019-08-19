Global Optical Transceiver Industry
Aug 19, 2019, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical Transceiver market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 12.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. 850nm, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, 850nm will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$181.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$291.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, 850nm will reach a market size of US$126.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd. (China); Finisar Corporation (USA); Fujitsu Optical Components Limited (Japan); Lumentum Holdings Inc. (USA); Neophotonics Corporation (USA); Oclaro, Inc. (USA); Reflex Photonics Inc. (Canada); Source Photonics, Inc. (USA); Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)
OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Optical Transceiver Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Optical Transceiver Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Optical Transceiver Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Optical Transceiver Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Data Center (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Data Center (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Data Center (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Telecom (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 8: Telecom (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Telecom (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Enterprise (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Enterprise (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Enterprise (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: 850nm (Wavelength) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: 850nm (Wavelength) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: 850nm (Wavelength) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: 1310nm (Wavelength) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: 1310nm (Wavelength) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: 1310nm (Wavelength) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: 1550nm (Wavelength) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: 1550nm (Wavelength) Region Wise Breakdown of Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: 1550nm (Wavelength) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Wavelengths (Wavelength) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Wavelengths (Wavelength) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Wavelengths (Wavelength) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Optical Transceiver Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Optical Transceiver Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Optical Transceiver Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Optical Transceiver Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Optical Transceiver Market in the United States by
Wavelength: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Optical Transceiver Market Share
Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Optical Transceiver Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Optical Transceiver Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Optical Transceiver Historic Market Review
by Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Optical Transceiver Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical
Transceiver in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Optical Transceiver Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Optical Transceiver Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Optical Transceiver: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength for the
period 2018-2025
Table 41: Optical Transceiver Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Optical Transceiver in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Optical Transceiver Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Optical Transceiver Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Optical Transceiver Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Optical Transceiver Market by Wavelength:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Optical Transceiver Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Optical Transceiver Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Optical Transceiver Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Optical Transceiver Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Optical Transceiver Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Optical Transceiver Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 56: Optical Transceiver Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown
by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Optical Transceiver Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Optical Transceiver Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Optical Transceiver Market in France by Wavelength:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Optical Transceiver Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Optical Transceiver Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Optical Transceiver Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Optical Transceiver Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Optical Transceiver Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Optical Transceiver Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Optical Transceiver in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Optical Transceiver Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Optical Transceiver Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Optical Transceiver Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Optical Transceiver Market by Wavelength:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Optical Transceiver in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Optical Transceiver Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Optical Transceiver Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Optical Transceiver: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength
for the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Optical Transceiver Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Optical Transceiver Market Share
Analysis by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Optical Transceiver Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Optical Transceiver Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Optical Transceiver Historic Market Review by
Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Optical Transceiver Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Optical Transceiver Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Optical Transceiver Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Optical Transceiver Market in Russia by Wavelength: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Optical Transceiver Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Optical Transceiver Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Optical Transceiver Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Optical Transceiver Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 98: Optical Transceiver Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Optical Transceiver Market Share
Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Optical Transceiver Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Optical Transceiver Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 106: Optical Transceiver Market in Asia-Pacific by
Wavelength: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Market Share
Analysis by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Optical Transceiver Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Optical Transceiver Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Optical Transceiver Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Optical Transceiver Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Optical Transceiver Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Optical Transceiver Market Share
Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Optical Transceiver Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Optical Transceiver Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Optical Transceiver Historic Market Review by
Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Optical Transceiver Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Optical Transceiver Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Optical Transceiver Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Optical Transceiver Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Optical Transceiver Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Optical Transceiver Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 126: Optical Transceiver Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Optical Transceiver in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Optical Transceiver Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Optical Transceiver:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Wavelength for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Optical Transceiver Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Market
Share Analysis by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Optical Transceiver Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 134: Optical Transceiver Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Optical Transceiver Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Optical Transceiver in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Optical Transceiver Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Optical Transceiver Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Optical Transceiver Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Optical Transceiver Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Optical Transceiver Market by
Wavelength: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Optical Transceiver Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Optical Transceiver Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Optical Transceiver Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 146: Optical Transceiver Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Optical Transceiver Market Share
Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Optical Transceiver Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Optical Transceiver Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Optical Transceiver Market in Brazil by Wavelength:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Optical Transceiver Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis
by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Optical Transceiver Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Optical Transceiver Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Optical Transceiver Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Optical Transceiver Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Optical Transceiver Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown
by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Optical Transceiver Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Optical Transceiver Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Optical Transceiver Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Optical Transceiver Market in Rest of Latin America
by Wavelength: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Optical Transceiver Market
Share Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Optical Transceiver Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Optical Transceiver Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Optical Transceiver Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Optical Transceiver Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Optical Transceiver Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Optical Transceiver Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Optical Transceiver Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Optical Transceiver Historic Market
by Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Optical Transceiver Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical
Transceiver in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Optical Transceiver Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Optical Transceiver Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Optical Transceiver: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength for the
period 2018-2025
Table 179: Optical Transceiver Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Optical Transceiver Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Optical Transceiver Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Optical Transceiver Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 185: Optical Transceiver Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown
by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Optical Transceiver in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Optical Transceiver Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Optical Transceiver Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Optical Transceiver Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Optical Transceiver Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Optical Transceiver Market by
Wavelength: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Optical Transceiver Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Optical Transceiver Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Optical Transceiver Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Optical Transceiver Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Optical Transceiver Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 198: Optical Transceiver Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Optical Transceiver Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Optical Transceiver Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Optical Transceiver Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Optical Transceiver Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Optical Transceiver Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Optical Transceiver Market Share
Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Optical Transceiver Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Optical Transceiver Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Optical Transceiver Market in Africa by Wavelength:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Optical Transceiver Market Share Breakdown
by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCELINK TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
FINISAR CORPORATION
FUJITSU OPTICAL COMPONENTS LIMITED
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS
NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATION
OCLARO, INC.
REFLEX PHOTONICS INC.
SOURCE PHOTONICS
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
