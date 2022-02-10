Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Report 2022: A Market Valued at $41.26 Billion in 2020 - Opportunities, Trends, Drivers and Challenges to 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oral Hygiene Products Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Product (Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Toothbrush, Denture Products, Others), End User, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oral Hygiene Products Market was valued at USD 41.26 billion in the year 2020

Rising awareness among consumers about cosmetic dental treatments to improve personal aesthetics is positively impacting the demand for oral hygiene products in international markets. Availability of innovative and attractive oral hygiene products is one of the major factors driving market growth off late.

For instance, people are eager to buy cosmetic whitening products to enhance dental aesthetics. These products are being rapidly adopted by middle- and high-income groups. Consequently, there is a rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases, which is significantly driving the growth of the market.

Based on the Product segment, toothpaste captured the major share in the global market in 2020. Plaque and tartar are some of the common oral health issues arising among the population with more than half of the adult population having the problem of tartar. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cavities, gingivitis and sensitivity have also together bolstered the demand for toothpaste in both developing and developed economies.

APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Oral Hygiene Products market followed by North America. However, the new emerging markets in APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.

Owing to the changing lifestyles and shifting dietary patterns of the consumers, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of processed foods that are rich in sugar and other sticky compounds. Sugar combines with the plaque and weakens the enamel, thereby making the tooth vulnerable to decay.

Additionally, there is a growing inclination toward purchasing premium oral care products, owing to the confluence of several factors, including the rising disposable incomes and dental healthcare expenditure by consumers. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for organic and natural oral hygiene products, are projected to drive the market further.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report. The report also tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Church & Dwight Co.

Henkel

Philips

Reckitt Benckiser

Dabur Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

GlaxoSmithKline

