Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market, 2018-2030 - Characterized by a Promising Development Pipeline, Featuring Molecules Against a Diverse Range of Biological Targets

The Oral Proteins and Peptides Market (3rd Edition), 2018-2030' report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape of orally administrable protein / peptide-based therapeutics, featuring a comprehensive discussion on the future potential of this evolving market. The field has captured the interest of several drug developers, including both small to mid-sized players and large companies. While more than half of these pipeline candidates are in the discovery / preclinical stages, around 28% of drug candidates are presently in advanced stages of evaluation (phase II and above).

The growing popularity of this upcoming class of therapeutics has led to the development of several oral protein / peptide-based product candidates for the treatment of a myriad of diseases. In addition, the need for efficient and patient-friendly treatment options for chronic disorders, such as diabetes, is estimated to boost the demand for oral proteins and peptides in the coming years. Despite their clinical and commercial success, oral formulations of protein / peptide-based drugs have been associated with multiple drawbacks, such as concerns related to unwanted enzymatic degradation, inherent structural complexities, high manufacturing costs and low bioavailability.



One of the key objectives of this study was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2030.

In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the market based on [A] therapeutic areas (autoimmune disorders, bone disorders, digestive and gastrointestinal disorders, hormonal disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, urogenital disorders and others), [B] molecule type (protein and peptide), [C] technology platforms, [D] key players, and [E] geography (North America (the US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (EU5 countries), Asia-Pacific and RoW). To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of the oral proteins / peptides market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report is backed by a deep understanding of insights gathered both from secondary and primary sources. This enabled us to solicit inputs on upcoming opportunities and challenges that were considered to develop estimates for a more inclusive growth. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain.



The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Dinesh Srinivasan (Director, Anthera Pharmaceuticals), Stig K Hansen (Co-founder and CEO, Carmot Therapeutics), Terry Dyck (CEO, IGY Life Sciences and Technology) and Richard Franklin (Director and CEO, Tarix Orphan). All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Comparison of Biologics and Small Molecules

3.3. An Introduction to Proteins

3.3.1. Protein Structure

3.3.2. Classification

3.4. An Introduction to Peptides

3.4.1. Peptide Structure

3.4.2. Classification

3.4.2.1. Synthetic Peptides

3.4.2.2. Recombinant Peptides

3.5. Routes of Delivery for Proteins / Peptides

3.5.1. Parenteral Systemic Delivery

3.5.1.1. Intramuscular Route

3.5.1.2. Intravenous Route

3.5.1.3. Subcutaneous Route

3.5.2. Non-Parenteral Delivery

3.5.2.1. Buccal / Sublingual Route

3.5.2.2. Intranasal Route

3.5.2.3. Oral Route

3.5.2.4. Ocular Route

3.5.2.5. Pulmonary Route / Inhalation

3.5.2.6. Rectal Route

3.5.2.7. Transdermal Route

3.5.3. Comparison of Different Routes of Drug Delivery

3.6. Oral Delivery of Proteins / Peptides

3.6.1. Key Advantages of Oral Delivery

3.6.2. Key Challenges Associated with Oral Delivery

3.7. Approaches Used for Structural and Bioavailability Enhancement

3.7.1. Absorption Enhancers

3.7.2. Chemical Modification

3.7.3. Enzyme Inhibitors

3.7.4. Muco-Adhesive Polymeric Systems

3.7.5. Nanoparticular Delivery Systems

3.7.5.1. Liposomes

3.7.5.2. Nanoparticles / Microparticles

3.7.6. PEGylation

3.8. Concluding Remarks



4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Development Pipeline

4.2.1. Distribution by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Distribution by Type of Molecule

4.2.3. Distribution by Therapeutic Areas

4.2.4. Distribution by Key Biological Targets

4.2.5. Distribution by Key Technology Platforms

4.2.6. Distribution by Leading Players

4.3. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Terminated / Discontinued Candidates



5. KEY INSIGHTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Oral Proteins / Peptides Pipeline: Target Therapeutic Areas

5.3. Oral Proteins / Peptides Pipeline: Developer Landscape

5.4. Oral Proteins / Peptides Pipeline: Regional Landscape (Industry Players)

5.5. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Recent / Upcoming Conferences



6. KOL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Current Research Landscape

6.3. Linzess and Trulance: Key Opinion Leaders

6.4. Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders



7. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Metabolic Disorders

7.2.1. Diabetes

7.2.2. Obesity

7.2.3. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

7.3. Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders

7.3.1. Ulcerative Colitis

7.3.2. Crohn's Disease

7.4. Infectious Diseases

7.4.1. C. difficile Infections (CDIs)

7.5. Autoimmune Disorders

7.5.1. Celiac Disease

7.6. Hormonal Disorders

7.6.1. Acromegaly

7.7. Bone Disorders

7.7.1. Osteoporosis



8. MARKETED AND LATE-STAGE DRUG PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Linzess / Constella / Linaclotide (Ironwood Pharmaceuticals)

