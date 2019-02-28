Global Ordnance LLC and GRAND POWER announce Partnership, Global Ordnance is the exclusive supplier of GRAND POWER Firearms to the U.S., beginning March 12th, 2019.

This includes the following models: STRIBOG SP9A1, K100, K100 X-Trim, P1, P11, P1 Ultra, Q100, Q1S, X-Calibur, P45, P45L, XP45, P40, P40L, XP40, K22S, K22 X-Trim, P380, CP 380, & LP 380. GRAND POWER firearms feature a Rotating Barrel to improve accuracy and reduce recoil. Each pistol delivered by Global Ordnance will feature 3 magazines

The Global Ordnance improved STRIBOG SP9A1, will feature an upgrade to the currently available on the U.S. market SP9A1s. The Global Ordnance model will feature a non-reciprocating charging handle and three magazines. The handle reduces recoil and allows for eliminating the risk of anything getting snagged on the charging handle; a modification which at the same time provides a safety improvement. *Arm brace not included

Global Ordnance is working with GRAND POWER to introduce new firearms for the U.S. market. GRAND POWER is located in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia. GRAND POWER has a current portfolio of more than 40 different models of pistols in all common pistol caliber (.22, .32ACP, .380ACP, 9mm Makarov, 9mm Luger, 9x21mm, .357Mag, .40SW, .45ACP and 10mm). GRAND POWER has been making firearms for 17 years and currently exports to more than 60 countries worldwide. Global Ordnance and GRAND POWER are both ISO certified. Global Ordnance and GRAND POWER are confident that teaming together, they can bring the best value and quality firearms to the American gun enthusiast.

Global Ordnance is performing customer service and warranty support for the U.S. market.

For more information on these products, visit: www.globalordnance.com or call 941-549-8388.

Media Contact: Kevin Phillips, email kevinp@global-ordnance.com, Phone 941-549-8388 ext-114.

SOURCE Global Ordnance LLC

Related Links

http://GlobalOrdnance.com

