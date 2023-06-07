Global Optogenetics Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Elliot Scientific, Shanghai Laser & Optics Century, GenSight Biologics and Danaher

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optogenetics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optogenetics market is expected to grow from $28.15 billion in 2022 to $32.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The optogenetics market is expected to grow to $54.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Major players in the optogenetics market are Elliot Scientific Ltd., Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd., GenSight Biologics, Danaher Corporation, Coherent Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Prizmatix Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Judges Scientific Plc., Merck KGaA, The Jackson Laboratory, Noldus Information Technology BV, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Circuit Therapeutics Inc., Bionic Sight LLC, Teledyne Photometrics, Campden Instruments, and Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Optogenetics is a comprehensive technique that uses optical systems and genetic engineering technologies to accurately regulate and monitor the biological processes of a cell, group of cells, tissues, or organ with high temporal and spatial resolution. Optogenetics is to monitor and control the physiological activity of neurons and other cell types that include light sensors frequently employed to identify the underlying causes of ailments like Parkinson's, memory illnesses, anxiety, addiction issues, mood swings, and other conditions.



The main products of optogenetics include lasers, actuators and sensors. Laser refers to a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification at particular wavelengths producing a very narrow beam of light. Their various applications include neuroscience, behavioral tracking, retinal disease treatment and others for use by end-users such as hospitals and clinics, diagnostics centers, research centers and others.



The development of innovative systems is the key trend gaining popularity in the optogenetics market. Major companies operating in the optogenetics market are developing innovative optogenetics tools and systems with cutting-edge technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Bruker Corporation, a US-based optogenetics tool manufacturer company launched NeuraLight 3D Ultra, an enhanced 3D holographic stimulation for optogenetics module to support advanced neuroscience and optogenetics research applications on Bruker's Ultima 2Pplus Multiphoton Microscope. NeuraLight 3D Ultra offers cutting-edge 3D holographic photostimulation tailored for in-depth functional research on neural networks and brain computation.



In September 2021, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical corporation acquired Arctos Medical AG for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to increase Novartis' presence in ophthalmology and strengthen its position in AAV-based gene therapy and provide patients with severe vision loss with novel treatments. Arctos Medical is a Switzerland-based gene therapy start-up company specializing in optogenetics therapies.



North America was the largest region in the optogenetics market in 2022. The regions covered in the optogenetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the optogenetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising cases of Parkinson's disease and epilepsy across the world are expected to propel the growth of the optogenetics market going forward. Parkinson's disease (PD) is defined as a degenerative condition of the brain that causes motor symptoms like slow movement tremors, rigidity, and imbalance in addition to other problems like cognitive decline, mental health issues, sleep issues, pain, and sensory disturbances.

Epilepsy is a brain condition that results in seizures. In optogenetic therapy, proteins that respond to specific wavelengths of light are used to treat Parkinson's disease. These proteins can be produced using gene therapy techniques to either activate or inactivate when exposed to specific types of light, ultimately leading to the normalization of brain function in Parkinson's disease (PD).



The optogenetics market consists of sales of optical cannula, fiber-optic cable, and light sources. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