8.3. Trulance / Plecanatide (Synergy Pharmaceuticals)

8.4. TBRIA / OSTORA / Oral Calcitonin (Tarsa Therapeutics / Enteris BioPharma)

8.5. ALLN-177 (Allena Pharmaceuticals)

8.6. Mycapssa / Octreolin / Oral Octreotide (Chiasma Pharma)

8.7. NTRA-2112 (Nutrinia)

8.8. Oral Semaglutide / NN9924 / OG217SC (Novo Nordisk / Emisphere Technologies)



9. CASE STUDIES: MINIRIN, SANDIMMUNE AND SOLLPURA

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Minirin / DDAVP (Ferring Pharmaceuticals)

9.3. Sandimmune / Neoral (Novartis)

9.4. Sollpura / Liprotamase (Anthera Pharmaceuticals)



10. ORAL DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Oral Drug Delivery: List of Technology Platforms

10.3. Technology Profiles

10.3.1. Axcess Oral Drug Delivery Technology (Proxima Concepts)

10.3.2. Eligen Technology (Emisphere Technologies)

10.3.3. Entera Technology (Entera Bio)

10.3.4. NTRA Oral Delivery Technology (Nutrinia)

10.3.5. Peptelligence Technology (Enteris BioPharma)

10.3.6. Protein Oral Delivery (POD) Technology (Oramed Pharmaceuticals)

10.3.7. Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) Technology (Chiasma Pharma)

10.3.8. Uroguanylin Analogue Technology (Synergy Pharmaceuticals)



11. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Key Technologies



12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Types of Funding

12.3. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Funding and Investment Analysis

12.3.1. Analysis by Cumulative Number of Funding Instances

12.3.2. Analysis by Cumulative Amount Invested

12.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

12.3.4. Analysis by Most Active Players

12.3.5. Analysis by Most Active Investors

12.4. Concluding Remarks



13. RECENT COLLABORATIONS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Partnership Models

13.3. Oral Proteins / Peptides: List of Partnerships

13.4. Partnership Analysis



14. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Oral Proteins / Peptides: List of Publications, 2017

14.2.1. Quarter-Wise Trend (Q1-Q4 2017)

14.2.2. Analysis by Type of Study

14.2.3. Analysis by Key Biological Targets

14.2.4. Analysis by Key Journals



15. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Oral Proteins / Peptides: Trends on Twitter

15.3. Year-Wise Activity Analysis (2013-2017)

15.4. Popular Keywords

15.5. Popular Therapeutic Areas

15.6. Popular Biological Targets

15.7. Popular Technology Platforms

15.8. Popular Drugs

15.9. Popular Players



16. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Scope and Limitations

16.3. Forecast Methodology

16.4. Overall Oral Proteins / Peptides Market, 2018-2030

16.5. Oral Proteins / Peptides Market: Product-Wise Sales Forecasts

16.5.1. Linzess / Constella / Linaclotide (Ironwood Pharmaceuticals)

16.5.2. Trulance / Plecanatide (Synergy Pharmaceuticals)

16.5.3. TBRIA / OSTORA / Oral Calcitonin (Tarsa Therapeutics / Enteris BioPharma)

16.5.4. ALLN-177 (Allena Pharmaceuticals)

16.5.5. Mycapssa / Octreolin (Chiasma Pharma)

16.5.6. NTRA-2112 (Nutrinia)

16.5.7. Oral Semaglutide / NN9924 / OG217SC (Novo Nordisk / Emisphere Technologies)

16.5.8. Larazotide INN-202 (Innovate Biopharmaceuticals)

16.5.9. NTRA-9620 (Nutrinia)

16.5.10. AG013 (Oragenics / Intrexon)

16.5.11. IMM-124E (Immuron)

16.5.12. OPRX-106 (Protalix Biotherapeutics)

16.5.13. KORSUVATM / Oral CR845 / Difelikefalin (Enteris BioPharma / Cara Therapeutics)

16.5.14. Oral HDV Insulin (Diasome Pharmaceuticals)

16.5.15. ORMD-0801 (Oramed Pharmaceuticals)

16.5.16. Oshadi Icp Oral Insulin (Oshadi Drug Administration)

16.5.17. Ovarest / Oral Leuprolide Tablet (Enteris BioPharma)

16.5.18. SYN-004 / Ribaxamase (Synthetic Biologics)

16.5.19. V565 (VHsquared)



17. CASE STUDY: PROTEIN / PEPTIDE MANUFACTURING

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Steps Involved in Protein / Peptide Manufacturing

