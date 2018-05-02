Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market, 2018-2030 - Characterized by a Promising Development Pipeline, Featuring Molecules Against a Diverse Range of Biological Targets

DUBLIN, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Oral Proteins and Peptides Market (3rd Edition), 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Oral Proteins and Peptides Market (3rd Edition), 2018-2030' report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape of orally administrable protein / peptide-based therapeutics, featuring a comprehensive discussion on the future potential of this evolving market. The field has captured the interest of several drug developers, including both small to mid-sized players and large companies. While more than half of these pipeline candidates are in the discovery / preclinical stages, around 28% of drug candidates are presently in advanced stages of evaluation (phase II and above).
The growing popularity of this upcoming class of therapeutics has led to the development of several oral protein / peptide-based product candidates for the treatment of a myriad of diseases. In addition, the need for efficient and patient-friendly treatment options for chronic disorders, such as diabetes, is estimated to boost the demand for oral proteins and peptides in the coming years. Despite their clinical and commercial success, oral formulations of protein / peptide-based drugs have been associated with multiple drawbacks, such as concerns related to unwanted enzymatic degradation, inherent structural complexities, high manufacturing costs and low bioavailability.
One of the key objectives of this study was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2030.
In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the market based on [A] therapeutic areas (autoimmune disorders, bone disorders, digestive and gastrointestinal disorders, hormonal disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, urogenital disorders and others), [B] molecule type (protein and peptide), [C] technology platforms, [D] key players, and [E] geography (North America (the US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (EU5 countries), Asia-Pacific and RoW). To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of the oral proteins / peptides market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
The research, analysis and insights presented in this report is backed by a deep understanding of insights gathered both from secondary and primary sources. This enabled us to solicit inputs on upcoming opportunities and challenges that were considered to develop estimates for a more inclusive growth. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain.
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Dinesh Srinivasan (Director, Anthera Pharmaceuticals), Stig K Hansen (Co-founder and CEO, Carmot Therapeutics), Terry Dyck (CEO, IGY Life Sciences and Technology) and Richard Franklin (Director and CEO, Tarix Orphan). All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Comparison of Biologics and Small Molecules
3.3. An Introduction to Proteins
3.3.1. Protein Structure
3.3.2. Classification
3.4. An Introduction to Peptides
3.4.1. Peptide Structure
3.4.2. Classification
3.4.2.1. Synthetic Peptides
3.4.2.2. Recombinant Peptides
3.5. Routes of Delivery for Proteins / Peptides
3.5.1. Parenteral Systemic Delivery
3.5.1.1. Intramuscular Route
3.5.1.2. Intravenous Route
3.5.1.3. Subcutaneous Route
3.5.2. Non-Parenteral Delivery
3.5.2.1. Buccal / Sublingual Route
3.5.2.2. Intranasal Route
3.5.2.3. Oral Route
3.5.2.4. Ocular Route
3.5.2.5. Pulmonary Route / Inhalation
3.5.2.6. Rectal Route
3.5.2.7. Transdermal Route
3.5.3. Comparison of Different Routes of Drug Delivery
3.6. Oral Delivery of Proteins / Peptides
3.6.1. Key Advantages of Oral Delivery
3.6.2. Key Challenges Associated with Oral Delivery
3.7. Approaches Used for Structural and Bioavailability Enhancement
3.7.1. Absorption Enhancers
3.7.2. Chemical Modification
3.7.3. Enzyme Inhibitors
3.7.4. Muco-Adhesive Polymeric Systems
3.7.5. Nanoparticular Delivery Systems
3.7.5.1. Liposomes
3.7.5.2. Nanoparticles / Microparticles
3.7.6. PEGylation
3.8. Concluding Remarks
4. MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Development Pipeline
4.2.1. Distribution by Phase of Development
4.2.2. Distribution by Type of Molecule
4.2.3. Distribution by Therapeutic Areas
4.2.4. Distribution by Key Biological Targets
4.2.5. Distribution by Key Technology Platforms
4.2.6. Distribution by Leading Players
4.3. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Terminated / Discontinued Candidates
5. KEY INSIGHTS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Oral Proteins / Peptides Pipeline: Target Therapeutic Areas
5.3. Oral Proteins / Peptides Pipeline: Developer Landscape
5.4. Oral Proteins / Peptides Pipeline: Regional Landscape (Industry Players)
5.5. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Recent / Upcoming Conferences
6. KOL ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Current Research Landscape
6.3. Linzess and Trulance: Key Opinion Leaders
6.4. Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders
7. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Metabolic Disorders
7.2.1. Diabetes
7.2.2. Obesity
7.2.3. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
7.3. Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders
7.3.1. Ulcerative Colitis
7.3.2. Crohn's Disease
7.4. Infectious Diseases
7.4.1. C. difficile Infections (CDIs)
7.5. Autoimmune Disorders
7.5.1. Celiac Disease
7.6. Hormonal Disorders
7.6.1. Acromegaly
7.7. Bone Disorders
7.7.1. Osteoporosis
8. MARKETED AND LATE-STAGE DRUG PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Linzess / Constella / Linaclotide (Ironwood Pharmaceuticals)
