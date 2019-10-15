Global Oral Hygiene Products Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral Hygiene Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Toothpaste, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33.7 Billion by the year 2025, Toothpaste will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$659.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$541.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Toothpaste will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Colgate-Palmolive Company; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; LG Electronics, Inc.; Lion Corporation; Philips India Ltd.; Procter & Gamble Company, The; The Himalaya Drug Company; Unilever PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oral Hygiene Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oral Hygiene Products Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Oral Hygiene Products Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Toothpaste (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Toothpaste (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Toothpaste (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Toothbrush (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Toothbrush (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Toothbrush (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Mouthwash/Dental Rinse (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Mouthwash/Dental Rinse (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Mouthwash/Dental Rinse (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Dental Floss (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Dental Floss (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Dental Floss (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Dental Accessories (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Dental Accessories (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Dental Accessories (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oral Hygiene Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 19: United States Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Oral Hygiene Products Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Oral Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Oral Hygiene Products: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Oral Hygiene Products Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Oral Hygiene Products Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oral Hygiene Products Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Oral Hygiene Products Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 35: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Oral Hygiene Products Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Oral Hygiene Products Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Oral Hygiene Products Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Oral Hygiene Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Oral Hygiene Products Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Oral Hygiene Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 56: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Oral Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Oral Hygiene Products Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Oral Hygiene Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Oral Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Oral Hygiene Products Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Oral Hygiene Products Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oral Hygiene
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Oral Hygiene Products Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Oral Hygiene Products Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Oral Hygiene Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Oral Hygiene Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 83: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Oral Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Oral Hygiene Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Oral Hygiene Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Oral Hygiene Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Oral Hygiene Products Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Oral Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Oral Hygiene Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Oral Hygiene Products Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Oral Hygiene Products: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 104: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Oral Hygiene Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Oral Hygiene Products Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Oral Hygiene Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Oral Hygiene Products Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Oral Hygiene Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Oral Hygiene Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Oral Hygiene Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Oral Hygiene Products Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Oral Hygiene Products Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Oral Hygiene Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
LION CORPORATION
PHILIPS INDIA
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE
THE HIMALAYA DRUG COMPANY
UNILEVER PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