17.3. Challenges Associated with Protein / Peptide Manufacturing

17.4. Current Scenario of Protein / Peptide Manufacturing

17.5. Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing

17.5.1. Selecting A Suitable CMO Partner

17.5.2. List of Protein / Peptide CMOs



18. SWOT ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Comparison of SWOT Factors



19. CONCLUSION

19.1. Advances in Oral Drug Delivery have Enabled the Development of Protein / Peptide Therapeutics Offering Improved Patient Compliance

19.2. The Field is Characterized by a Promising Development Pipeline, Featuring Molecules Against a Diverse Range of Biological Targets

19.3. Oral Protein / Peptide-based Therapeutics are being Designed to Treat a Wide Spectrum of Disease Indications; however, the Primary Focus is on Metabolic and Gastrointestinal Disorders

19.4. In Addition to Established Players, a Number of Start-ups, Backed by Venture Capital Investors, are Making Significant Contributions in this Domain

19.5. Several Stakeholders have Entered into Strategic Alliances Aimed at Promoting Research and Advancing Product Development Efforts

19.6. Post the Approval of Multiple Late-Phase Product Candidates, the Market is Anticipated to Grow Significantly in the Foreseen Future

19.7. Concluding Remarks



20. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Anthera Pharmaceuticals

20.2.1. Company Snapshot

20.2.2. Interview Transcript: Dinesh Srinivasan, Director

20.3. Carmot Therapeutics

20.3.1. Company Snapshot

20.3.2. Interview Transcript: Stig K Hansen, CEO

20.4. IGY Life Sciences and Technology

20.4.1. Company Snapshot

20.4.2. Interview Transcript: Terry Dyck, President and CEO

20.5. Tarix Orphan

20.5.1. Company Snapshot

20.5.2. Interview Transcript: Richard Franklin, Director and CEO



21. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



22. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES

Companies Mentioned



3P Biopharmaceuticals

7-Med Health Ventures

Aalto Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Abeona Therapeutics

Abingworth

ABL Venture Capital

Abzena

Access Pharmaceuticals

ACES Pharma

Acorn Biomedical

ActoGeniX

Adage Capital Management

Adams, Harkness & Hill Technology Ventures

Adar Biotech

Adcock Ingram

Aegis Capital

Aescap Venture

Affilogic

Affinity Life Sciences

AIMM Therapeutics

Ajinomoto Althea

Alaven Pharmaceutical

Alba Therapeutics

Albireo Pharma

Alcami

Alchemia

Aldevron

Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Alliance Medical Products

Almac

Almirall

Alnara Pharmaceuticals

Alta Biopharma Partners

Althea Technologies

Altus Pharmaceuticals

Alza Pharmaceuticals

Amarillo Biosciences

AmatsiQBiologicals

AmbioPharm

Amgen

Anaheim Clinical Trials

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Aphios

Apotex

Aptalis Pharma

Aquestive Therapeutics

Aravis Ventures

ARCH Venture Partners

Arena Pharmaceuticals

ArisGen

Arisaph Pharmaceuticals

Armenian Development Agency

Asahi Glass

Ascent Biomedical Ventures

Assaf Harofeh Medical Center

Assembly Biosciences

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Asymchem Laboratories

Atara Technology Ventures

Atrix Laboratories

Augusta University

AURA Biotechnologies

AutekBio

Avaxia Biologics

Avid Bioservices

Axcan Pharma

AzurRx BioPharma

Bachem

Baekeland Funds

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Barr Pharmaceuticals

Batavia Biosciences

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Bayer

BCN Peptides

Beacon Angels

Beijing Friendship Hospital

Beijing Tiantan Hospital

Beijing Tongren Hospital

Bessemer Venture Partners

Beta Fund

Bharat Serums and Vaccines

BIBITEC

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

BIND Therapeutics

BINEX

Bio Elpida

Biocell

Biocon

BioConnection

Biodel

Bio Farma

Biogen

Bio-Kinetic Clinical Applications

Biolaxy

Biolingus

Biological Process Development Facility, University of Nebraska

Biomatik

Biomay

BioPharmaceuticals Australia

Biosynergy

Bio-Synthesis

Biotech Fund Flanders

BioTechLogic

Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council

Biotechpharma

BioVectra

BioVeda Capital

Biovest

Biovian

Black Beret Life Sciences

Boehringer Ingelheim Boehringer

Bone Medical

Bossa Nova Investmentos

Boston Harbor Angels

