Global Optometry Industry
Global Optometry Market to Reach $78.9 Billion by 2027
Nov 05, 2020, 11:20 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optometry estimated at US$60.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$31.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vision Care Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Optometry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 135-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Allergan PLC
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- CooperVision, Inc.
- Essilor International SA
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Vision Care, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Optometry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Optometry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Therapeutics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Vision Care
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Vision Care Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vision Care Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Optometry Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and Vision
Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and Vision
Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and Vision
Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: China Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and Vision
Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Optometry Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Optometry by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and Vision
Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 29: France Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and Vision
Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and
Vision Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and Vision
Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and Vision
Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Optometry by Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics
and Vision Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Optometry
by Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optometry by Segment -
Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics
and Vision Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Optometry
by Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Optometry by
Segment - Therapeutics and Vision Care Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Optometry by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics
and Vision Care Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
