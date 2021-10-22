Global Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook Report 2021-2026: Competitive Positioning from Industry Familiarity, Usage, and Preference Rates Among a Set of 49 Leading CMOs

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook (4th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the oral dose contract manufacturing space as well as an outlook of what the survey respondents - all oral dose outsourcing decision-makers at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like in 2026.

Oral dosage forms have a long history and enjoy market dominance, making this category of drug product a strong candidate for outsourced manufacturing, including to CMOs in emerging markets.

Key statistics include oral dose project volume, percentage outsourced, and the average number of CMOs used to complete the work; an analysis of 17 different oral dosage forms which includes utilization rates, the percentage of marketed oral dose products for each form, the proportion of manufacturing that is outsourced by form, and a breakdown of outsourcing expenditure by form as well as which oral dosage forms will grow in use over the next five years and which may lose market share.

Additionally, outsourcers will share insights on what works and what hasn't worked when partnering with CMOs for oral drug product manufacturing.

What You Will Learn:

Drug Developers:

Learn the benefits and risks of offshoring oral dose manufacturing to emerging market CMOs

Improve your understanding of the service provider selection and satisfaction drivers that have contributed to positive sponsor-CMO relationships among peers in the recent past, including verbatim responses on CMO preference

Discover which life cycle extension strategies are being considered by peers as well as what peers believe will drive growth in the oral dosage forms market

Contract Manufacturers:

Gain insight into which oral dose technologies and capabilities are increasing in demand among sponsor organizations, as well as project volume and outsourcing propensity by company size to develop more targeting business development strategies

Understand which CMO attributes influence service provider selection for both simple and complex oral dose drug product manufacturing in order to more effectively market your company's capabilities and services

Learn competitive positioning from industry familiarity, usage, and preference rates among a set of 49 leading CMOs

Major Topics:

Market Dynamics

Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

Trends, Predictions, and Preferences

Geographic Preferences

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Methodology

3. Respondent Demographics

4. Major Sections

5. Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Oral Dosage Outsourcing Penetration

Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size

Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size

Current Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume

Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume in 5 Years

Top Five Oral Dosage Forms

Oral Dosage Forms - Anticipated Areas of Growth

Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Service Provider Familiarity - Top 10

Service Provider Use - Top 10

Service Provider Consideration and Preference -

Complex Projects

Service Provider Selection Attributes -

Complex Projects

Service Provider Consideration and Preference -

Simple Projects

6. Service Provider Selection Attributes

Simple Projects

Reasons for Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Satisfaction Drivers

Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Number of Preferred Providers

7. Trends, Predictions, and Preferences

Primary Section Takeaways

Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management

Life Cycle Extension Strategies

Growth Drivers

Oral Dose Technologies Increasing in Demand

CDMO Capabilities Increasing in Demand

8. Geographic Preferences

Primary Section Takeaways

Use of Emerging Market Suppliers

Oral Dose Manufacturing by Region

Motivations behind Use or Avoidance of Emerging Market Providers

9. Study Data

Oral Dosage Forms Market Dynamics

Oral Dosage Forms Current Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced

Oral Dosage Forms Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced in Five Years

Characterization of Oral Dosage Form Manufacturing Projects

Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Currently Used

Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Used 5 Years from Now

Manufacturing Services Outsourced

Technologies Utilized for Oral Dosage Drug Products

Required Capabilities for Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing Projects

Oral Dosage Forms Utilized

Marketed Products Utilizing Each Oral Dosage Form

Outsourced Manufacturing for Each Oral Dosage Form

Outsourced Expenditure by Oral Dosage Form

Annual Spend on Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms

Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms

Use of Emerging Market Suppliers

Regional Perceptions and Preferences for Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing

Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing by Region

Reasons for Not Offshoring Manufacturing to Emerging Markets

Oral Dosage Forms Growth Drivers

Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management

Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Use of a Preferred Provider List for Oral Dosage Forms

Number of Preferred Providers

Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider

Frequency of Adding New Preferred Providers

Frequency of Reevaluating Preferred Providers

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Provider Use

Service Provider Preference

Reasons for Service Provider Preference

Verbatim Responses for Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Perceptions and Selection

Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Complex Projects

Service Providers Considered for Complex Projects

Service Provider Preference - Complex Projects

Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Simple Projects

Service Providers Considered for Simple Projects

Service Provider Preference - Simple Projects

Department Influence on CMO Selection

10. Demographics

Company Type

Decision-making Responsibility

Job Title

Outsourced Activities

Outsourced Activities

Involvement in Outsourced Activities

Involvement in Drug Development Process

Respondent Location

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17wrcn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