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Broadview Ventures

Bumi Medic

Buttonwood Financial

BZ Bank

Cadila Healthcare

Calvert Research Institute

Canaan Partners

Canada Armenia Trading House

Capsugel

Cara Therapeutics

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Cardinal Health

Carmot Therapeutics

Catalent Pharma

Cathay Venture

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Cell Culture Company

Celltrion

Celonic

Center for Biocatalysis and Bioprocessing, University of Iowa

Century Pharmaceuticals

Cerbios-Pharma

Changhai Hospital

Changzheng Hospital

Charles River Laboratories

Chattem

Chemi Peptides

ChemPartner

Cherrystone Angels

Chiasma Pharma

Chinese PLA General Hospital

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

Circle33

ClinSearch

CNF Investments

Cobra Biologics

Column Group

Commercial & External Partnership, Industrial Affairs (CEPiA)

Connecticut Innovations

Constant Pharmaceuticals

Cook Pharmica

CordenPharma

CoreMed

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Courtagen Life Sciences

CPC Scientific Peptide Company

CRG

Crystal Horizon Investments

CureDM

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics

CytoPharm

Cytovance Biologics

D.N.A Biomedical Solutions

Dalton Pharma Services

Devon Park BioVentures

Diabetology

Diasome Pharmaceuticals

Digestive Care

DM Bio

Docor International

Duke University

Edward P. Bass Group

EirGenix

Eli Lilly

Elite Research Institute

European Medical Association

Embio

Emergent BioSolutions

Emisphere Technologies

Emory University

Encap Drug Delivery

Encorium Group

enGene

Engineered BioPharmaceuticals

Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council

Entera Bio

Enteris BioPharma

Enterome Bioscience

Entrega

Esperante Ventures

Eti Karle Clinical

EuBiologics

EUCODIS Bioscience

Eurogentec

European Commission

European Cystic Fibrosis Society

Evonik Industries

F2 Capital

F3 Ventures

Ferrer Internacional

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fidelity Management & Research Company

Firebird Global Master Fund

First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University

Forbion Capital Partners

Foresite Capital

Forest Laboratories

Frazier Healthcare Partners

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Gala Biotech

GD Searle

GE Healthcare

General Hospital of Shenyang Military Region

Generex Biotechnology

GenIBET Biopharmaceuticals

Genta

GF Ventures

GGV Capital

Gila Therapeutics

Gimv

GlaxoSmithKline

Glycotope Biotechnology

Golden Seeds

Goodwin Biotechnology

Google Ventures

GP-Pharm

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Granite State Angels

Great Point Partners

GTP Technology

H.I.G. BioHealth Partners

Hadassah Medical Center

HALIX

Harvard Business School Angels

Hayashibara Biochemical Laboratories

HBM BioCapital

HBM Partners

Health Biotech

Hefei Tianhui Incubator of Technologies

Hemispherx Biopharma

Hepasome Pharmaceuticals

Heptares Therapeutics

Hetero Drugs

Hoechst Marion Roussel

Hoffman La Roche

Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

Horizons Ventures

Hovione

iBio

IDT Biologika

IGY Life Sciences and Technology

Immuron

InCube Ventures

Ingro Finanz

Inno Biologics

InnoMed Fund

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Institute for Promotion of Innovation by Science and Technology

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Integrity Bio

Intrexon

Ippon Capital

Ipsen Pharma

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

iSelect Fund

Ivax Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Biotech

Jennison Associates

JMP Securities Stifel

Johnson & Johnson

Jordanian Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Joslin Diabetes Center

Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)

Kamat PharmaTech

KBI Biopharma

Kemwell Biopharma

KeyBioscience

KPC Pharmaceuticals

LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories

LaunchPad Venture Group

Layered Service Provider (LSP)

LFB BIOMANUFACTURING

Life Sciences Partners

Lilly Ventures

LODH Immunology Fund

Longevity Biotech

Lonza

LuinaBio

Lumira Capital

Lundbeckfonden Ventures

Lyfebulb

Maine Angels

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Marathon Capital Development Fund

