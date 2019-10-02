Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$27.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.5%. WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.8 Billion by the year 2025, WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$900 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer) will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADTRAN, Inc.; Adva Optical Networking SE; Ciena Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Fujitsu America, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Infinera Corporation; Nokia Corporation; ZTE Corporation
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
