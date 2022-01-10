Global Oral Antiseptics Markets, 2021-2026 - Rising Demand for Herbal and Essential Oil-based Oral Antiseptics & Shift Towards Alcohol-free Oral Antiseptics

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Antiseptics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oral antiseptics market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.10%.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present oral antiseptics market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, oral hygiene became an important part of health. Most of the oral antiseptics are effective against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has propelled the market growth. Also, increasing awareness about dental care is also one of the positive trends of the market. Herbal and essential oil-based oral antiseptics are also driving the market's growth.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Growing awareness about oral hygiene and the increasing prevalence of oral care and diseases will drive the global oral antiseptics products market in the forecast period. Going green is now a trend in the oral care market with no side effects. Herbal products are increasingly gaining traction.

Alcohol-free oral antiseptics are mostly preferred by dentists all over the world. This is because alcohol-based oral antiseptic products have side effects in which patients may experience irritation and dryness in their mouth.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe: Europe is a major growth contributor due to its highly sophisticated oral care infrastructure, high awareness level, and high per capita spending. Germany is called 'Dental Land' in Europe owing to a large number of dentists present in the country, which is more than the world average.

North America: North American region has a higher growth rate than Europe. This is due to the increased per capita usage of oral antiseptics. The large pool of elderly population having with increasing gum diseases is driving the market in the region

APAC: This region is home to about a quarter of dentists in the world. India, Japan, the Philippines, and China contribute to 80% of the dentist population in the region. The low-income countries that lack awareness regarding oral health will be an enormous potential market in the forecast period.

ORAL ANTISEPTIC MARKET SEGMENTATION

One of the important properties of CPC is its ability to maintain microbes present in the mouth that are essential for metabolism. Thus, dentists prefer them more, thereby driving the market growth.

Solution-based oral antiseptics are most preferred as they can be used for various indications like a mouth rinse, preparation of oral mucosa for dental surgery, tooth extraction, etc. They also provide several chemical compositions, making them a desirable option.

There is a change in shopping patterns where end users are increasingly turning to digital channels to research pricing and other related information. A lot of vendors have adopted online channels for the sales of their products.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising online product sales

Rising demand for herbal and essential oil-based oral antiseptics

The shift towards alcohol-free oral antiseptics

Growing awareness of oral and dental care

Increasing usage of oral antiseptics pre and post surgeries

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

Procter and Gamble

Colgate Palmolive

Johnson & Johnson

OraCare

Church & Dwight

Other Prominent Vendors

Agrawal Drugs PVT Ltd.

Avrio Health L.P.

Dabur

Dentaid

Dentsply Sirona

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

3M

ICM Pharma

ICPA Health

Platinum Pharmaceuticals

Indoco Remedies

KPH Cosmos Pvt Ltd

Luxica Pharma

Uniroyal Herbal

