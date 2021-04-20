Global Oral Insulin Market Report 2021-2025: Innovations in the Delivery of Oral Insulin & Growing Use of Oral Insulin Capsule for the Treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oral Insulin Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Global Oral Insulin Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report provides an in depth analysis of the global oral insulin market by value, by region, etc.

The treatment with oral insulin offers several advantages, such as higher patient compliance; rapid hepatic insulinization, and avoidance of peripheral hyperinsulinemia and other adverse effects such as possible hypoglycemia and weight gain.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the oral insulin market.

The oral insulin market can be segmented on the basis of application (Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes); and gender (Female and Male).

The global oral insulin market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The oral insulin market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, escalating healthcare spending, increasing prevalence of diabetes, favorable government initiatives, advantages of oral insulin over injectable insulin, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as uncertainty around getting the FDA approval, low oral bioavailability, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global oral insulin market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global oral insulin market is consolidated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the oral insulin market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., vTv Therapeutics, and Diabetology Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Novo Nordisk A/S

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

vTv Therapeutics

Diabetology Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Diabetes Mellitus: An Overview

2.2 Insulin: An Overview

2.2.1 Kinds of Insulin Formulations

2.3 Oral Insulin: An Overview

2.3.1 Types of Oral Insulin

2.3.2 Advantages of Oral Insulin Treatment

2.4 Oral Insulin Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Oral Insulin Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Oral Insulin Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Oral Insulin Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Oral Insulin Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Oral Insulin Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Oral Insulin Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Oral Insulin Market by Region (The US, Mexico, and Canada)

4.1.3 The US Oral Insulin Market by Value

4.1.4 Canada Oral Insulin Market by Value

4.1.5 Mexico Oral Insulin Market by Value

4.2 Europe Oral Insulin Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Oral Insulin Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Oral Insulin Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Sector

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Diabetic Patients

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Oral Insulin

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

6.1.3 Escalating Healthcare Spending

6.1.4 Favorable Government Initiatives

6.1.5 Advantages of Oral Insulin over Injectable Insulin

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Uncertainty around Getting the FDA Approval

6.2.2 Low Oral Bioavailability

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Oral Spray

6.3.2 Growing Use of Oral Insulin Capsule for the Treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

6.3.3 Innovations in the Delivery of Oral Insulin

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Oral Insulin Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Oral Insulin Market Players by Oral Drugs-related Clinical Trials

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Novo Nordisk A/S

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

vTv Therapeutics

Diabetology Ltd.

