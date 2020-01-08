Global Ordnance LLC and Arex d.o.o. sign exclusive US Distribution agreement.

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ordnance LLC of Sarasota, Florida (Global) and Arex d.o.o. of Sentjernej, Slovenia (AREX) today are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement on December 16, 2019 naming Global Ordnance as the sole and exclusive importer and distributor of all AREX products for both the US Government and US civilian markets.

Global Ordnance is a longstanding US Government contractor in procuring non-standard firearms and ammunition, in addition to importing foreign made firearms and ammunition for the US commercial sporting goods market. Global is also currently the exclusive importer for brands such as GRANDPOWER and Australian Outback Ammunition for the US market.

AREX is a manufacturer of firearms, specialty ammunition including training/marking rounds, links, personal protective equipment, tooling, firearms parts and barrels. AREX manufacturers several innovative handguns including the REX Delta, REX Zero 1S, REX Zero 1T, REX Zero 1CP, REX Zero 1TC and the REX Alpha with additional model announcements on the horizon.

As part of the transition from the former distributor, the REX brand will be retired and firearms will be imported under the AREX brand name while retaining the model names of Delta, Zero 1S, Zero 1T, Zero 1CP, Zero 1TC and Alpha.

US Dealers and Distributors of the REX brand of firearms will be able to continue providing AREX branded firearms to their customers through the Global Ordnance dealer program. To discuss dealer and distributor opportunities please contact our dealer sales team at sales@globalordnance.com or 941-549-8388 x 111. Global staff will be available at Shot Show 2020 in Las Vegas to further meet with dealers and distributors at booth L219.

Global Ordnance will provide an uninterrupted continuation of warranty work on all AREX and Rex branded firearms already in the US. Customers requiring warranty repair may contact Global Ordnance Armorer at 941-549-8388 or email techsupport@globalordnance.com.

