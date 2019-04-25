Global Optical Wavelength Services Market was Valued at $3.3 Billion in 2018, and is Forecast to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2023
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Wavelength Services Market by Bandwidth (Less than 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps & More than 100 Gbps), Application (SONET, Ethernet & OTN), Interface (Short Haul, Metro & Long Haul), Organization Size & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global OWS market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2018 to USD 4.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period.
The adoption rate of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoT is surging. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and growing automation trends lead to continuous data traffic, which poses the challenge of fulfilling heavily-increased bandwidth requirements for large enterprises and SMEs. Wavelength services can offer security and dependability of private network and possess high bandwidth for carriers, thus stimulating the demand for higher bandwidth services resulting in the growth in OWS market.
The major key and innovating vendors of the OWS market include Allstream Inc. (Allstream), AT&T, Bell Canada, CenturyLink, Colt Technology Solution (Colts), Comcast, Cox Communications, Crown Castle, GTT Communications, Interoute, Nokia, Spectrum Enterprise, Verizon, Windstream, and Zayo Group.
Among interface segment, the Ethernet interface to account for the highest market share during the forecast period
Ethernet accounts for the highest market share in OWS, as it is a cost-effective option for server connectivity. As compared to other interfaces, i.e. OTN and SONET, Ethernet has the highest number of installations and offers top cost performance among others. Gigabit Ethernet is the extended version of Ethernet which can offer tenfold speed than the traditional Ethernet. Wavelength services enable high bandwidth gigabit Ethernet network connections to be deployed faster.
Among application segment, the metro applications to dominate the market during the forecast period
The increasing bandwidth demand and connectivity between Data Centers (DCs) along with the adoption of consumer 4K and higher video content and services on a number of devices are major drivers for the adoption of metro applications. Most of the service providers are looking forward to increasing the wavelength speed by moving to metro applications.
Among regions, North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among all regions, due to presence of prominent OWS providers, such as Zayo, Verizon, GTT, CenturyLink, and AT&T in the region, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the major contributor to the OWS market, due to increasing demand for end-to-end wavelength services in the region. China, Japan, and India are some of the prominent countries with strong fiber optic infrastructures in APAC.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Assumptions for the Study
2.4 Microquadrant Methodology
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Optical Wavelength Services Market
4.2 Market By Interface, 2018
4.3 Market in North America, By Interface and Application
4.4 Market in Asia Pacific, By Interface and Application
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Minimizing Capital Expenses and IT Resources
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for the Internet
5.2.1.3 Growing Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Evolving Standards
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advances in Technologies Such as IoT and 5G
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Need for Virtual Connectivity to Multiple HUB Sites
5.2.4.2 Less Incremental Bandwidth Options
5.3 Use Cases
6 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Bandwidth
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Less Than and Equal to 10 Gbps
6.2.1 Limited Application Areas Within 10 Gbps Bandwidth to Affect the Market Growth
6.3 40 Gbps
6.3.1 Wavelength Services for 40 Gbps Data Rate to Be Among the Fastest-Growing Bandwidth Opting Services
6.4 100 Gbps
6.4.1 Large Enterprises to Be the Major Deplorers for 100 Gbps Data Rate
6.5 More Than 100 Gbps
6.5.1 Rising Demand for Higher Bandwidths to Drive the Market Growth
7 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Interface
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sonet
7.2.1 Sonet to Act as One of the Popular Interfaces in the OWS Market
7.3 OTN
7.3.1 Upgrading Technologies Such as OTN to Drive the Growth of the OWS Market
7.4 Ethernet
7.4.1 Ethernet to Have the Highest Number of Installations Due to Its Cost-Efficient Nature
8 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Short Haul
8.2.1 Need for Short-Distance Transmission to Drive the Adoption of Short Haul Applications
8.3 Metro
8.3.1 Metro Applications to Drive the Overall OWS Market
8.4 Long Haul
8.4.1 Long Haul Applications to Hold A Significant Market Share in the OWS Market
9 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Growing Number of Startups to Help SMEs Witness Strong Growth Rates
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Strong Technical Adoption and Pre-Dominant Investment Scenarios to Lead Large Enterprises in the OWS Market
10 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Advanced Wavelength Technologies Developed By Regional Players to Boost the OWS Market in the US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Expansion By Regional Service Providers to Boost the OWS Market in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 Increasing Investments By Networking Service Providers to Boost the UK Market
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Expansion of Existing Fiber Optic Infrastructure By Various Networking Players to Create A Favorable Ecosystem for OWS Providers in Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Use of Advanced Technology to Help France-Based Optical Service Providers in Offering Efficient Services to Customers
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Government Initiatives Combined With Private Player Optical Fiber Deployments to Drive the Chinese OWS Market
10.4.2 India
10.4.2.1 Improved Fiber Backhaul in India to Drive the OWS Market in India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.3.1 Implementation of Advanced Technologies and Development of Networking Infrastructure to Drive the Japanese OWS Market
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.1.1 Increasing Fiber Optic Deployment to Drive the Brazilian OWS Market
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.2.1 Developing Optical Wavelength Technologies to Boost the OWS Market in Mexico
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 Middle East
10.6.1.1 Ongoing Developments With Regard to Enterprises to Boost the Market Growth in the Middle East
10.6.2 Africa
10.6.2.1 Upcoming Internet Penetration to Be the Major Focus Area for Africa to Look Upon
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.1.1 Visionary Leaders
11.1.2 Innovators
11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3 Business Strategy Excellence
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Zayo
12.3 Nokia
12.4 Verizon
12.5 GTT
12.6 Centurylink
12.7 AT&T
12.8 Sprint
12.9 Comcast
12.10 Crown Castle
12.11 Windstream
12.12 Charter Communications
12.13 Colt Technology
12.14 COX Communications
12.15 Jaguar Network
12.16 Carrierbid
