Global Ordnance LLC Partnering With RPE Zarya LTD. To Import Trinitrotoluene (TNT) To The U.S. For Defense And Commercial Applications

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ordnance LLC ("GO") announced that, in the 4th quarter of 2019, it executed a Five-Year Teaming Agreement with Research and Production Enterprise Zarya LTD. ("Zarya") to Import Trinitrotoluene (TNT) to the United States (U.S.) for Defense and Commercial applications. GO is proud to partner with Zarya who has a long history of producing and supplying high quality TNT in the US and abroad. GO recognizes Zarya's significant production and testing capabilities and is bringing this skill, expertise and capacity to the U.S. to support both military production and commercial mining applications.

GO was established in 2013, and is a veteran-owned small business serving Government and commercial customers in defense and national security markets to procure, inspect, transport and deliver both standard and non-standard ammunition, weapons and materials along with importing and distributing explosive materials to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) / U.S. Military, U.S. Military Allies, State, Local Law Enforcement agencies and commercial mining companies.

Zarya was founded in 1917 as an Explosives production facility located in the Lugansk Region of Ukraine. Zarya has been producing TNT since 1949 and achieved MIL-DTL-248D compliance in 1999. Zarya became a private equity company in 2010 and has an annual production capacity of 10,000 metric tons of virgin TNT.

For inquiries contact:

info@global-ordnance.com

SOURCE Global Ordnance LLC

Related Links

http://GlobalOrdnance.com

