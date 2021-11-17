Global Optical Transceiver Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Form, Data Rate, Fiber Type, Distance, Wavelength, Connector, Application and Region

Nov 17, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Transceiver Market Research Report by Form, Data Rate, Fiber Type, Distance, Wavelength, Connector, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Optical Transceiver Market size was estimated at USD 6,144.03 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 6,796.21 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% reaching USD 11,462.93 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Optical Transceiver Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Optical Transceiver Market, including Accelink, Applied Optoelectronics, Ciena, Cisco, Fit Hong Teng, Fujitsu Optical Components, Hisense Broadband, Ii-vi, Innolight, Intel, Lumentum, Mellanox, Nec, Neophotonics, Perle Systems, Reflex Photonics, Smartoptics, Solid Optics, Source Photonics, and Sumitomo Electric Industries.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Optical Transceiver Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Optical Transceiver Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Optical Transceiver Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Optical Transceiver Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Optical Transceiver Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Optical Transceiver Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Optical Transceiver Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing adoption of smart devices
5.2.2. Rising huge volume data traffic
5.2.3. Rising demand for energy-efficient transceivers
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Deployment cost and complexities
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Emerging 5G network
5.4.2. Rising need for efficient data transfer capabilities
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Constantly changing technology and consumer demand
6. Optical Transceiver Market, by Form
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cfp, Cfp2, And Cfp4
6.3. Cxp
6.4. Qsfp, Qsfp+, Qsfp14, And Qsfp28
6.5. Sff And Sfp
6.6. Sfp+ And Sfp28
6.7. Xfp
7. Optical Transceiver Market, by Data Rate
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps
7.3. 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps
7.4. Less Than 10 Gbps
7.5. More Than 100 Gbps
8. Optical Transceiver Market, by Fiber Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Multimode Fiber
8.3. Single-mode Fiber
9. Optical Transceiver Market, by Distance
9.1. Introduction
9.2. 1 To 10 Km
9.3. 11 To 100 Km
9.4. Less Than 1 Km
9.5. More Than 100 Km
10. Optical Transceiver Market, by Wavelength
10.1. Introduction
10.2. 1310 Nm Band
10.3. 1550 Nm Band
10.4. 850 Nm Band
11. Optical Transceiver Market, by Connector
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Lc Connector
11.3. Mpo Connector
11.4. Rj-45
11.5. Sc Connector
12. Optical Transceiver Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Data Center
12.2.1. Data Center Interconnect
12.2.2. Intra-data Center Connection
12.3. Enterprise
12.4. Telecommunication
12.4.1. Long-haul Network
12.4.2. Metro Network
12.4.3. Ultra-long-haul Network
13. Americas Optical Transceiver Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Argentina
13.3. Brazil
13.4. Canada
13.5. Mexico
13.6. United States
14. Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Australia
14.3. China
14.4. India
14.5. Indonesia
14.6. Japan
14.7. Malaysia
14.8. Philippines
14.9. Singapore
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Taiwan
14.12. Thailand
15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Optical Transceiver Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. France
15.3. Germany
15.4. Italy
15.5. Netherlands
15.6. Qatar
15.7. Russia
15.8. Saudi Arabia
15.9. South Africa
15.10. Spain
15.11. United Arab Emirates
15.12. United Kingdom
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
16.4. Competitive Scenario
16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4.4. Investment & Funding
16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
17. Company Usability Profiles
17.1. Accelink
17.2. Applied Optoelectronics
17.3. Ciena
17.4. Cisco
17.5. Fit Hong Teng
17.6. Fujitsu Optical Components
17.7. Hisense Broadband
17.8. Ii-vi
17.9. Innolight
17.10. Intel
17.11. Lumentum
17.12. Mellanox
17.13. Nec
17.14. Neophotonics
17.15. Perle Systems
17.16. Reflex Photonics
17.17. Smartoptics
17.18. Solid Optics
17.19. Source Photonics
17.20. Sumitomo Electric Industries
18. Appendix
