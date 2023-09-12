Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Valued at $1.57 Billion in 2022, Driven by Rising Demand for Oral Treatments

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Proteins and Peptides Market by Drug Type, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oral proteins and peptides market reached a size of USD 1.57 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow to USD 2.67 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.60% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Proteins and peptides are essential components of the human body and play critical roles in various biological processes. Typically, they are administered through injections due to their complex structure and susceptibility to digestion in the stomach and small intestine.

However, oral proteins and peptides are designed to be taken orally and treat hormonal, gastric, and metabolic disorders. These specialized formulations use technologies like enteric coatings, nanoparticles, and other delivery methods to protect the molecules from digestion and enable absorption through the intestinal wall into the bloodstream. These oral treatments are used for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

Market Trends and Drivers

Several key trends and drivers are fueling the growth of the global oral proteins and peptides market:

  • Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and HIV/AIDS, is driving the demand for effective oral treatments.
  • Growing aging population, which is more susceptible to chronic diseases and requires long-term treatments.
  • Consumer preference for oral drugs, leading to a higher demand for oral protein and peptide supplements.
  • Technological advancements like 3D printing, nanotechnology, and genetic engineering, enabling the production of advanced and cost-effective products.
  • Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increased research and development activities.
  • Rising disposable income, adoption of protein-rich diets, and increased demand for protein products like powders, bars, and shakes.
  • Proliferation of online platforms offering easy access to oral protein and peptide products.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on drug type and application:

  • Drug Type:
    • Linaclotide
    • Plecanatide
    • Calcitonin
    • Insulin
    • Octreotide
  • Application:
    • Gastric and Digestive Disorders
    • Bone Diseases
    • Diabetes
    • Hormonal Disorders

Insulin is the largest segment by drug type, and diabetes is the largest segment by application.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global oral proteins and peptides market. It covers market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant. Detailed profiles of major companies are included, such as Amryt Pharma Plc, AstraZeneca PLC, Biocon Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Oramed Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  1. How has the global oral proteins and peptides market performed, and what is the growth outlook for the coming years?
  2. What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
  3. How do these drivers, restraints, and opportunities impact the global oral proteins and peptides market?
  4. What are the key regional markets and the most attractive countries for oral proteins and peptides?
  5. What is the breakdown of the market by drug type, and which is the most attractive drug type?
  6. What is the breakdown of the market by application, and which is the most attractive application?
  7. What is the competitive structure of the global oral proteins and peptides market, and who are the key players in the market?