Maruishi Pharmaceutical Company

Mass Medical Angels

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Maverick Capital

Maxim Group

Mayo Clinic Foundation

McDonald Partners

Medeva Pharmaceuticals

Medicxi Ventures

MedImmune

Medpace

Menarini Biotech

Mentor Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Meridian Life Science

Merrion Pharmaceuticals

Merro Pharmaceutical

MHR Fund Management

MicroBiopharm Japan

MidaSol Therapeutics

Midatech Pharma

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Labor of Israel

Mitsubishi International

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota

Monash University

Montaur Capital Partners

Morgan Stanley Investment Management

MPM Capital

MSD Partners

MVM Life Science Partners

Mylan

NanoMega Medical

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

National Institutes of Health

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Neuland Laboratories

New Generation Technology

New River Management

NewVa Capital Partners

Niagara University

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

Nobex

NOD Pharmaceuticals

Nordmark Arzneimittel

Nordic Biosciences

North Country Angels

Northwest Pituitary Center, Oregon Health & Science University

Nova Laboratories

Novartis

Novartis Venture Fund

Novasep

Novetide

Novex

Novimmune

Novo Nordisk

Nutrinia

OctoPlus

Ofer Hi-Tech Group

Oklahoma Foundation for Digestive Research

Olon

Omnia Biologics

Oragenics

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Orange County Research Center

OrbiMed

Orexigen Therapeutics

Oshadi Drug Administration

OsoBio

Oxford Finance

P&G Pharmaceuticals

Pacific Venture Opportunity Fund

Panacea Biotec

Paperboy Ventures

Paragon Bioservices

Partner Fund Management

Patheon

Peking University First Hospital

Peking University Peoples Hospital

Pendopharm

Perceptive Advisors

Pfizer

Pfizer CentreOne

Pharmacia & Upjohn

Pharmstandard International

Pictet Private Equity Investors

Pinemount Investments

Ping An Ventures

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Pituitary Center, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals

PLIVA

Polymun Scientific

PolyPeptide Group

Pontifax

Praxis Pharmaceutical

PREMAS Biotech

ProBioGen

Productos Biologicos

ProJect Pharmaceutics

ProMab Biotechnologies

Prometheus Laboratories

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Provantage Biodevelopment Services (Merck Millipore)

PureTech Health

PvP Biologics

PX'Therapeutics

PYRAMID Laboratories

QIC BioVentures

Qilu Hospital of Shandong University

University QS Pharma

Quaker BioVentures

Queen's University

RA Capital Management

Rambam Health Care Campus

Rani Therapeutics

Rebel Pharmaceuticals

Reliance Life Sciences

Rentschler Biopharma

Rho Ventures

Richter-Helm BioLogics

Ridgeback Capital

Rock Springs Capital

Rosetta Capital

Ruijin Hospital

Saffelberg Investments

Sahlgrenska University Hospital

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Sanyal Biotechnology

Schering-Plough

Scientific Health Development Partners

Scientific Protein Laboratories

SciGen

Seachaid Pharmaceuticals

Senn Chemicals

Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital

Sheba Hospital

Shionogi

Shire

Sichuang Provincial People's Hospital

Sigma Capital Management

Sigmoid Pharma

Slater Technology Fund

Sofinnova Ventures

Square 1 Bank

SR One

SRZ Properties

Stallergenes

Starfish Ventures

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stevanato Group

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

SV Health Investors

Swiss Caps

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

SynCo Bio Partners

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synermore Biologics

Syngene

Synthetic Biologics

Syntex Pharm

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Ventures

Tamares Capital

Tamarix Technologies Group

Tapemark

Tarix Pharmaceuticals

Tarsa Therapeutics

Tech Coast Angels

Temasek Holdings

Teva Pharmaceutical

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

The Column Group

The First Affiliated Hospital, Zhongshan University

The Halifax Group

The Native Antigen Company

Thiel Foundation

Third Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University

Therapure Biopharma

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Third Rock Ventures

Third Security

Tiziana Life Sciences

TNT Pharma

TPG Biotech

TPG Growth

Transgene Biotek

TranXenoGen

Trenzyme

TriHealth

TVM Capital

UCB Pharma

Unigene Laboratories

Union Hospital of Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science & Technology

United States Food and Drug Administration

University of Washington

University Hospital of South Manchester

University of Alabama Fermentation Facility

Fermentation Facility University of Alberta

University of California

University of Montreal

University of Nebraska

University of Southern California

University of Texas

University of Virginia

University of Washington

USV

Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center

Varuma

Venrock

Ventria Bioscience

VentureHealth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vetter Pharma

VHsquared

Victory Park Capital

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virtus Inspire Ventures

Vista Biologicals

VIVUS

vTv Therapeutics

WACKER Biotech

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Watson Laboratories

Wellington Management Company

West China Hospital

White Oak Global Advisors

Wingate Institute of Neurogastroenterology

WuXi AppTec

WuXi Healthcare Ventures

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals

XBiotech

Yissum

Zealand Pharma

Zosano Pharma

Zhongshan Hospital

Ziff Asset Management