8.3. Trulance / Plecanatide (Synergy Pharmaceuticals)
8.4. TBRIA / OSTORA / Oral Calcitonin (Tarsa Therapeutics / Enteris BioPharma)
8.5. ALLN-177 (Allena Pharmaceuticals)
8.6. Mycapssa / Octreolin / Oral Octreotide (Chiasma Pharma)
8.7. NTRA-2112 (Nutrinia)
8.8. Oral Semaglutide / NN9924 / OG217SC (Novo Nordisk / Emisphere Technologies)
9. CASE STUDIES: MINIRIN, SANDIMMUNE AND SOLLPURA
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Minirin / DDAVP (Ferring Pharmaceuticals)
9.3. Sandimmune / Neoral (Novartis)
9.4. Sollpura / Liprotamase (Anthera Pharmaceuticals)
10. ORAL DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Oral Drug Delivery: List of Technology Platforms
10.3. Technology Profiles
10.3.1. Axcess Oral Drug Delivery Technology (Proxima Concepts)
10.3.2. Eligen Technology (Emisphere Technologies)
10.3.3. Entera Technology (Entera Bio)
10.3.4. NTRA Oral Delivery Technology (Nutrinia)
10.3.5. Peptelligence Technology (Enteris BioPharma)
10.3.6. Protein Oral Delivery (POD) Technology (Oramed Pharmaceuticals)
10.3.7. Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) Technology (Chiasma Pharma)
10.3.8. Uroguanylin Analogue Technology (Synergy Pharmaceuticals)
11. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Scope and Methodology
11.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Key Technologies
12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Types of Funding
12.3. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Funding and Investment Analysis
12.3.1. Analysis by Cumulative Number of Funding Instances
12.3.2. Analysis by Cumulative Amount Invested
12.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding
12.3.4. Analysis by Most Active Players
12.3.5. Analysis by Most Active Investors
12.4. Concluding Remarks
13. RECENT COLLABORATIONS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Partnership Models
13.3. Oral Proteins / Peptides: List of Partnerships
13.4. Partnership Analysis
14. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Oral Proteins / Peptides: List of Publications, 2017
14.2.1. Quarter-Wise Trend (Q1-Q4 2017)
14.2.2. Analysis by Type of Study
14.2.3. Analysis by Key Biological Targets
14.2.4. Analysis by Key Journals
15. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Trends on Twitter
15.3. Year-Wise Activity Analysis (2013-2017)
15.4. Popular Keywords
15.5. Popular Therapeutic Areas
15.6. Popular Biological Targets
15.7. Popular Technology Platforms
15.8. Popular Drugs
15.9. Popular Players
16. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Scope and Limitations
16.3. Forecast Methodology
16.4. Overall Oral Proteins / Peptides Market, 2018-2030
16.5. Oral Proteins / Peptides Market: Product-Wise Sales Forecasts
16.5.1. Linzess / Constella / Linaclotide (Ironwood Pharmaceuticals)
16.5.2. Trulance / Plecanatide (Synergy Pharmaceuticals)
16.5.3. TBRIA / OSTORA / Oral Calcitonin (Tarsa Therapeutics / Enteris BioPharma)
16.5.4. ALLN-177 (Allena Pharmaceuticals)
16.5.5. Mycapssa / Octreolin (Chiasma Pharma)
16.5.6. NTRA-2112 (Nutrinia)
16.5.7. Oral Semaglutide / NN9924 / OG217SC (Novo Nordisk / Emisphere Technologies)
16.5.8. Larazotide INN-202 (Innovate Biopharmaceuticals)
16.5.9. NTRA-9620 (Nutrinia)
16.5.10. AG013 (Oragenics / Intrexon)
16.5.11. IMM-124E (Immuron)
16.5.12. OPRX-106 (Protalix Biotherapeutics)
16.5.13. KORSUVATM / Oral CR845 / Difelikefalin (Enteris BioPharma / Cara Therapeutics)
16.5.14. Oral HDV Insulin (Diasome Pharmaceuticals)
16.5.15. ORMD-0801 (Oramed Pharmaceuticals)
16.5.16. Oshadi Icp Oral Insulin (Oshadi Drug Administration)
16.5.17. Ovarest / Oral Leuprolide Tablet (Enteris BioPharma)
16.5.18. SYN-004 / Ribaxamase (Synthetic Biologics)
16.5.19. V565 (VHsquared)
17. CASE STUDY: PROTEIN / PEPTIDE MANUFACTURING
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Steps Involved in Protein / Peptide Manufacturing
17.3. Challenges Associated with Protein / Peptide Manufacturing
17.4. Current Scenario of Protein / Peptide Manufacturing
17.5. Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing
17.5.1. Selecting A Suitable CMO Partner
17.5.2. List of Protein / Peptide CMOs
18. SWOT ANALYSIS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Comparison of SWOT Factors
19. CONCLUSION
19.1. Advances in Oral Drug Delivery have Enabled the Development of Protein / Peptide Therapeutics Offering Improved Patient Compliance
19.2. The Field is Characterized by a Promising Development Pipeline, Featuring Molecules Against a Diverse Range of Biological Targets
19.3. Oral Protein / Peptide-based Therapeutics are being Designed to Treat a Wide Spectrum of Disease Indications; however, the Primary Focus is on Metabolic and Gastrointestinal Disorders
19.4. In Addition to Established Players, a Number of Start-ups, Backed by Venture Capital Investors, are Making Significant Contributions in this Domain
19.5. Several Stakeholders have Entered into Strategic Alliances Aimed at Promoting Research and Advancing Product Development Efforts
19.6. Post the Approval of Multiple Late-Phase Product Candidates, the Market is Anticipated to Grow Significantly in the Foreseen Future
19.7. Concluding Remarks
20. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Anthera Pharmaceuticals
20.2.1. Company Snapshot
20.2.2. Interview Transcript: Dinesh Srinivasan, Director
20.3. Carmot Therapeutics
20.3.1. Company Snapshot
20.3.2. Interview Transcript: Stig K Hansen, CEO
20.4. IGY Life Sciences and Technology
20.4.1. Company Snapshot
20.4.2. Interview Transcript: Terry Dyck, President and CEO
20.5. Tarix Orphan
20.5.1. Company Snapshot
20.5.2. Interview Transcript: Richard Franklin, Director and CEO
21. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
22. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z9hwx3/global_oral?w=5
