Global Optical Wireless Communications (OWC) Market Report 2023-2027: A Survey of 30+ Companies' Profiles Shows the Industry's Strength and Growth

The report addresses Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) technologies and markets. LEDs, in the near future, will be a dominant source of illumination; and used also as a transmitting device. The OWC LED-based channels promise to deliver high-speed data in offices, homes, and other environments with a high signal-to-noise ratio, and minimum infrastructure expenses.

Optical Wireless Communications (OWC) systems utilize the free-space optical links between the transmitter and the receiver to transmit data. OWC technology has an edge over F technology due to various factors.

These factors include but are not limited to high energy efficiency, widely spread bandwidth, which is free from regulation, intrinsic security, and low economical costs. OWC technologies complement and enhance 5G wireless communications. By utilizing its huge available spectrum, light can deliver large amounts of data at fast speeds and with great security.

The report researches a wide spectrum of OWC-related items and concentrates on:

VLC - Visible Light Communications

LiFi - Light Fidelity

OCC - Optical Camera Communications

FSF - Free Space Fiber.

The report analyzes the emerging OWC, particularly:

Industry: The survey of more than 30 companies' profiles shows the industry's strength and growth.

Economics: The market specifics of VLC/LiFi/OCC and FSF are evaluated (2023-2027).

Technologies: The detailed analysis of OWC technologies, their strengths, and weaknesses, including the latest developments is provided. The report addresses the specifics of each OWC technology and compares its functionalities.

Standardization: An important prerequisite for the large-scale adoption of OWC technologies is the availability of standards. In this context, IEEE 802.15, IEEE 802.11, ITU-R as well as other organizations are working to standardize OWC technology. Multiple OWC standards are analyzed in this report to create a diverse picture of the industry directions.

Applications: The report emphasizes that the spectrum of OWC applications is increasing each year to support such developments as Intelligent Transportation Systems, Localization, and others. Both indoor and outdoor users can appreciate OWC features in multiple instances when comparing them with RF transmission.

The report also surveys OWC-related patents. This report is important to a wide population of researches, and technical and sales staff involved in the developing of advanced Optical Wireless Communications systems. It is recommended for both service providers and vendors who are working with related technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

1.1 Report Goals

1.1.1 Electromagnetic Optical Spectrum

1.1.2 OWC Classes

1.2 OWC Technologies

1.3 Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Target Audience

2.0 LED Properties

2.1 General

2.2 Spectrum

2.3 LED Types

2.4 LED Modulation

2.4.1 Limitations

2.5 LED Evolution

2.5.1 General

2.5.2 Benefits

2.5.3 Market Characteristics

2.5.4 Factors

3.0 Visible Light Communication (VLC)

3.1 General

3.1.1 VLC Drivers

3.1.2 Organizations - Example

3.1.2.1 UC-Light Center

3.2 Details

3.2.1 Communication Channel

3.2.2 Transmitter

3.2.3 Receiver

3.2.4 Major Characteristics

3.2.4.1 General

3.2.4.2 Modulation

3.2.4.3 VLC Channel: Characteristics Summary

3.2.5 Applications

3.2.5.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems

3.2.5.2 Optical Wireless LAN

3.2.5.3 Medical

3.2.5.4 Localization

3.2.5.5 City Wide Wireless Network

3.2.5.6 Summary

3.3 Challenges

4.0 Light Fidelity (LiFi)

4.1 General

4.2 Differences - LiFi and VLC

4.3 LiFi Consortium

4.4 Light Communications Alliance

5.0 Optical Camera Communications (OCC)

5.1 General

5.2 Driving Forces

5.3 Principles

5.4 Image Sensors

5.4.1 Specifics

5.5 Applications

6.0 Free Space Fiber

6.1 General

6.2 Major Characteristics

6.3 Protection

6.4 Applications

6.4.1 Requirements

6.4.2 Inter-satellite Links

6.4.3 Intra-building Communications

6.4.4 Inter-building Communications

6.5 FSF Communications Benefits and Limitations: Summary

6.5.1 Weather Factor

6.5.2 Building Swaying

6.5.3 Atmospheric Attenuation

6.6 Design Issues

6.6.1 Major Use Cases

6.7 Customers

7.0 OWC Standardization

7.1 VLC/LiFi/OCC/FSF Standards Development

7.1.1 IEEE - 802.15.7-2018

7.1.1.1 Considerations

7.1.1.1.1 Purpose

7.1.1.1.2 New Communications Media

7.1.1.2 Project

7.1.1.2.1 Coexistence

7.1.1.2.2 Essence

7.1.1.2.3 Base

7.1.1.2.4 Use Cases and Devices

7.1.1.2.5 Physical Layer

7.1.1.2.6 MAC Layer

7.1.1.2.7 Security

7.1.2 IEEE - 802.11bb

7.1.2.1 Differences

7.1.3 IEEE- 802.15.13-2023

7.1.4 IEEE 802.15.7m - OCC Standardization

7.1.4.1 Background

7.1.4.2 Process

7.1.4.3 Modulation

7.1.4.4 OCC Performance Requirements

7.1.4.5 Physical Layer

7.1.5 Jeita (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) Standards

7.1.5.1 JEITA CP-1221

7.1.5.2 JEITA CP-1222

7.1.5.3 JEITA CP-1223

7.1.6 Visible Light Communications Association (VLCA)

7.1.7 ECMA 397-2010

7.1.8 ITU G.9991

7.1.9 ITU Report ITU-R SM.2422-0 (06/2018)

7.1.10 FSF ITU G.640

7.1.11 FSF ITU-R P.1814-2007

7.1.12 FSF ARIB STD-T50 (OPTICAL WIRELESS LAN SYSTEM) v4-2009

8.0 OWC Industry

8.1 VLC/LiFi/OCC Industry

Casio

Firefly

Fraunhofer IPMS

Global LiFI Tech

Lightbee

Nakagawa Laboratories

NEC

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

PureVLC-PureLiFi

Qualcomm

Renesas

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Supreme Architecture

VLNComm

Zero1

8.2 FSF Industry

CableFree

CBL

Dailianxu Engineering Company

fSONA

Guilin

Nokia

Plaintree

SA Photonics (a CASI Company)

Transcelestial

9.0 OWC Market

9.1 Factors

9.2 Estimate - VLC/LiFi/OCC Markets

9.3 FSF Market

9.3.1 General

9.3.2 Market Drivers and Use Cases

9.3.3 Market Segments

9.3.4 Competition

9.3.4.1 Fiber Optics Systems

9.3.4.2 Microwave

9.3.4.3 PONs

9.3.5 Forecast

9.3.5.1 General

9.3.5.2 Model Assumptions

9.3.5.3 Structure

9.3.5.4 Market Estimate

9.4 VLC and FSF

10.0 Issues

11.0 5G View

11.1 Attocell

11.1.2 Cell Structures

11.2 Advantages of OWC Networking

12.0 Conclusions

Attachment I: OWC - related Patents Survey (2018-2023)

